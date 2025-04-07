Samsung TVs expected to be less affected by U.S. tariffs — here's why

While many tech companies face uncertain futures thanks to President Trump's reciprocal tariffs, Samsung's television business might manage to skirt by largely unaffected. That's good for consumers since Samsung makes some of the best TVs you can buy.

Unlike companies like Nintendo, which moved production to countries like Vietnam to avoid Chinese tariffs from Trump, most Samsung TVs sold in North America are produced in Mexico.

Which isn't to say that things couldn't change quickly. Today, Trump threatened 50% more tariffs against China — the whole tariffs situation is fluid and ever-changing.

Samsung is aware of this and is spreading production across facilities worldwide.

While 2024 saw the Samsung lineup get slightly more expensive, the 2025 sets appear to be keeping similar prices.

Why is Mexico safer for Samsung?

Mexico is a safer place to produce devices sold in the United States because the country has mostly avoided Trump's global 10% baseline tariff.

In February, Trump announced 25% tariffs that were supposed to affect Canada and Mexico. However, by March, that had been walked back, and the new policy was a return to the old one, where goods that fall under the USMC agreement would be excluded from tariffs.

This is the trade agreement the three major North American countries signed under Trump's first administration when he tried to use tariffs to "save the American economy."

I scrubbed through the agreement (which can be found here). While I didn't see anything specific regarding televisions in or parts for TVs, it's not out of the realm of possibility that it's a manufactured good that won't be affected by tariffs thanks to the USMC.

Other Samsung businesses, including its smartphone and chip foundries, may suffer because those devices are primarily made in other countries that are seeing stiffer tariffs. Korea itself is facing a 25% tariff, for example.