Bezel-less tile OLED TVs could be the future of large-screen displays

Opinion
By
published

Are easy-to-transport, large-screen OLEDs arriving sooner than we think?

Samsung Display Bezel-less tile concept at MWC 2025
(Image credit: Samsung Display)

Samsung Display (not to be confused with Samsung proper) arrived at MWC 2025 with a slew of exciting technological display advancements. The showcased concepts run the gamut of gadgets — from smartphones to VR headsets and everything in between.

But one advancement in particular has me thinking about the future of OLED TVs. Samsung Display’s "bezel-less" OLED tile design could usher in a fascinating new era of big-screen OLED TV design. The concept won’t be landing in your living room anytime soon, but it’s not hard to see a future where these tiles make some of the best TVs even better.

What are Samsung Display's bezel-less OLED tiles?

Samsung Display’s new tiled OLED concept is all about building big screens out of small ones.

The most recent demonstration fit two 31.5-inch QD-OLED panels together to create a bigger display. Samsung Display is calling these displays “bezel-less” because its engineers have managed to shrink the bezels on these panels down 40% compared to the average width of displays currently on the market.

This makes the displays virtually bezel-less when viewed from a natural distance. The possibilities are exciting, and it calls to mind portability, functionality and the best OLED TVs of tomorrow.

Transportable XXL OLED TVs

EXCLUSIVE: 136-inch Hisense MicroLED TV is AMAZING Up Close! - YouTube EXCLUSIVE: 136-inch Hisense MicroLED TV is AMAZING Up Close! - YouTube
Watch On

Despite the fact that TVs are getting bigger and more popular, these extra-large displays can be a logistical headache. Even if you set aside shipping costs (which can run you anywhere from $340 to $450 for a 98-inch TV), you still have to get it into your home and set it up.

Don't take it from me. My managing editor Nick Pino relayed similar disdain for the process after he tested a 110-inch TV for three months. While an incredible spectacle, they aren't exactly the simplest pieces of tech to set up. And what if you have to move?

That's where Samsung Display's new tile OLED concept might come into play. Just think about TV enthusiasts who live on the 15th floor of old walk-up buildings; getting a 65-inch TV up there is wishful thinking at best, to say nothing of 110 inches. (Folks living in big, American cities with older buildings will know exactly what I mean.)

But Samsung Display's tile concept could streamline the entire process. Instead of having to deal with one massive 115-inch display (made even bigger in its crate shipping box), you would just have to work with separate components.

Say goodbye to wall mounts

Displace TV back

(Image credit: Displace)

These days, most TVs are super thin, making them relatively easy to wall-mount. But Samsung's bezel-less tile design might be thinner than most, which could eventually streamline the wall-mounting process.

It's unclear how Samsung Display set up its showcase at MWC, but the tile OLEDs appear to sit flush against the wall — almost like they’re glued to the surface.

It brings to mind Displace TV and its suction cup-style, battery-powered OLEDs (though I doubt Samsung Display is using similar technology).

Nevertheless, I can see the tile OLEDs being a major win for fans of wall-mounted TVs, provided they work similarly in the field. For one, they would ensure that you don't need to find the slew of tools to buy when you want to wall-mount a TV. Plus, it will make putting the TV over the fireplace that much easier.

The future of OLED lifestyle TVs

Samsung 2025 TVs

(Image credit: Samsung)

Of all the places I can see this bezel-less tile design having the greatest impact, it would be on lifestyle TVs like Samsung's The Frame.

I guess we couldn't call it "The Frame" anymore if it were made to be entirely bezel-free, but its flush wall-mount and sleek look make it an ideal choice for this type of TV. Besides, in this scenario, you might even be able to add a frame to the outside of the display.

Of course, as Thanos so eloquently said, reality is often disappointing. Even if we do see these concepts hit the market in the future, they'd most likely go the way of MicroLED TVs: super expensive on account of their complex engineering.

But I'm still giddy thinking about the potential. I'm just hoping they don't get shuttered into a closet of cancelled concepts, never to see the light of day again.

Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps
Staff Writer

Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. 

