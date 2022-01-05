The best Oculus Quest 2 accessories for 2022

The best Oculus Quest 2 accessories can enhance your VR experience. A few simple add-ons can make using the 503-gram Oculus Quest 2 for extended periods all the more comfortable.

We've put together a list of all the accessories we feel are must-haves for the Quest 2, or Meta Quest if you're going by the headset's rebranded name. These include straps with built-in battery packs, face covers, controller straps and carrying cases. Really, everything that can ensure your skin doesn't get irritated or that your controller doesn't go flying straight into someone's face.

Based on our research and testing, these are the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories available right now.

The best Oculus Quest 2 accessories you can buy today

(Image credit: Meta)

1. Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery The best strap for your Oculus Quest 2 Reasons to buy + Easily adjustable + Fits perfectly + Added battery pack Reasons to avoid - None

The Elite Strap with Battery Pack is our top recommendation for best Oculus Quest 2 accessory because it's designed brilliantly. While pricey at $99, it attaches to the Quest 2 with ease and allows users to adjust the fixture and position of the headset with the turn of a dial.

We feel the Elite Strap is more practical than the normal strap for its ease-of-use and intuitiveness. Pretty much anyone can figure out how it works. Plus, the additional battery pack provides extra power during long gaming sessions.

Some users on Reddit have published reports of their Elite Straps breaking. This has not been the case for us, but it does suggest that the Elite Strap should be handled with a bit of care.

Remember, we're recommending the Elite Strap with Battery Pack, not the separate Elite Strap, which can be found for $49. For those looking to save a little, the Elite Strap alone could be worth it. But we found the Battery Pack version to be more practical.

If $99 is too much, Meta does offer a stellar bundle featuring the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery Pack and Carrying Case for $129. That nets users a $20 savings over buying both accessories separately. We've also seen this bundle on sale for as low as $119, but sales come around somewhat rarely. Even then, $129 is a good price.

(Image credit: Meta)

2. Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case The best carrying case for your Oculus Quest Reasons to buy + Excellent design + Quest 2 fits snugly + Feels premium Reasons to avoid - Little room for extra accessories - Looks like an egg

Considering the Quest 2 can be played without a computer, having a carrying case is a must-have accessory for on-the-go VR. We recommend the official Oculus Quest 2 carrying case for its excellent design and premium feel.

Seriously, Meta hit it out of the park with this case. It's designed in a way to fit the Quest 2 and its controllers in as tight a package as possible. That does mean there's very little room for additional accessories. Also, the Oculus Quest 2 carrying case might not fit all third-party straps. But the premium felt exterior plus the single zipper suggests designers put in a lot of time to making this carrying case look and feel exceptional.

At $50, this carrying case is a little pricey, but we have seen it on sale for as low as $40 in the past. Plus, Meta does offer the Elite Strap with Battery Pack and Carrying Case for $129, although we've seen it as low as $119. We feel that this bundle deal is a great value and a must-have for new Quest 2 owners.

(Image credit: VR Cover)

3. Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set for Quest 2 Best face cover for the Oculus Quest 2 Reasons to buy + Comfortable + Easy to install + Less irritation Reasons to avoid - Pricey

The included face covers with the Quest 2 are not great. The foam material isn't breathable and absorbs sweat easily. Plus, users have posted reports of skin irritation, forcing Facebook to issue a recall for those running into this issue.

When it comes to the best face covers for the Oculus Quest 2, we'd have to go with Facial Interface and Foam Replacement Set from VRCover. It's a premium face cover that comes with its own clip that snaps on to the inside of the Quest 2. This clip then easily allows users to insert their face covers, which is handy if multiple people are using the same headset and may not want to share foam.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. AMVR Touch Controller Grip Cover Best knuckle straps for the Oculus Quest 2 Reasons to buy + Provides solid grip + Easily adjustable Reasons to avoid - Adds extra bulk - Fitting inside carrying case slightly more difficult

The AMVR Touch Controller Grip Covers are the best knuckle straps for the Oculus Quest 2. These straps are easy to set up and use and can be adjusted on the fly. For games that require a lot of punching or other sudden movements, the AMVR grip covers will ensure the Quest 2 controllers stay adhered to your hands.

The AMVR's main selling point turns out to be its one weakness. Because these knuckle grips stay adhered to the hands, you'll need to take the controller off your hand completely to free up your fingers. For example, it's hard to adjust the Quest 2 head strap without pulling the controllers off your hands first. It's a small annoyance, but the added security is worth it.

(Image credit: Anker)

5. Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 Best way to charge your Oculus Quest 2 Reasons to buy + Slick design + Great for daily VR users Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Of all the accessories on this list, the Anker Charge Dock is a tad more optional. This dock can keep your headset and controllers topped up whenever you're not playing. It looks slick and can make a great addition to any media setup.

The great thing with the Anker Charging Dock is that it has a small USB-C magnetic insert that goes into the charge port of the Quest 2. When docking the Quest 2, the magnet snaps with the dock, allowing for automatic charging. Not only that, the dock comes with its own controller battery covers that have metal prongs for wireless charging.

There are two downsides, however. The dock can interfere with the Elite Strap with Battery Pack accessory. It can still work with that add-on, but you'll need to unplug the battery pack and charge it separately. The dock does work with the standard $50 Elite Strap, however.

The other downside is its price. At $98, the Anker Charge Dock is very expensive for what you're getting. We feel that if it were priced more competitively, it would be worth an instant purchase.

Even then, there are few other docks that can match its design. The Esimen Charging Dock is a much cheaper alternative, but we haven't been able to test it for ourselves. It can be wall mounted, which is handy.