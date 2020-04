The new Nintendo Switch Lite is mean to be a portable, personal device, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy it with others. While it lacks a kickstand (you'll need some extra accessories for that), the Switch Lite does allow you to pair your wireless controllers to it for enjoying multiplayer games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in tabletop mode.

Here's how to pair your Joy-Con or Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to your Nintendo Switch Lite.

1. Open the Controllers menu from the Switch home screen.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

2. Select "Change Grip/Order."

(Image credit: Nintendo)

3. Hold the small sync button on your Joy-Con or Pro Controller until the lights blink left to right.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

4. Press L+R on your controller to pair it.