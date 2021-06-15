How to reset your Apple ID password

If you're an active iOS, macOS or iPadOS user, knowing your way around managing your Apple ID account is essential, whether you're using it for iCloud, App Store purchases or the Find My feature. However, forgetting your login details can get quite frustrating when trying to get into your account.

Changing or resetting your Apple ID password every once in a while is actually a healthy practice if you're concerned about your digital security. That way, you can protect your personal information and data and ensure that only authorized users get access to your account. After all, your iCloud could be storing backups of your photo gallery, contacts, emails, social media chat logs, and more.

So, whether you've stumbled upon this page because you've simply forgotten your password or if you just want to "play it safe," we're here to save you the trouble of anxiously Google-ing the right steps. We've created a handy step-by-step guide for resetting your Apple ID password. The process is pretty straightforward, so no need to worry.

How to reset Apple ID password

1. Go to Settings and select your iCloud account at the top of the menu.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Select Password & Security in the menu as shown below.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Go ahead and click on 'Change password'.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. If your iPhone is protected by a passcode, go ahead and enter the passcode that's currently in place.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. You can now enter your new password and verify it as shown in the image below. Just make sure that your new password is at least 8 characters long, includes a number as well as an uppercase and a lowercase letter.

(Image credit: Apple)

6. You now have the option to force all other devices and websites using your Apple ID to sign out. (Better safe than sorry)

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Voilà, you're all done now. Now that your password's changed, we recommend that you set up your trusted phone number just in case.

That's to verify your identity when signing in as well as to help recover your account if you have forgotten your password. This extra step only takes a few seconds of your time, all you have to do is enter your mobile number and you're ready to go!