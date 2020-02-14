If you have a Keurig — perhaps one of the best Keurig coffee makers — you probably love the way you can practically make your morning cup of joe in your sleep. Pop in a pod, press a button, and in a minute or so, your mug is full. But if you want to make sure things go smoothly, you need to develop a maintenance routine.

While this article is geared toward Keurig machines, many of these tips also apply to the best coffee makers and the best espresso machines.

What can happen if you don't clean your Keurig coffee maker?

Here are some things that can go wrong if you don't clean your machine regularly:

The needle can get clogged. That means coffee grounds can wind up in your cup, or you might get a "short" cup instead of your regular dose.

Your coffee can start to taste bad.

Mineral deposits can build up inside the machine, slowing down brewing.

Bacteria and mold can grow inside the coffee maker. You may not see it or even taste it, but it's in there. Yuck!

How to clean a Keurig coffee maker

These steps might seem complicated, but they take only a few minutes. And other than a simple weekly washing, you don't have to do them often. The payoff is big: great tasting coffee. Be sure to visit the Keurig website, which has short but very helpful videos demonstrating each procedure.

What to do every week (or more often if you have the time)

With dishwashing detergent and hot water, wash all of the removable parts of your Keurig, including the water reservoir, the lid, the mug tray and the K-Cup holder. Allow the pieces to air dry; you don't want dish towel lint in your cup. Take a few minutes to wipe down the surface of the machine.

(Image credit: Keurig)

What to do every two months

Replace the water filter cartridge. After soaking a new cartridge in fresh, cold water for 5 minutes, rinse the cartridge for 60 seconds or so. Then, wash the mesh part of the lower filter holder. Put the cartridge into the upper filter holder, and snap on the lid. Then, lock it into place in the water tank.

What to do every three to six months

Every so often, you'll need to descale your Keurig coffee maker to remove mineral deposits. Exactly how often depends on how hard your water is. If you notice your machine slowing down, it's definitely time to descale. Begin the process by filling the reservoir with 10 ounces of plain white vinegar. Or, you can use Keurig's descaling solution. Then, run a couple of brew cycles without a K-Cup, making sure to place a mug underneath to catch the liquid. Finally, run a cycle with 10 ounces of fresh water to rinse out the vinegar.

What to do as often as needed

Whenever you see grounds in your K-Cup holder or your cup or you are shortchanged on coffee, clean the Keurig needles that puncture the K-Cup. To unclog the exit needle, remove and take apart the pod holder, and then use a straightened, unfolded paper clip to clear away any debris. Lift the head, and use the paper clip to clean the holes around the entrance needle. Before reassembling the pod holder, wash it thoroughly. Run two cycles with just water, and then you're ready to go.