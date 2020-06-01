6 best new shows to watch this week: 13 Reasons Why, Bruce Lee and more

With social distancing recommendations still in effect, we're all still trying to figure out what to watch this week. The best new shows on TV, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services provide entertainment at home, when movie theaters and other venues remain closed. If you're looking for something to binge this week (June 1-7), there are a lot of options out there.

Feel like you've already watched everything? Not so! HBO Max recently joined the crowded streaming landscape with a huge library of exclusives and originals that you can dig into. Plus, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime continue to pump out new content every day.

New TV shows: What's coming out this month

Calendar of digital movie release dates

That’s why we have a handy guide to what to watch this week and over the weekend, including our recommendations and notable highlights.

What to watch this week: June 1-7

Ramy season 2

(Image credit: Hulu)

All 10 episodes now streaming on Hulu (watch now)

Ramy Youssef’s complicated, nuanced exploration of faith in hustle and bustle of modern life takes bigger swings in the second season — it’s bolder, darker, sharper, messier. The show is just as funny but it’s more expansive and inclusive.

Half of the season doesn’t even focus on Ramy, but rather on his family members. His sister Dena (May Calamawy) centers episode 5, which portrays how different Ramy’s experience is from that of a young Muslim woman. Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is a welcome addition to the cast as a spiritual leader who tries to mentor Ramy. While Ramy the character may be stuck in familiar patterns, Ramy the show is proving how much it can grow and evolve.

Hulu offers next-day airings of current TV series as well as acclaimed originals like The Handmaid's Tale, High Fidelity, Little Fires Everywhere and more. Plus, it boasts a huge library of past shows and movies, from classic comedies to hit new movies like the Oscar-winning Parasite.View Deal

Dirty John season 2

(Image credit: USA)

Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. on USA

The true crime series is back with a brand-new tale of a romantic relationship gone horribly wrong. Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story centers on what Oprah Winfrey in the 1980s called one of the messiest divorces of all time. Betty (Amanda Peet) seemingly has the perfect life with her prominent, wealthy lawyer husband (Christian Slater) — until he leaves her for a younger mistress (Rachel Keller).

When Betty loses custody of her kids, she unravels. The real-life Betty eventually went to prison for killing her ex and his new wife. Talk about a woman scorned. Dirty John season 2 sounds like the soapy, sordid storytelling to watch if you need an escape.

Right now, you can try Sling TV and watch live TV for free for three days. Sling Blue offers more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.View Deal

13 Reasons Why season 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Friday, June 5 at 3:01 a.m. on Netflix

There are more than 13 reasons why it’s best that this teen drama takes its bow. When it premiered in 2017, the show was a thought-provoking (and controversial) look at high school life — from bullying to sexual assault to mental health struggles to suicide. Season 1 told the harrowing story of the chain of events and experiences that led Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) to kill herself, as well as the deep repercussions felt by those around her. The last two seasons, though, have felt less powerful and focused and more sensationalized.

Still, the young cast, led by Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, continue to deliver top-notch performances. While 13 Reasons Why Not may have been better off as a limited series, at least we get a final chapter to close this book for good.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5

(Image credit: VH1)

Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on VH1

This month marks the 50th anniversary of Pride, though celebrations will be much different from years past. Due to continuing social distancing recommendations, most events will be held virtually. But one celebration of LGBTQ fabulousness will go on — the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

It, too, will have a different look this time, thanks to the introduction of a huge new twist that allows the competing queens (Shea Couleé, Miz Cracker, Jujubee, Ongina, Derrick Barry, Mayhem Miller, Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Mariah Balenciaga and India Ferrah) unprecedented power during eliminations. This is queendom is now a democracy, okurrr?!

30 for 30: Be Water special

(Image credit: ESPN)

Sunday, June 7 at 9 p.m. on ESPN

ESPN’s docuseries continues to examine some of the most fascinating, complex figures in sports history. This time, director Bao Nguyen paints an intimate portrait of Bruce Lee, the martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Using interviews from family, friends and collaborators, the documentary chronicles Lee’s rise from a troubled youth to a Hollywood trailblazer.

He was eventually rejected by the industry and retreated to Hong Kong to make four movies before his untimely death. Lee’s story is inspiring and empowering, as he fights against racism and stereotypes to carry out his vision.

I May Destroy You series premiere

(Image credit: HBO)

Chewing Gum creator/star Michaela Coel debuts this new HBO series, an unflinching and fearless examination of dating, sex, consent and sexual assault. I May Destroy You is based on Coel’s own experience of sexual assault during the writing of Chewing Gum. She plays Arabella, a London author who likes to party, vacations in Italy and has a pending book deal.

But one night, her drink gets spiked; the next morning, she vaguely remembers being assaulted. Arabella questions her memory (she even tells the police the rape “may not actually be real”), her friends and her life choices as she attempts to put her life back together again.

What to watch this week: More highlights

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fuller House series finale (Tuesday, June 2 at 3:01 a.m. on Netflix)

The reboot of Full House wraps up with a triple wedding for D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber).

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Tuesday, June 2 at 12:01 a.m. on Hulu)

If you didn’t see last fall’s biopic starring Tom Hanks as the iconic kids show host Fred Rogers, it begins streaming this week on Hulu. The movie actually centers on a journalist (Matthew Rhys) who’s writing a profile of the host, even though he’s deeply skeptical that such a good person can exist. Well, he does!

Spelling the Dream (Wednesday, June 3 at 3:01 a.m. on Netflix)

Hey kids, spelling is fun grueling and extremely difficult. This documentary examines the dominance of South Asian competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Friday, June 5 at 12:01 a.m. on Hulu)

Before Lin-Manuel Miranda created Hamilton, he performed in a rap improv group called Freestyle Love Supreme alongside other future stars. Follow the group over 15 years, from their early days beatboxing on the streets to a Broadway reunion run.

The Last Days of American Crime (Friday, June 5 at 3:01 a.m. on Netflix)

Based on the 2005 graphic novel, this sci-fi thriller takes place in the near future, when a group of criminals plans a final heist before the government broadcasts a signal preventing all crime.

Queer Eye volume 5 (Friday, June 5 at 3:01 a.m. on Netflix)

The Fab Five go to Philly, where they transform a clergyman dealing with his sexuality, a very tall woman and a father who wants to make a good impression at his daughter’s wedding.