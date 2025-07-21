Shopping for a big screen? Samsung’s stunning 85-inch Mini-LED TV is $1,200 off right now

If someone asks me for advice about shopping for an 85-inch TV on a budget, I usually start by lowering their expectations about performance and features. Frankly, it’s tough to save money on a TV of this size without making concessions.

But every now and then, an 85-inch powerhouse goes on sale for a shockingly good price, and that’s happening today with a top-tier Samsung Mini-LED TV from a couple years ago.

Right now, you can land the 85-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED for just $1,399 at Best Buy. That’s a full $1,200 off its usual, already-discounted price — an incredible deal, especially for folks who don’t want to settle for a so-so TV in order to secure a bigger picture.

Samsung 85" QN90C Neo QLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy This fantastic 2023 TV still has the juice two years later. As part of Samsung's Neo QLED lineup, the QN90C blends quantum dot-color with expertly engineered Mini-LED backlighting for a bright, tantalizing picture. It's also loaded with features for gaming, streaming and more. If you've been waiting for an excuse to splash out on an 85-inch TV that doesn't compromise on performance, now's your chance.

Let’s get one thing out of the way right off the bat: Yes, this is a 2023 model. For all intents and purposes, though, that doesn’t matter much.

If your inner-geek won’t be satisfied with anything other than a brand-new, 2025 TV, this might not be the deal for you. If you’ve got an open mind, allow me to make my case.

In the relatively short amount of time since the QN90C’s release, not much has changed in the world of Samsung Neo QLEDs — particularly when it comes to their flagship models. I’ve spent a ton of time with the QN90C in the last few years, and I can stand by this TV’s remarkable performance.

This TV's stellar backlight control still astounds me in 2025.

You can read all about it in our full Samsung QN90C review, but here’s the basic gist: The QN90C is a phenomenally bright TV whose stellar backlight control still astounds me in 2025. In fact, at the risk of throwing shade at its successors (the QN90D and QN90F), I bet the QN90C’s backlight control is on par with those newer models. That’s how good it is.

In terms of features, you’re getting almost everything you would if you bought a top-shelf Samsung Neo QLED from 2025. The QN90C is flush with four HDMI 2.1 inputs and a cornucopia of competitive gaming features. It doesn’t support 4K games at 144Hz or 165Hz, but if you weren’t planning on connecting it to a gaming PC, this is far less likely to matter.

In the roughly 26 months since the QN90C’s release, the brand’s top-shelf TVs have benefited from improved software. Navigating smart features on the QN90C will likely feel a bit sluggish compared to a newer model, but take it from someone who’s really picky about that stuff: It’s not a dealbreaker.

Besides, you can just plug in a top streaming device and offload those streaming duties.

I could go on and on about this TV; about its excellent out-of-the-box color accuracy, its posh design and so on. Ultimately, though, the reason I’m sounding the alarm about this deal is because of the price.

An 85-inch TV of this caliber for $1,399 is an absolute steal. Think of it this way: If you plunked down your credit card for this TV in July of 2023, you’d have paid thousands more for the privilege. And you’d probably still love it today.