Snag this 4K Samsung TV deal for just $228 before Cyber Monday

Small living room? Small bedroom? What you need is a 43-inch TV, which is large enough to command your attention, but compact enough to fit on most TV stands or dressers. The Samsung UN43NU6900 (rolls right off the tongue, doesn't it?) is just such a TV.

This 43-inch 4K HDR model features crystal-clear picture, a built-in smart OS and impressive smart home compatibility. While the TV usually retails for $500, you can get the Samsung UN43NU6900 from Walmart for just $228 now. This a pretty great early Cyber Monday deal.

Samsung 43-inch 4K HDR TV: was $499 now $228 @ Walmart

The Samsung UN43NU6900 measures 43 inches across, and features a full 4K HDR picture. With Samsung's Universal Guide, you can access some of the most popular streaming apps right from your TV. The current Cyber Monday sale slashes $272 from the usual retail price.View Deal

Like most high-end Samsung TVs, this 43-inch model features 4K HDR picture on a sharp LED screen. The Universal Guide OS lets you access a variety of streaming apps without needing to buy a separate player, including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video. But just in case you need to attach more gadgets, there are two HDMI ports that you can use.

One unique feature of Samsung smart TVs is that they work seamlessly with the Samsung SmartThings protocol. This means that you can control a variety of SmartThings-compatible gadgets right from your TV, including security cameras, smart outlets, motion sensors, thermostats and so forth. It's a pretty convenient way to turn your TV into a control hub for your whole house.

For $228, if you wanted a 43-inch TV, you'd usually have to settle for a 1080p model from a second-tier manufacturer. This is your opportunity to get something much better. Just keep in mind that you may want to invest your savings in one of our best soundbars; Samsung TVs have excellent picture, but the sound quality on a smaller set may not be quite up to snuff.

