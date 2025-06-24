Samsung's new Frame Pro gets first price cut ahead of Prime Day

Ever wanted to bring the art museum to your home? So many TVs these days now have special AI-bred screensavers, but this Samsung display gives you the keys to over 3,000 pieces of art for that special pop of wonder right in your living room.

Right now, you can get the Samsung 65-inch The Frame Pro (LS03FW) for $1,997 at Amazon. That's $200 slashed on this brand new Mini-LED TV that has tons of promise beyond being a mere artful set piece. It's one of the best early Prime Day deals around.

Samsung The Frame Pro (LS03FW): was $2,197 now $1,997 at Amazon The Frame Pro has arrived, instantly marked as one of Samsung's most exciting new TVs that blends the framed artistry you might see in a museum with the tech of one of the finest Mini-LED panels. When shut off, the Frame Pro turns into all kinds of varied art you can sift through, which includes over 3,000 pieces in its Art Store. It's also built on Tizen OS, which gives you access to tons of games through a variety of gaming services.

Samsung's The Frame Pro fast became one of the company's most exciting new TVs of 2025, offering you more than just a mere display to experience your favorite shows and movies from. Instead, it acts as a window into your imagination, with a slew of paintings and photographs that will give your setup tons of life — even when the TV's turned off.

Beyond that, it's also built on one of the most sophisticated systems with the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor and Tizen OS. This not only nets you access to all of the best streaming services, but also even several cloud gaming platforms like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass.

We've already seen The Frame Pro in action, citing it as a serious new offering that boasts tons of new features over its predecessor. A big one is increased control over power usage, with the Frame Pro utilizing what's called dynamic frame rate, allowing it to switch its refresh rate to lower power delivery.

Another exciting detail is that it's totally wireless. It uses Samsung's Wireless One Connect Box, which is often relegated to some of the best 8K TVs in its wheelhouse. You can also swap out its frames, which lets you tweak just how well it slots into your home décor.

This TV launched just a few months ago and it's already on sale, which is a huge win for those who want to get in on the art deco chic. It's a prime way of sprucing up your home entertainment without sacrificing incredible picture quality.