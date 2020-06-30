4th of July sales 2020: Today's best deals at Best Buy, Lowes, Amazon and more

The best 4th of July sales are officially here. With just a few days left till Independence Day, retailers are now offering their top 4th of July sales with discounts on everything from laptops to patio furniture.
Traditionally, we'd be getting ready for Amazon Prime Day right about now, but it appears Amazon's big summer sale will be postponed till September. That makes 4th of July sales a prime time to shop for any items you may need to get you through the summer, whether it's a new 4K TV or a new bed.
So what kind of 4th of July sales can you expect in the run up to Independence Day? We're rounding up the best deals you can get right now.
Best 4th of July sales right now
- Airweave: 10% off mattress advanced + $100 off other mattresses
- Amazon: Echo and Alexa sale
- Appliances Connection: up to 60% off patio furniture
- Best Buy: smart TVs from $129
- Dell: up to $1,000 off laptops, TVs, gaming
- Home Depot: up to 40% all appliances
- Lenovo: save on ThinkPad, Yoga, more
- Lowe's: 40% off refrigerators, washer/dryers, more
- Nectar: free $399 bundle w/ purchase
- Microsoft: up to $500 off PCs
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture
- Purple: free sheets w/ purchase + 20% off accessories
- HP: up to $330 off laptops
- Eastern Mountain Sports: up to 60% off summer sale
4th of July sales 2020
Fitness
Fitbit Charge 3: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
The Fitbit Charge 3 tracks your heart rate, as well as steps, distance and floors climbed. The design is swimproof, and you get a strong seven days of battery life. This 4th of July sale takes $50 off its regular price. View Deal
Fitbit Charge 4: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you'll find. It's the first Fitbit with built-in GPS, which means you'll get more accurate tracking when running, biking, or swimming. It also has Fitbit's SPO2 sensor for better sleep tracking. It's now $20 off. View Deal
Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price and the best Apple Watch deal we've seen since Cyber Monday.View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 35: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon
Want a simple-to-use GPS watch that tracks your runs and heart rate? The Forerunner 35 is an excellent option and it's currently on sale for just $99, which is $10 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal
Fitbit Versa 2: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
The Fitbit Versa 2 has a beautiful always-on OLED display — a first for Fitbit — and Alexa built in, which makes it a unique smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2. It's now $50 off.View Deal
Smart Home
Google Home Mini: was $49 now $29 @ Home Depot
Google Home Mini sports an attractive design, delivers great sound, and can control Android TVs and Chromecast. It's now on sale for just $29.View Deal
Echo Dot w/ Smart Plug: was $74 now $59 @Amazon
Amazon's Echo Dot can be used for everything from streaming music to controlling other smart home devices. As part of its 4th of July sales, Amazon is bundling it with a free Amazon Smart Plug, Echo Glow, or Smart Bulb. View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. View Deal
Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini Indoor: $74 @ Amazon
Amazon has an excellent bundle available as part of its 4th of July sale. Currently, you can get the Echo Show 5 bundled with the Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for $74.99. That's $49 off and one of the best smart home bundles we've seen. View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that blocks its lens when it's not in use. It's perfect in that it's larger than the Echo Show 5 and both smaller and cheaper than the $229 Echo Show 10.1, which is not currently on sale. View Deal
Echo Studio: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon
The Echo Studio is Amazon's best-sounding Alexa speaker by a wide margin. It produces great room-filling audio with chest-pounding bass. It's also smart enough to adopt to the acoustics of the room its in. Rarely on sale, it's now at its lowest price ever and includes a Philips Hue bulb. View Deal
Headphones
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon
One of the best 4th of July sales we've seen, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for just $229. That's $19 off and the second-best AirPods Pro deal we've ever seen. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal
Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless: was $199 now $79 @ Amazon
With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Snag them now for $110 off retail price. View Deal
Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently $10 shy of their all-time price low. View Deal
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199
The Studio3 are well designed, offer a comfortable fit, and are rated for 20 hours of battery life. This is their lowest price ever, and matches their Black Friday pricing.View Deal
Bose 700: was $399 now $379 @ Best Buy
The Bose 700 headphones are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can get. The rarely discounted headphones are now $20 off. View Deal
Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
The excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones are on sale for $299. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling performance. However, the Bose 700 are the better value and are on sale for the same price. View Deal
Summer Apparel
Marmot outdoor essentials: up to 25% off @ Amazon
Need some new summer clothes? Amazon is taking up to 25% off Marmot outdoor essentials. The sale includes everything from tees to sleeping bags.
Ray-Ban sunglasses: up to 30% off
For Prime members only, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses. The sale includes Ray-Ban's square glasses, round glasses, and their classic aviator glasses. For instance, these Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses are $123.20 ($30 off). View Deal
Adidas footwear, apparel, accessories: up to 30% off
From backpacks to running shoes, Amazon is slashing the price of numerous Adidas items today only. As part of the sale, you can get the Adidas Originals Men's Seeley Sneaker for $21 (price varies based on size). View Deal
Nautica men's styles: deals from $17
Hit the beach in style with these early 4th of July sales from Amazon and Nautica. The retailer is taking up to 30% off Nautica polos, jeans, shorts, and tees. Prices vary based on size, but you can get the Nautica Quick Dry Swim Trunks for $20.99 ($9 off). View Deal
Outdoor Grills
Cookware sale: deals from $9 @ Wayfair
Listen up, barbecue lovers. Wayfair has one of the biggest 4th of July sales we've seen. The retailer is discounting various grilling cookware with deals from $9. For instance, you can get the NFL Grilling Tool Set (with the NFL team of your choice) for just $31. That's $19 off. It includes a spatula, fork, and tongs. View Deal
Portable Cooler/Charcoal Grill: was $54 now $39 @ Home Depot
The Picnic Time Portable Cooler/Charcoal Grill sports a handy 2-in-1 design. The 10-inch portable grill comes with a carrying tote that also doubles as a cooler. The tote holds up to six 12-ounce cans, which makes it perfect for a quick outing to the park or your backyard. View Deal
20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $31 @ Wayfair
The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush, and more. It's currently 60% off and cheaper than it was on Memorial Day. View Deal
Char-Broil Table Top Grill: was $87 now $64 @ Target
This 11,000 BTU portable gas grill is perfect for your backyard or for the beach. It has a 187 square inch grilling surface, which is big enough to cook 8 hamburgers at once. View Deal
Outdoor grills and cookware: up to 70% off @ Overstock
Overstock is taking a massive 70% off sitewide during its early 4th of July sales. The sale includes various items, like this Outsunny Portable Charcoal Grill which is just $51.View Deal
Outdoor grill sales: up to 40% off @ Kohl's
Kohl's is slashing up to 40% off select outdoor grills and accessories during its Father's Day sales. You'll find discounts on portable grills, electric grills, charcoal grills, and more. View Deal
Indoor/Outdoor grills: extra 10% off @ Macy's
Macy's is taking an extra 10% off select indoor/outdoor grills via coupon code "FRIEND". (The coupon can be stacked on sale items). Plus, orders of $25 or more ship free. After discount, you can get the George Foreman Non-Stick Grill for $35.99 via coupon "FRIEND". View Deal
Grills and outdoor cooking: up to $120 off @ Sears
Sears has a wide range of 4th of July sales with discounts of up to $120 off. The sale includes brand names like Kenmore, Cuisinart, and Char-Broil.View Deal
TVs and Streaming
Google Chromecast 3rd Gen: was $35 now $29 @ Best Buy
Google's 3rd Generation Chromecast is a small, portable way to stream movies from your phone, laptop or other device to your TV. It's an absolute steal at just $29.99. It even comes with a 30-day free trial of HBO Max. View Deal
Fire TV Stick w/ Food Network: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick is one of the best cheap streaming devices you can get. Although this is the 1080p model, it comes with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription ($39 value), which lets you stream commercial-free episodes of your favorite Food Network shows. View Deal
Samsung 43" 7-Series 4K TV: was $299 now $279 @ Best Buy
This 43-inch Samsung 7-Series TV features a gorgeous near bezel-free design. It also offers HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and voice control support. It's only $20 off, but still a bargain in terms of value. Plus, you get 30 days of HBO Max for free. View Deal
Insignia 50" Fire TV Edition: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
The 50-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition 4K TV lets you stream from your favorite services and offers voice command support, thanks to its Voice Remote with Alexa. It's our favorite Fire TV-based HDTV. View Deal
Westinghouse 55" 4K Roku TV: was $329 now $299 @ Best Buy
4th of July sales rarely get better than this. This 55-inch Westinghouse 4K TV runs on Roku's excellent platform and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, we like that it offers HDR support and sports three HDMI ports. It's on sale for just $299. View Deal
Hisense 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy
The Hisense H9F was a solid competitor for its price. The new 2020 H9G model builds on that reputation by highlighting Hisense's proprietary ULED technology, which is the brand's optimized LED/LCD display tech. It also adds Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more local dimming zones at a very competitive price point that's now $100 off. View Deal
Mattresses
Nolah: 40% off all bedding @ Nolah
Nolah has multiple 4th of July mattress sales happening simultaneously. First, it's taking 25% off mattresses and bundling two free pillows with purchase. Alternatively, they're taking 20% off adjustable bases. Don't need a new mattress? Nolah is slashing 40% off all bedding including sheet sets and mattress protectors. View Deal
Casper coupon: 10% off sitewide @ Casper
Casper is taking 10% off sitewide during its 4th of July sale. The sale includes gifts like weighted blankets, dog beds, nighstands, pillows, and more. (Casper makes the best mattress we've reviewed). Sale ends July 13.View Deal
Amerisleep coupon: 30% off any mattress @ Amerisleep
Amerisleep is taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30". That's one of the best mattress coupons we've seen from any mattress company. The sale is valid through July 12. View Deal
Tuft & Needle: up to $240 off @ Tuft & Needle
Through July 7, Tuft & Needle is taking $250 off purchases of $1,200 or more. Alternatively, spend $800 or more and take $150 off. It's one of the best 4th of July sales we've seen from Tuft & Needle. View Deal
Anniversary sale: $200 off mattress + free gifts @ DreamCloud
Treat yourself to a good night's sleep. DeamCloud is taking $200 off the purchase of any regularly-priced mattress. In addition, geta luxury duvet, 2 pillows, and 2 towels for free. (The bundle is automatically added to your cart). Sale is valid through June 28. View Deal
Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva
If you're looking for luxury, the buck stops at Saatva. They make mattresses with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped and designed to reduce motion transfer. That means you won't feel when your partner rolls around in bed. As part of their 4th of July sales, they're taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. Sale is valid through July 4. View Deal
Nectar: free $399 gift w/ purchase
Purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) and you'll get a free $399 gift from Nectar. The gift bundle includes a free mattress protector ($99 value), free sheet set ($150 value), and free premium pillows ($150 value). View Deal
Avocado coupon: $200 off all mattresses @ Avocado
As part of its 4th of July sale, Avocado is taking $200 off all mattress purchases via coupon code "ORGANIC200". The coupon is valid through July 6 and exclude's Avocado's Organic Crib mattress. View Deal
Laptops and Tablets
Dell laptop deals: up to $250 off @ Dell
Dell is taking up to $250 off a wide selection of laptops during its 4th of July sale. The sale includes discounts on Inspiron and XPS laptops. After discount, laptops start at $399.View Deal
HP Envy 13 Laptop: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy
The Envy 13 is HP's answer to the MacBook Air. Rarely on sale outside of major holidays, Best Buy has dropped its price to just $699.99. The config on sale features a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, 1.6GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's cheaper and a better configuration than the base MacBook Air and XPS 13.View Deal
MacBook Air 13" 2020: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air features a (2560 x 1600) 13.3-inch Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Save $100 on this latest Apple laptop. View Deal
Apple iPad Mini (256GB): was $549 now just $499 @ Amazon
The 2019 iPad Mini sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. Rarely on sale, the 256GB model is $50 off. View Deal
iPad Mini (LTE): was $679 now just $629 @ Amazon
Want always-on connectivity? Amazon has the 256GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity on sale for $629. It's also $50 off and the best price we've seen for the LTE model. View Deal
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15: was $1,249 now $999 @ Microsoft
Now $250 off, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15 is a stylish MacBook Pro alternative. You get 2-in-1 functionality, Intel Core i7 performance, and solid battery life for under $1,000. View Deal