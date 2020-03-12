Best Samsung phones 2020: Which Galaxy model should you buy?

There's a shake-up on the list of the best Samsung phones, now that the phone maker has introduced us to a trio of new handsets. The Galaxy S20 lineup introduces faster processors, more impressive cameras and inviting displays to Samsung's lineup, though one of the newcomers towers above the others — and not just because of its 6.9-inch screen.

The Galaxy S20 Plus is our pick for the best Samsung phone you can buy right now. It delivers nearly all of the features you'll find in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but for a lower price. Even with the trade-offs you'll make to save $200, you're still getting a high quality phone with the S20 Plus.

If you swing the Galaxy S20 Ultra's $1,399 price, it's certainly a very good phone, though it comes with a big caveat. The phone's impressive cameras are marred by an autofocus feature, and while Samsung has developed a fix, it hasn't rolled out to the U.S. yet.

While the Galaxy S20 Plus may be Samsung's best phone — and one of the best Android phones available — Samsung's existing phones are nothing to sneeze at, especially with Samsung cutting prices on many of its Galaxy S10 models.

If you don't need the latest and greatest the S20 models have to offer — including the four-figure price on both the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra — the Galaxy S10 Plus remains a top option. The 6.4-inch Plus boasts great cameras, an immersive display and the longest lasting battery of any Samsung phone.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is our choice if you want a big-screen device (though don't sleep on the S20 Ultra and its 6.9-inch display if you can swing the $1,399 asking price). The Note 10 Plus offers an even bigger display than the S10 Plus at 6.8 inches and it's got the S Pen stylus that expands the phone's capabilities.

If you don't want to spend a lot of money, the Galaxy A50 is a compelling choice that also happens to be on our list of the best unlocked phones available. There's also the compact-yet-powerful Galaxy S10e — the price of which has now dropped with the launch of the Galaxy S20. (Samsung has also introduce the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, though we're still waiting to hear price and availability info on those stripped-down models.)

Here's a closer look at all the currently available Samsung phones we've reviewed, ranked from top to bottom.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

The best Samsung phone available

Screen Size: 6.7 inches | Android Version: 10 with One UI 2 | Processor: Snapdragon 865 (US)/Exynos 990 (WW) | Cameras: 12MP, 64MP, 12MP and time-of-flight sensor (Rear); 10MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 12 GB/128, 512 GB

Impressive cameras

4,500 mAh battery lasts a long time

Ample screen features 120Hz refresh rate

Expensive

120Hz refresh rate only works at lower resolution

The Galaxy S20 Plus is the standout among the trio of smartphones Samsung released this year, not because it offers the most high-end features — the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a more powerful telephoto lens and main camera — but because it manages to strike the right balance between premium features and price. While the the Galaxy S20 Plus isn't equipped with a 108MP main camera like the S20 Ultra, the four cameras that are there produce excellent shots that match up well with what the best camera phones produce. You'll still get excellent pictures — including crystal clear zooms from that 64MP telephoto lens — if you opt for the Galaxy S20 Plus, and you'll save $200 off the more expensive Ultra.

All the other top features packed into the S20 lineup are on hand with the Plus model. That includes 5G connectivity — the S20 supports both mmWave and low band-based networks — and the Snapdragon 865 processor that delivers the best performance we've seen from an Android phone. The Galaxy S20 Plus also enjoys the same 120Hz refresh rate Samsung has given all its new flagships, so you'll get the smoothest scrolling available (albeit only at lower resolutions). A 4,500 mAh battery keeps things powered up, as the Galaxy S20 Plus lasted just over 10.5 hours on our battery test.

The Galaxy S20 can be had for less money, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra packs in a couple more premium features. But the Galaxy S20 Plus splits the difference to be the Samsung phone you'll want to get.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

A very good Samsung phone if you can afford it

Screen Size: 6.9 inches | Android Version: 10 with One UI 2 | Processor: Snapdragon 865 (US)/Exynos 990 (WW) | Cameras: 108MP, 48MP, 12MP and time-of-flight sensor (Rear); 40MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 12, 16 GB/128, 512 GB

Phenomenal cameras

Gorgeous 120Hz display

5G support

Very expensive

120Hz mode is a battery killer

You’ll find cheaper phones made by Samsung, but you won’t find many handsets that deliver more than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

At $1,399 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Galaxy S20 Ultra doesn’t come cheaply. But you can really see where Samsung packed in all those extra features. The 6.9-inch display can feature a 120Hz refresh rate (at lower resolutions) that really make for noticeably smoother scrolling. Opt to forego that faster refresh rate, and you can enjoy nearly 12 hours of battery life, thanks to the 5,000 mAh battery powering the Galaxy S20 Ultra. And the Snapdragon 865 driving the phone helps Samsung’s ultimate flagship produce the best benchmark scores we’ve seen yet from an Android phone.

The Galaxy S20’s true standout feature is its camera, though, with a 108MP main shooter and 48MP telephoto lens joined by an ultra wide-angle lens and a time-of-flight sensor. These lenses combine to present very crisp, highly detailed shots, even when you zoom in. (The Galaxy S20 Ultra’s beefed-up telephoto lens supports a 10x lossless zoom, after all.) As impressive as that is, we're bothered by some autofocus issues that emerged as we continued to test the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung says a fix is coming, and once it does, we look forward to seeing if the S20 Ultra can take its place among the best camera phones.

You don’t have to spend $1,400 to get a very good Samsung phone, especially with prices dropping on last year’s S10 models. But if you are willing to part with that much cash, you’ll get the one of the most feature-packed Samsung phones ever built.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Still a great Samsung phone, with a lower price

Screen Size: 6.4 inches | Android Version: 9 Pie with OneUI | Processor: Snapdragon 855 (US)/Exynos 9820 (WW) | Cameras: 12 MP, 16 MP and 12MP (Rear); 10 MP and 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 8, 12 GB/128 GB, 512 GB, 1TB

Immersive display

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Excellent cameras

Can wireless charge other devices

Pricey

Confusing gesture controls

The Galaxy S10 Plus sets a high bar for all smartphones, let alone devices just from Samsung. The phone's Infinity-O display creates an immersive experience with apps and videos filling up the screen, with no obtrusive bezels or notches. (Those two circular cutouts for the S10 Plus' front cameras can be a little distracting, especially on white backgrounds.) And with a Snapdragon 855 processor, the S10 Plus can keep up with any of the Android phones that came out in 2019.

MORE: Note 10 vs. Galaxy S10: How Samsung's Phones Compare

With an ultrawide and telephoto lens joining the S10 Plus' main rear camera, you can expect excellent photos, though other camera phones outshine the S10 Plus when the lights are low. Still, with a Scene Optimizer feature that adjusts camera settings based on what you're photographing, you'll get a great-looking shot more often than not.

The S10 Plus' high price last year may have scared off some shoppers, but the arrival of the Galaxy S20 lineup has dropped the S10 Plus to $849. You won't get the new features Samsung added to the S20 models, but at less than $900, the S10 Plus is as affordable and compelling as it's ever been.

See our full Galaxy S10 Plus review .

(Image credit: Future)

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Best big-screen phone

Screen Size: 6.8 inches | Android Version: 9 Pie with OneUI | Processor: Snapdragon 855 (US)/Exynos 9825 (WW) | Cameras: 12 MP, 16 MP, 12MP and time-of-flight sensor (Rear); 10 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 12 GB/256 GB, 512 GB

Gorgeous 6.8-inch display

Long battery life

Strong performance

S Pen supports Air Actions gestures

DeX mode now easier to use

Air gestures can be finicky

Aura Glow model smudges easily

Cameras don't surpass leading flagships

With the Galaxy S10 Plus offering a 6.4-inch display, is there still room left for Samsung's line of Galaxy Note phablets? The Galaxy Note 10 Plus makes the case that there is, thanks to its outstanding 6.8-inch AMOLED panel — one of the best displays we've ever seen on a smartphone. The S Pen learns some new tricks, too, with Air Actions that allow you to turn the Note 10's stylus into a magic wand. Gestures don't always work consistently, but the S Pen remains a feature that sets the Galaxy Note apart from other phablets.

We wish the cameras were a little better on the Note 10 Plus. It's the same triple lens setup you'll find on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, along with the addition of a time-of-flight sensor. The Note 10 Plus produces good photos, but nothing that surpasses the best camera phones available right now. Still, with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM and faster UFS 3.0 storage, this is one of the best-performing Android phones. We also appreciate the Note 10's above-average battery life and how quickly it charges with the included 25-watt charger.

See our full Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Samsung Galaxy S10e

A great small-screen phone

Screen Size: 5.8 inches | Android Version: 9 Pie with OneUI | Processor: Snapdragon 855 (US)/Exynos 9820 (WW) | Cameras: 12 MP and 16 MP (Rear);10 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 6, 8 GB/128, 256 GB

Compact design

Same top processor as more expensive models

Supports Wireless PowerShare

Great price

Average battery life

Other S10 models have more cameras

With a price that's $150 less than the Galaxy S10, the more compact Galaxy S10e requires some trade-offs, though not as many as you might expect. You still get the standout features of Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup — a still-powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset, an AMOLED screen and the ability to wirelessly charge other devices through Samsung's cool Wireless PowerShare feature. The biggest sacrifices you have to make are settling for two rear cameras instead of three and giving up the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor underneath the display of the pricier Galaxy S10 models. (On the the S10e, the fingerprint reader is on the phone's power button.)

In addition to its high value, the Galaxy S10e will also appeal to people who've felt left out as phone-screen sizes surge beyond 6 inches. With a 5.8-inch display, the Galaxy S10e fits comfortably in your hand. And thanks to the Infinity-O display, which places the front camera cutout within the display, you still enjoy plenty of screen real estate.

If the Galaxy S10e was a bargain last year, it's even more of a value now that Samsung has dropped the starting price to $599 — the same amount Apple now charges for its older iPhone XR.

See our full Galaxy S10e review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Samsung Galaxy S10

Not to be overlooked

Screen Size: 6.1 inches | Android Version: 9 Pie with OneUI | Processor: Snapdragon 855 (US)/Exynos 9820 (WW) | Cameras: 12 MP, 16 MP and 12MP (Rear); 10 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 8 GB/128 GB, 512 GB

Gorgeous display

Fast performance

Excellent cameras

Wireless PowerShare support

Front camera isn’t as good as the two on the S10 Plus

Pricier than the S10e

The Galaxy S10 finds itself wedged between the S10 Plus and S10e in size, features and price. As a result, you might be tempted to gloss over this 6.1-inch phone, but that would be a mistake. Most of the features you'll find in the Galaxy S10 Plus are in the S10, including the powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, high-performing triple-lens rear cameras and the ability to charge other devices wirelessly. The S10 even offers decent battery life — 10 hours and 19 minutes on our test — despite having a smaller battery than the S10 Plus.

The biggest difference between the S10 and S10 Plus comes down to the front cameras. Our testing found that the double lenses on the S10 Plus performed a little better than the S10's lone selfie cam. If you can swing the extra $100, the extra screen space on the Galaxy S10 Plus is worth it. But if you don't need a supersized phone and still want high-end features, the Galaxy S10 fits the bill. Even better, it now costs $749, as a low cost alternative to the $999 starting price for the Galaxy S20 lineup. You can also see how the Galaxy S10 compares to the iPhone 11 Pro from Apple.

See our full Galaxy S10 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung's best budget buy

Screen Size: 6.4 inches | Android Version: 9 Pie with OneUI | Processor: Exynos 9610 | Cameras: 25 MP, 8 MP and 5 MP (Rear); 25 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4 GB/64 GB

Good display for the price

Solid performance

Compelling price tag

Other budget phones have better cameras

Tied to Verizon and Sprint

After years of putting most of its U.S. focus on flagship phones, Samsung has turned more of its attention to midrange models. And if the results are anything like the $349 Galaxy A50, Samsung's efforts deserve praise. The 6.4-inch AMOLED display is one of the best you'll find in this price range, and the Galaxy A50's Exynos 9610 chipset keeps pace with comparable midrange phones.

The three rear cameras on the Galaxy A50 perform admirably, and the even cheaper Galaxy A20's cams work well, too. But you'll get better photos from Google's Pixel 3a, which costs around the same as the A50. But if you prefer Samsung's phones and have balked at the escalating prices of the Galaxy S and Note lines, the Galaxy A50 is the answer to your prayers.

Read our full Galaxy A50 review .

(Image credit: Future)

8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung's least-expensive phablet.

Screen Size: 6.3 inches | Android Version: 9 Pie with OneUI | Processor: Snapdragon 855 | Cameras: 16 MP, 12MP, 12 MP (Rear); 10 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 8 GB/256 GB

Compact phablet design keeps huge display

256GB of storage

Live Focus for videos

Fastest charging yet for a Samsung phone

No headphone jack or microSD slot

Below-average battery life

Aura Glow model collects fingerprints

There's plenty to like about the Galaxy Note 10, especially for phablet fans. It's got the same S Pen as the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and a very big screen (though at 6.3 inches, it's smaller than what you'll get with the Galaxy S10 Plus).

The problem is you give up a lot with this phone: there's no headphone jack or microSD slot, and the resolution on the Note 10 is a downgrade from 2018's Note 9. We were also disappointed with the Note 10's battery life, after the phablet lasted an average of 9 hours, 25 minutes on our battery test. That's below-average for smartphones.

The Note 10 costs less than the Note 10 Plus, and its $949 starting price gives its some headroom from the $1,000 ceiling that scares off so many buyers. That may be a compelling reason for many shoppers to get the Note 10, but they should be aware of this phone's shortcomings if they opt for this model over the Plus.

Read our full Galaxy Note 10 review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Kind of pricey at this point

Screen Size: 6.4 inches | Android Version: 9 Pie with OneUI | Processor: Snapdragon 845 (US)/Exynos 9810 (WW) | Cameras: Dual 12 MP (Rear); 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 6 GB/128, 512 GB

Gorgeous display

S Pen has Bluetooth connectivity

Long battery life

Still expensive

Galaxy Note 10's processor and cameras are upgrades

Older Samsung phones tend to see price drops when the new models appear, but the Galaxy Note 9 is still fairly price at around $700, even though it's more than a year old. With Samsung dropping prices on the S10 lineup, a Note 9 purchase at this point is hard to justify.

The more recent Note 10 delivers faster performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 855, but at least the Snapdragon 845 inside the Note 9 remains a powerful processor. You forgo the three rear cameras on the Galaxy Note 10 as well, and the gesture-based controls for the S Pen are exclusive to Samsung's newer phablet.

That said, the cameras on the Note 9 are still very good and benefit from Samsung's Scene Optimizer. The Note 9's version of the S Pen also features Bluetooth connectivity, an addition that made the already capable S Pen an even better tool for power users. The Note 9 boasts good battery life, too, lasting nearly 11.5 hours on our battery test.

Read our full Galaxy Note 9 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

10. Samsung Galaxy Fold

An interesting first effort for foldable phones

Screen Size: 7.3 inches (open), 4.6 inches (closed) | Android Version: 9 with One UI | Processor: Snapdragon 855 (US | Cameras: 12MP, 12MP, 16MP (Rear); 10MP (Front, closed) 10MP, 8MP (Front, open) | RAM/Storage: 12 GB/512 GB

Innovative folding display

Multitasking support

Very expensive

Bulky and heavy

Distracting notch

The Galaxy Fold is likely to be defined by its ill-fated launch, when troubles with the review units for Samsung’s first foldable phone forced the company to delay the debut of the Fold by nearly five months. That’s unfair, as it would overshadow a truly innovative design that Samsung improved during the phone’s delayed launch by shoring up the Fold’s durability.

There’s plenty to like about the idea behind the Galaxy Fold, which gives you a device with a 4.6-inch external screen for basic activities. But when it’s time to do real work, open up the Fold to reveal a 7.3-inch display that rivals tablet screen sizes.

The problem with the Galaxy Fold is that there are just too many flaws in this phone, especially in light of its $1,980 price. That expanded screen is great for multitasking, allowing you to run three apps at once. But there’s a visible crease in the display that makes this premium device feel unpolished. We also think the cameras — and there are a lot of them — don’t measure up to what the iPhone 11 offers. That notch that dips into the interior display is also a disappointment.

The Galaxy Fold was an important step by Samsung into the world of folding phones. But it’s going to be overtaken by other, more practical designs like Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Flip , which relies on a vertical flip phone-style approach.

Read our full Galaxy Fold review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

11. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Give it a pass

Screen Size: 6.7 inches | Android Version: 9 Pie with OneUI | Processor: Snapdragon 855 (US)/Exynos 9280 (WW) | Cameras: 12 MP, 16 MP, 12MP and time-of-flight sensor (Rear); 10 MP, time-of-flight sensor (Front) | RAM/Storage: 8 GB/256 GB, 512 GB

Big, expansive screen

Best-in-class cameras aided by time-of-flight sensor

Solid battery life

Excellent performance

Expensive

5G networks are too limited at this point

It's hard to recommend the Galaxy S10 5G, though it's hardly the fault of Samsung's phone. When the phone first came out nearly a year ago, 5G networks were still being built out. And the S10 5G lacks the modem to work with the low-band 5G networks that T-Mobile and AT&T are using to provide more extensive coverage. It also didn't help that Samsung is asking $1,299 for this phone. (That's also the same price as the Note 10 Plus 5G — we haven't reviewed that model though we did use it to test Verizon's 5G network.)

All of that's a shame, because the Galaxy S10 5G sports the great features of the other S10 models and improves upon them with additions like a time-of-flight sensor for better portrait shots. Until the Galaxy Note 10 Plus came along, this 6.7-inch phone offered the largest screen you could buy on a Samsung handset, and it's very immersive and colorful. The phone's large size makes it hard to use with just one hand, though — an S Pen stylus like the one included with the Note 10 would really come in handy here.

These days, if you want 5G, you'd be better off waiting for one of the S20 models, which can all connect to 5G networks regardless of carrier. And the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus are both cheaper than the S10 5G, too.

Read our full Galaxy S10 5G review .

How we test Samsung phones

We approach Samsung phones the same way we test other smartphones. We evaluate the phone over several days of real-world use. We also put the phones through a battery of benchmarks to measure performance. We use a light meter to ascertain display quality data, like brightness and color accuracy, and our proprietary battery test determines longevity on a charge by endlessly streaming web pages over an LTE network.

When assigning a rating, we look at a phone's design and display, its camera output, battery life and how quickly it charges, overall performance and software. We also consider how the phone compares with similarly priced handsets. Even after we post a rating, we'll update our review whenever software updates deliver new features.