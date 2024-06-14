This brand-new 98-inch QLED TV is already $1,000 off ahead of Prime Day

Turn your living room into the movie theater you've longed to own thanks to this sweet deal on a massive 98-inch QLED TV. The TV, which just launched months ago, can even arrive ahead of the Paris Olympics, netting you the perfect seat to all the upcoming games from the comfort of your own home.

Snag this 98-inch TCL Q6 QLED TV for just $1,999 at Amazon. That's a whopping $1,000 off the original asking price of $2,999 on a brand-new TV at the model's largest size, perfect for those who love this new era of bigger TVs. There's no need to wait for Prime Day with this deal.

TCL 98" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $599 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 QLED TV is a stacked display released only a few months prior. It features quantum dot technology built on a 120Hz panel that can boost up to 144Hz VRR for big-screen gaming like no other. Game Accelerator also lets you bump that up even further, hitting 240 VRR for ultra-fast gaming responses that will sound just as good thanks to a built-in subwoofer.

Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy

The TCL Q6 QLED TV is an expert value, sporting modern specs on at a well-rounded price. Released as part of the 2024 TCL TV lineup, the Q6 pulls out all the stops when it comes to features, leveraging a LCD panel with quantum dots for extreme brightness, colors, and contrast made all the more spectacular thanks to the new AIPQ Pro processor.

Built for the gaming-minded, the TCL Q6 might sit at the tale end of TCL's lineup but don't let that fool you. It comes equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate that can boost up to 144Hz VRR for incredible action in everything from Elden Ring to the new Call of Duty.

If you though that was impressive, well the Q6 might have an early spot among the best gaming TVs due to its new Game Accelerator 240 feature that ratchets the frames to ultra-fast response times of 240 VRR at lower resolutions. Motion clarity is also made even better with TCL's Motion Rate 480 that uses MEMC Frame Insertion for unparalleled action for sports, movies, and shows.

While we don't yet have a full review yet of the new model, last year's TCL Q6 QLED TV showed true promise with a tech stack that's only been improved and expanded upon. One of the biggest drawbacks on last year's configuration was its middling audio performance, requiring the Q6 to be paired with one of the best soundbars, but you shouldn't have that problem on the newer one due to its bombastic on-board subwoofer.

Expect to have stellar HDR coverage, as well. The TCL Q6 is packed with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG to give you the full range of HDR content to enjoy. It gives you the perfect window into all forms of content, ensuring the upcoming Olympics and everything in between look stellar on that 98-inch screen real estate.