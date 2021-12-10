Nintendo Switch OLED restock at Walmart and Target now — how to get yours

Securing a regular Nintendo Switch has been tricky throughout much of 2021, so when the Nintendo Switch OLED launched in October it didn’t come as a great surprise that the machine instantly sold out. If you missed out at launch, don’t miss this opportunity as two major retailers currently have Nintendo Switch OLED restock.

For a limited time, the Nintendo Switch OLED is available for $309 at Walmart. The chance to score this in-demand console at retail price has been pretty rare since its launch so don’t delay. Target also has the Nintendo Switch OLED for $309, but availability differs by region so your mileage may vary. We're seeing it sold out in the New York area, but available in less populated places.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

Target also currently has stock of the Nintendo Switch OLED, but the availability of the console is limited by region. Your mileage may vary, but it's definitely worth checking all the same.

Curiously, Walmart has had stock of the console for around 24 hours now. This is either an indication that the mega-retailer received a gigantic shipment this month, or that supply of the console is starting to catch up with demand. Either way, it’s unlikely to stick around much longer so order yours now.

We expect this to be one of the last chances to score a Nintendo Switch OLED ahead of the festive season, so if you want one for holiday gifting then we advise you to act fast to avoid disappointment. Don’t worry unlike some recent PS5 restocks, you don’t need to be a Walmart Plus member to purchase a Nintendo Switch OLED.

If you’re unsure of the difference between a regular Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED, the latter is essentially a suped-up version of its predecessor. It sports a larger, and far more vivid, OLED display, a redesigned kickstand, a refreshed dock with an ethernet port and double the internal memory.

It’s perhaps not quite an upgrade worth shelling out for if you already own a Switch, but if you’re in the market for the first time, then picking the Switch OLED is something of a no-brainer.

If you miss this chance to nab one from Walmart or Target, make sure to bookmark our Nintendo Switch OLED restock hub for the latest updates across all the major retailers in the run-up to the holidays.