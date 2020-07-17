2020 memorial tournament live stream: How to watch Tiger Woods' PGA Tour return

2020 Memorial Tournament start time, channel Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 17; 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 18; 1 p.m., Sunday, July 19

TV channels: CBS Sports, Golf Channel



Tiger Woods is teeing off this weekend, so get your 2020 Memorial Tournament live stream details firmed up now. The field is stacked with the PGA Tour's top players, including golf champions Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

But all eyes will be on Woods as he returns for a PGA tournament for the first time since February (he also played against Phil Mickelson in a charity event in May). If Tiger wins the 2020 Memorial Tournament, it'll be his sixth time earning that trophy.

The 2020 Memorial Tournament kicked off Thursday with the first round, with Tony Finau (-6) the current leader going into Friday's Round 2. Tiger is in 18th place at (-1).

The Memorial Tournament is one of the biggest non-majors on the PGA Tour. Established by Jack Nicklaus in 1976, it takes place at the par-72 Muirfield Village Golf Club near Columbus, Ohio. The players are vying for a $9.3 million prize.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch a 2020 Memorial Tournament live stream online and on television.

2020 Memorial Tournament: Tiger's tee times

Today, Woods teed off at 8:15 a.m. ET. We will add his third round tee time if and when that becomes available.

How to watch the 2020 Memorial Tournament live stream anywhere

Just because CBS and the Golf Channel aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the 2020 Memorial Tournament if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the PGA Tour event from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

2020 Memorial Tournament live streams in the US

American golf fans can watch 2020 Memorial Tournament Round 2 today at 2:30 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel if you have a cable or satellite package.

Rounds 3 and 4 will air on both The Golf Channel and CBS. Saturday's early coverage on The Golf Channel starts at 12:30 p.m. and then 3 p.m. on CBS. Sunday's early coverage on The Golf Channel starts at 1 p.m. and then 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch 2020 Memorial Tournament online via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels. Another great option is Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu's original shows like Ramy, The Handmaid's Tale and Devs. It's also got a 1-week free trial.

Sling TV — which currently has a 3-day free trial — is one of the best live TV streaming providers for its combination of content, affordability and features. Plus, the app is supported on almost all devices. The Sling Orange package offers more than 30 channels including AMC, Bravo, CNN, Comedy Central, FX, TNT and USA. Get the Sports Extra add-on package for $10 to watch the Golf Channel, NBA TV, the Tennis Channel and more.View Deal

And you can also catch all the action on the PGA Tour Live stream if you subscribe through NBC Sports Gold or Amazon Prime Video channels.

2020 Memorial Tournament live streams in Canada

Canadian golf fans can watch the same coverage of the 2020 Memorial Tournament on The Golf Channel Canada. The final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday will air on either CTV or TSN (with select areas getting CBS).

2020 Memorial Tournament live streams in the UK

Brits can watch Tiger in action on Sky Sports Golf starting at 12:15 p.m. BST today. Coverage begins at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Or if they don't have Sky, they can subscribe to the golf streaming service GOLFTV and get live and on demand PGA Tour coverage from £4.99 a month.

2020 Memorial Tournament live streams in Australia

Aussies can also watch the 2020 Memorial Tournament, though the time difference means they'll have to wake up very early (or stay up very late). They'll need a subscription to Kayo Sports, a streaming service offering access to over 50 sports live and on-demand.

Round 2 will air at 4:30 a.m. AEST on Saturday. Coverage of the final two rounds will take place Sunday and Monday at 2:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.