The Samsung S90F OLED just got its first price drop — but you should buy the S90D instead

Prime Day TV deals are finally here, bringing with it exciting deals on all our favorite tech. This includes some of the best TVs and even those launched this year.

Which is what set my sights on Samsung's S90F OLED TV, a stellar new offering that sits right below its flagship S95F. While you might want to jump at the brand new offering, I recommend going for its older brother in the Samsung S90D OLED TV, launched in 2024.

You'll be saving yourself around $600, plus there's still loads on offer with the S90D that makes up for its (relative) old age. I myself use an S90D frequently as my main display when not testing alternative sets, so it's a worthy choice over the 2025 model.

Samsung went big on AI in 2025 for its newest displays, offering picture performance enhancements and audio boosting to improve the overall experience, among other major changes. That's the real meat of what makes the S90F a tad more expensive over its older model.

These OLED TVs still both use a native 120Hz refresh rate, which can be boosted up to 144Hz with VRR for blistering fast gaming. Thus, both TVs are rather equally matched in a lot of categories, like gaming, color, and even brightness.

But even in terms of AI, the S90D still has a lot going for it. One of my favorite features is the Adaptive Sound Pro function, which boosts audio performance by tailoring it to your living space. You'll instantly notice a drastic change in audio performance, cleaning up dialogue and enhancing noisier scenes.

The big reason why I recommend the S90D OLED TV over the S90F right now, beyond the simple price equation, is Samsung's seven year upgrade commitment. This means your 2024 S90D will get retroactive Tizen OS upgrades for the next six years, making it a brand new TV in every update.

As a big fan of the S90D OLED, I can't rave enough about its potential. Don't get me wrong, the S90F OLED is a fantastic TV too, but your money will be much better spent on the older model this Prime Day as the upgrades are minimal here.