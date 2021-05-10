The best TVs under $1000 in 2021

The best TVs under $1,000 give you great value, providing you the quality and features that matter without the frills that pump up premium TV prices. Everybody wants a good TV, but not everyone can afford to spend thousands on the premium TVs that top our overall best TV list. But you can skip the extras without losing the most important features by checking out the best TVs under $1,000.

Whether it's a big 65-inch screen, a feature filled smart TV or a model that puts quality first, there are great options available for less than a grand. Let us show you the best deals from among the dozens of TVs we review every year.

What are the best TVs under $1,000?

The best value TV overall is also the best 65-inch TV under $1,000, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635). With innovative QLED and mini-LED technology, it's a great TV that goes toe-to-toe with premium models from pricey competitors and wins. It also the best TV under $1,00 for gaming, especially on the latest consoles.

Similarly, the TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) offers the best 75-inch TV for under $1,000. With QLED color and Roku's excellent smart TV experience, it won't let you down at any screen size, but it's the most affordable way to go big.

The 55-inch Samsung Q70T QLED TV is a great mid-range option if you want to get Samsung's proprietary smart TV platform and distinctive looks. Or maybe you just want to stick to your budget and still get a well-known brand. Whatever the case, it's a great pick. See all of the best TVs under $1,000 below.

The best TVs you can buy under $1,000

1. TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) The best 65-inch TV under $1,000 Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65, 75 inches | Screen Type: QLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI, 1 USB | Size: 48.3 x 28.1 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 41.9 pounds Excellent QLED and mini-LED display Great gaming performance Roku TV offers a huge app selection and easy interface Improved Roku remote Sound is a little weak Roku is missing some of the latest apps

For the best 65-inch TV you can buy for under $1,000, there's no beating the TCL 6-Series Roku TV R635. It's one of the best values in the TV world, offering premium picture quality with QLED color and mioni-LED backlighting for impressive picture quality and excellent HDR performance that outclasses many more expensive models. And with the 65-inch model selling for $899, there's not a better deal in TVs.

The TCL 6-Series is also a great gaming TV, thanks to THX Certified Game Mode, which combines the latest gaming features, like variable refresh rates and auto low-latency mode with superb color and minimal lag times. From the design's smart touches, like cable management in the stand, to the always-solid Roku TV platform, the TCL 6-Series R635 is the best TV you can get for under $1,000, and it's not even close.

Read our full TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) review .

2. TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) Best 75-inch TV for under $1,000 Available Screen Sizes: 50, 55, 65, 75 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum dot | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1 | Size: 65.7 x 37.6 x 3.7 inches | Weight: 66.6 pounds Faithful colors Built-in Roku smarts Excellent price Mediocre sound Modest brightness

If you want an even bigger screen, the TCL 5-Series Roku TV is the biggest you'll find for for under a grand. With the 75-inch model selling for $999, it's the best way to go big without blowing the budget, and it's got plenty of great features to offer, even at that competitive price. The TV's QLED display delivers stunning color quality and brightness, and the Roku smart TV platform puts thousands of apps right at your fingertips in a user-friendly interface.

In addition to the excellent color accuracy and full color gamut offered by the QLED display, it offers top-of-the-line HDR support, with Dolby Vision in addition to basic HDR10 and HLG formats. With input lag clocking in at 13.1 milliseconds, it's also one of the best affordable gaming TVs you can buy. And it's roughly half the price of Samsung's equivalent QLED TV, making it one of the best values in smart TVs.

Read our full TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) review .

3. Samsung Q70T QLED TV Best 55-inch TV for under $1,000 Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65, 75, 82, 85 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum dot | Refresh Rate: 120Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI (1HDMI 2.1 with ARC) | Size: 48.4 x 27.8 x 2.3 inches | Weight: 35.7 pounds Affordable Great QLED color Has Bixby, Alexa and Google built in No discrete dimming zones No Dolby Vision support

For a 55-inch TV that boasts name-brand cache as well as great performance, the Samsung Q70T QLED TV is your best bet. It's Samsung's mid-range QLED TV, and boasts features like HDMI 2.1 connectivity and the Samsung Tizen smart TV software, giving you one of the best smart TV experiences around. In addition to having a full ecosystem of apps and dedicated smart home controls, the Q70T also has a variety of voice interaction options, with Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant all available on the TV without requiring a separate smart speaker.

Note that the Q70T doesn't have any discrete dimming zones, instead using Samsung's dual LED backlight, which lets the set alternate between warm and cool colored LED backlights. As a result, the contrast and the HDR performance are more muted than what you'll see on the more premium Samsung Q80T, but you'll pay a bit less. The result is still one of the best 55-inch TVs you can buy for under $1,000.

Read our full Samsung Q70T QLED TV review .

4. Hisense H9G Quantum Android TV (55H9G) Best Android TV Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum dot | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 48.5 x 28.2 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 38.1 pounds Great color accuracy Solid Android TV smarts Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant Mediocre viewing angles

For one of the best Android TVs on the market, we love the Hisense H9G Quantum. With a quantum-dot display and 120Hz refresh rate, it's an excellent choice for anyone that wants to save money while getting a great TV, but may not be thrilled with the Roku-powered models that are so common in this price range. With built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, it's also a great addition to any smart home that favors Google and Nest products.

With support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound and offering built-in voice control with room-listening microphones, the Hisense H9G offers a surprising number of premium features for a reasonably priced 4K smart TV.

And the performance is solid, making it one of the best 4K smart TVs you can buy for under $1,000. In our review, we noted the sets excellent color quality and accuracy, as well as it's brightness, which really came through in HDR playback, offering great highlights and deep shadows.

Read our full Hisense H9G Quantum (55H9G) review .

How to choose the best TV under $1,000

At the end of the day, the most important aspects of any TV are pretty simple. Find a set that fits your budget, has the main features you want, and then check reviews to make sure it doesn't have any performance issues.

For less than a grand, you can still check off most of the must-have features you've envied on more expensive sets, like QLED for better color and brightness, a full-featured smart TV experience, complete with voice control and smart home integration, and features like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound.

And you won't have to compromise on screen size, either. Or recommendations above include great options at 55, 65 and even 75-inch sizes, so your budget doesn't have to prevent you from getting a TV that's just as big as you want.

HDR: For the best picture, we recommend getting a set that offers high dynamic range (HDR) support. HDR10 is the base standard, while Dolby Vision is a higher-caliber format, and we recommend opting for Dolby Vision support when you have the choice.

Pay attention to ports: We recommend getting a TV with 4 HDMI ports whenever possible. And even though they do cost more, we prefer TVs that have HDMI 2.1 connections. They offer better gaming features and will keep your TV up to date for much longer.

Smart TV features: Pretty much every TV on the market is smart these days, so don't hesitate to get a smart TV. However, make sure that the operating system of the TV in question has the apps you want, because not all of them do. And some platforms offer advanced features like smart home controls and voice assistant capability.

From smart functions to port selection, we offer plenty of advice in our TV buying guide , which explains the ins and outs of features like HDR, different types of display, and even extended warranties. And if you still have questions about smart TV features and capabilities, check out Smart TVs: Everything you need to know .

What features are worth paying more for?

While you can get most of what you want in a smart TV for $1,000 or less, there are a few exceptions.

Bigger screens: If you want to get a really big screen, today's largest TVs go bigger than 75 inches, and as a general rule, anything over the 75-inch mark will be more expensive, and almost always costs more than $1,000. Sometimes a lot more.

OLED: Then there's OLED. As the uncontested premium display technology, OLED screens don't come cheap, and even the most affordable OLED TVs have a regular price that exceeds the $1,000 budget. However, if you watch out for sales, you can sometimes score a deal that will get you the 55-inch Vizio OLED TV (OLED55-H1) for just under the limit, so don't write it off completely.

8K resolution: Even as 8K TVs become more common and start to climb down from the astronomical prices they debuted at, there's still nothing on the market that can be considered affordable. With the cheapest 8K sets still selling for thousands, there's just no way to get that sort of resolution for under $1,000. (The good news? Even if you wanted to spend more, we still wouldn't recommend an 8K TV, so don't sweat it.)

Whether any of these features are important to you comes down to your own expectations and needs, but if you've got your heart set on these premium features, get ready to go beyond the $1,000 mark, because they don't come cheap.