Want to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the console? You'll need an always-on connection

Activision revealed the next Call of Duty during the Xbox Games Showcase this weekend. And for COD fans, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 looks to be an exciting step in the series' long history — at least for those who have an always-on internet connection.

Spotted by Kotaku, Activision put up an FAQ page for the game that includes a small section to answer whether you need an internet connection to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision's self-reported answer to the question confirms that player will need a continuous internet connection for every game mode, including the single-player campaign.

"To deliver the highest-quality visuals while also reducing the game’s overall storage space on your hard drive, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will use texture streaming across all game modes," the FAQ reads. "This means you’ll need a continuous internet connection to play any game mode, including Campaign. If you’re on a console, Campaign can be played without a premium subscription service such as Game Pass Core or PlayStation Plus."

In general, always-on internet requirements haven't really filtered down to console players the way they have impacted PC gamers.

We're curious what space Activision and developers Raven Software and Treyarch think they're actually saving with "texture streaming."Our friends at sister site PC Gamer says that "texture streaming" is related to games "streaming high-res textures into memory from your SSD." This might mean that Activision is offloading some of that work to the cloud.

