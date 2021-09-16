Samsung Galaxy S21 price just crashed to $300 less than iPhone 13

If you’ve been looking for one of the best phones in 2021 without spending a fortune, the Galaxy S21 would be a great choice — and right now you can get it at one of its lowest prices ever.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy S21 for just $499 at Best Buy . That's one of the best cell phone deals we've seen and one of the best Galaxy S21 deals of the year.

Samsung Galaxy S21: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy S21 is a great Android phone for the price, and now the Editor's Choice phone is even better, thanks to an epic price cut. The phone features a 6.2-inch FHD screen, IP68 water resistance, and a strong 9-hour battery life. The Phantom Grey 128GB model is available for $499, which is $300 off. If you want the S21 Plus or the S21 Ultra, you can get them for $699 and $899 respectively, which is also a pretty sweet deal. Just note that they’re locked to T-Mobile.View Deal

The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch screen, a great camera system, and really strong performance. It’s a great option if you don’t want to spend extra money on the boosted performance of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, or if you’d like a smaller handset than the 6.7-inch screen Galaxy S21 Plus offers.

In our Samsung Galaxy S21 review , we were impressed with the overall performance. Even though it removed features that were present in previous models, we found that the reduced price was worth it. The S21 ranked third in our best Samsung phones list, just missing out on the top to the S21 Ultra and the Note 20 Ultra — that’s definitely not something to be sniffed at, considering that it’s now a fraction of the cost of the phones that made the top two.

No matter which way you look at it — getting a flagship phone for less than $500 doesn’t happen too often, so grab it while you can. Plus, make sure to follow our Best Buy deals coverage for more discounts from the retailer.