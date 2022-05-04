Apple Watch Memorial Day sales 2022 — best deals to expect

The Apple Watch 7 is one of the best fitness devices on the market. However, like most Apple gear — it comes with a higher than average price tag. Fortunately, Apple Watch Memorial Day sales will be here soon to help lower the cost of Apple's top-rated watches.

We expect this year's Memorial Day sales to take from $50 to $150 off Apple's watches. If you can't wait till the end of the month, there is some good news. There are plenty of Apple Watch deals to take advantage of today. However, if you can afford to wait a few days, we'll see even better prices than the deals available now.

The Apple Watch 7, for instance, is on sale for $329 at Amazon. That's $70 under the Apple Store's price. However, Apple Watch Memorial Day sales could drop the price of the base model to just $309, which is a price we saw earlier this spring.

Make sure to follow our Apple Memorial Day sales roundup for the best early discounts on all Apple tech.

Apple Watch Memorial Day sales — what to expect

If you're looking for the least expensive Apple Watch, the Apple Watch 3 should once again be your top pick. It regularly sales for $169 at Walmart, so look for deals that are under that price point.

If you prefer a more modern Apple Watch — that isn't as pricey as the Apple Watch 7 — then we recommend you look for Apple Watch Memorial Day sales on the Apple Watch SE. The base model has hit an all-time low of $219, though it could drop an extra $10 for Memorial Day.