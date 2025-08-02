'Fantastic Four: First Steps' proves why the MCU needs to get weirder to shake its post-'End Game' slump

I fell off the MCU hard after "Avengers: Endgame" — and I'm far from the only one. Marvel has struggled to regain its momentum post-Thanos snap, a fact made crystal clear last year when Robert Downey Jr. was announced to rejoin the franchise.

Between a convoluted jumble of multiversal plotlines and TV spin-offs, the prominent exit of the MCU's next big bad, and extensive reshoots that left big-ticket sequels like "Captain America: Brave New World" a hot mess, the MCU is facing a reckoning.

Don't think that the MCU's stumbling means audiences are any less hungry for superhero flicks. The success of James Gunn’s “Superman” proves there's still a strong appetite for caped crusaders. It's the highest-grossing solo Superman film to date after earning $292.4 million domestically at the box office, overtaking the $291 million total of the 2013 "Man of Steel."

The critical success of recent MCU entries like "Thunderbolts" is a promising sign that Marvel may be close to finding its groove again. After seeing "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" in the theaters, I'm confident Marvel can keep this momentum going — but only if it commits to getting weirder from here on out.

(Image credit: Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios / Marvel Studios)

When it comes to the MCU, weird works. That much was clear even before "Endgame." Taika Waititi's "Thor Ragnarok" was a huge middle finger to the previous Thor movies, steeped in '80s rock opera camp with a comedic bent. It injected new life into one of the most underdeveloped Avengers after his snoozefest of a second film.

In that same vein, "Wandavision" is the jewel of the MCU's catalogue of shows on Disney Plus, and it marked a stark departure for the franchise with its mix of sitcom shenanigans, fourth-wall breaking, and horror vibes. I wasn't surprised to learn the show's director, Matt Shakman, is in the director's chair for "First Steps, because both the TV show and the movie share a seriously impressive commitment to a distinct aesthetic.

With the Fantastic Four's track record of big-screen adaptations, I wasn't looking forward to this summer's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." Then I saw the trailer, and I was immediately sold on the look, if nothing else. As a huge "Fallout" fan, the retro-futuristic aesthetic instantly caught my attention.

Marvel was able to craft such a unique style for "First Steps" because it's set on a new Earth apart from the rest of the MCU, one where the Space Age never came to a close. And that fact shines through in every shot of this strange, colorful retrofuturistic version of Manhattan. It feels straight out of a comic book, a fever dream of mod fashion, Flash-Gordon-inspired rocket ships, flying cars, and midcentury modern pizzazz. It's visually distinct from anything in the MCU we've seen so far, and I sincerely hope it paves the way for even more stylish (and strange) versions of Earth in future MCU outings.

