Samsung TVs expected to be less affected by U.S. tariffs — here's why

News
By published

Thanks to a previous trade agreement

Samsung S95D OLED on stand in living room
(Image credit: Samsung)

While many tech companies face uncertain futures thanks to President Trump's reciprocal tariffs, Samsung's television business might manage to skirt by largely unaffected. That's good for consumers since Samsung makes some of the best TVs you can buy.

Unlike companies like Nintendo, which moved production to countries like Vietnam to avoid Chinese tariffs from Trump, most Samsung TVs sold in North America are produced in Mexico.

Which isn't to say that things couldn't change quickly. Today, Trump threatened 50% more tariffs against China — the whole tariffs situation is fluid and ever-changing.

Samsung is aware of this and is spreading production across facilities worldwide.

While 2024 saw the Samsung lineup get slightly more expensive, the 2025 sets appear to be keeping similar prices.

Why is Mexico safer for Samsung?

Mexico is a safer place to produce devices sold in the United States because the country has mostly avoided Trump's global 10% baseline tariff.

In February, Trump announced 25% tariffs that were supposed to affect Canada and Mexico. However, by March, that had been walked back, and the new policy was a return to the old one, where goods that fall under the USMC agreement would be excluded from tariffs.

This is the trade agreement the three major North American countries signed under Trump's first administration when he tried to use tariffs to "save the American economy."

I scrubbed through the agreement (which can be found here). While I didn't see anything specific regarding televisions in or parts for TVs, it's not out of the realm of possibility that it's a manufactured good that won't be affected by tariffs thanks to the USMC.

Other Samsung businesses, including its smartphone and chip foundries, may suffer because those devices are primarily made in other countries that are seeing stiffer tariffs. Korea itself is facing a 25% tariff, for example.

More from Tom's Guide

See more TVs News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tvs
Samsung S95D OLED TV

I’m a TV reviewer — and this is the one design trend I’m getting tired of

Nintendo Switch 2 docked with TV

I review TVs for a living — here's the 5 TVs I recommend for the Nintendo Switch 2
REI Camping Deals

Epic REI outdoor sale live from $11 — 23 deals I’d shop on apparel, camping gear and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Tom Hardy as Walker in &quot;Havoc&quot; on Netflix
Tom Hardy's upcoming Netflix action thriller could be the next 'John Wick' — check out the new heart-pounding trailer now
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923
‘1923’ finale explained: Here’s what happened at the end of the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff
A woman looking up Google Search on both a smartphone and a laptop.
Google just supercharged search with AI Mode and Lens integration — what you need to know
chatgpt logo on phone and blurred image of Sam Altman
OpenAI delaying GPT 5 launch 'for a few months' — but we're still getting new models
A toll road scam text on a smartphone
No, that toll text scam isn’t over yet — how to avoid getting phished
A Joy-Con in one hand and a Joy-Con 2 in the other
Nintendo confirms Switch 2 won’t utilize Hall Effect sticks — and that could be a huge problem
Joseph Tugler #11 of the Houston Cougars dunks the ball during the second half in the Final Four Game of the NCAA Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas.
Houston vs Florida live stream: How to watch March Madness final online, what channel is it on?
tariff watch
Trump Tariffs live updates — Switch 2 pre-order delay, what to buy before prices go up
Apple logo on Apple Store
Apple Home Hub reportedly delayed until 2026 — and you can blame Siri
Gerard Butler as Jake Lawson in &quot;Geostorm&quot; movie (2017)
I just rediscovered this disaster thriller in Netflix’s top 10 — and it’s somehow both under and over the weather