Samsung 2025 OLED TVs and The Frame prices just got revealed — here's when you can get your hands on them

Samsung has finally announced pricing and availability on the rest of its 2025 TV lineup, which includes the OLED and The Frame ranges. You can buy them starting today, with prices for its OLEDs starting at $1,499 for the S85F and $2,199 for The Frame Pro.

The new-and-improved lifestyle screen seems the most sought after for many buyers, offering customizable bezels on an art-deco design at 144Hz (and totally wireless). Meanwhile, its OLEDs are taking up serious anti-glare mitigation and AI upgrades, with its flagship S95F now sporting a 165Hz refresh rate.

If you're worried about the potential of impending tariffs putting a damper on these prices, Samsung TVs are expected to be less affected by them as it's moved production to Mexico.

Here's what Samsung's Frame and OLED lineups are bringing to the table.

Samsung OLED 2025 TV Prices

(Image credit: Samsung)

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV Name Screen Size Price S95F - 55” - 65" - 75" - $2,499 - $3,499 - $4,499 S90F - 42" - 48" - 55" - 65" - 77" - 83" - $1,299 - $1,499 - $1,799 - $2,499 - $3,499 - $5,399 S85F - 55" - 65" - 77" - 83" - $1,499 - $1,999 - $2,999 - $4,499

Samsung 2025 OLEDs have some of the best anti-glare coating and AI around

(Image credit: Samsung)

At the top of its new OLED lineup is the Samsung S95F, a brilliant new entry that leverages the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. Like its LG G5 OLED counterpart, the S95F will also be pushing out a 165Hz refresh rate when connected to the best gaming PCs.

Like last year's S95D OLED, the 2025 Samsung S95F will only be available in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch. So, no big-screen revolution for this OLED screen, but a new-and-improved anti-glare coating should make it the best seat in the house even with all the lights turned on.

Next up is the Samsung S90F OLED TV, which takes up where the S90D left off and will be in direct competition with the LG C5 OLED. Samsung's mid-range OLED will come in the widest variety of sizes and be equipped with the same processor as the flagship S95F.

This should give the S90F some expert upscaling chops, in addition to enhanced motion tracking. Samsung's touting its AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which aims to sharpen and smooth fast-moving objects, making everything from intense HDR movies to sports look crisp.

Finally, rounding out Samsung's 2025 OLED range is the S85F. This set will be the cheapest of the bunch, equipped with the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor that's a slight step down from its counterparts. A 120Hz refresh rate, enhanced 4K upscaling, and Color Booster Pro should give it a leg up, especially if you're considering the Nintendo Switch 2.

Samsung's new OLED models, including the S95F, S90F, and S85F, are all going on sale starting today on Samsung's website.

Samsung The Frame and Frame Pro pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV Name Screen Size Price The Frame Pro - 65” - 75" - 85" - $2,199 - $3,199 - $4,299 The Frame - 43" - 50" - 55" - 65" - $899 - $1,099 - $1,299 - $1,799

Samsung's best-selling lifestyle model gets even better with the Frame Pro

(Image credit: Samsung)

Its OLED TVs aren't the only thing to get excited about, as Samsung is also bringing several new features to its lifestyle range with The Frame Pro.

The Frame Pro TV is a step above its predecessor, improving on its design and performance in several key ways, namely with 30 feet of wireless connectivity thanks to its Wireless One Connect box support.

Like the S95F and S90F, The Frame Pro will be using the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, making all the incredible art, that spans nearly 3,000 works, look sleek and life-like. The Frame Pro supports a 144Hz refresh rate and uses an anti-reflection matte finish to ensure it looks incredible even when drenched in sunlight.

A built-in motion sensor will also keep your energy bill down. Samsung claims the Motion + Brightness sensor will automatically shut the TV screen off when no one's in the room, while also adjusting brightness and colors depending on the time of day.

Another key feature that will save energy is its dynamic refresh rate, that reduces its refresh rate when in Art Mode. As with its predecessor, you can also expect a variety of customizable bezels to compliment its art-deco chic.

Both The Frame Pro and The Frame (2025) are available for purchase starting today at Samsung's online storefront.