Here's why you should never throw out the box that came with your TV

If you have the space to save it, your TV box might come in handy

A Samsung TV box on the floor of a Walmart. It is strapped shut and ready to be moved.
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When my partner and I moved into a tiny, 550-square-foot apartment, the box that our 55-inch TV came in was the first thing to go. We just didn’t have the space for it, and at the time, we were convinced we’d never need it again. We were wrong.

Even if you do have the space to save your TV box, your calculus might be the same: “I’ll never need this box again.”

But while I’m usually a supporter of recycling electronics boxes, you should seriously consider hanging onto your TV’s box — just so long as you have the space to spare.

Why should you save the box your TV comes in?

Man shopping for TVs in store

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We didn’t think twice about tossing the TV box when we moved in, but when the time came to move out, we realized we were in a bit of a pickle. We had nothing to secure and protect our TV on the moving truck.

Despite our optimism (and the careful arrangement of cargo), our relatively new LED TV arrived at our new home with a large, spiderweb-shaped smash on the corner of the display.

Moving is the primary reason I recommend hanging onto your TV box for the long run. That box and all of its internal structural components were designed specifically for your TV. The peace of mind goes a long way, regardless of whether you splashed out for one of the best TVs on the market or saved on a budget-friendly set.

If you’re a homeowner or long-term renter who doesn’t see themselves moving in the near future, there’s another reason you might want to hang onto the box: resale.

In the event that you want to recoup a few bucks to put towards a new set, your TV will do better on the market with its original packaging. This is something I learned in my early days of TV testing, when reselling TVs at a discounted price was an important part of my job.

Are there TV box replacements?

If you’ve got a move on the horizon but you’ve long since waved goodbye to the box your TV came in, don’t worry: Many big-box stores sell… well, big boxes.

You can find replacement TV boxes at Lowe’s for just $39, for instance. This one can fit models up to 70 inches.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that these boxes likely won’t keep your TV as snug as the package it arrived in. You can use moving padding and/or blankets to round out the included foam pieces.

Where should I store my TV box?

A box for the LG C1 OLED TV in a basement. It is sitting atop two cardboard boxes and in the foreground is a blue bicycle. The TV box is surrounded by other storage items.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Take it from someone who’s lived in plenty of pint-sized apartments: Not everyone is going to be able to justify hanging onto a giant TV box.

If you’ve got the space (and I’ve managed to convince you), I recommend three places: an attic, a basement or a garage. Wherever you store it, make sure it’s tucked away safely.

As a renter, I only have one of those options available to me: the basement. Because our basement has the tendency to flood during severe rainfall, we’ve made sure that the box is elevated up and out of the way of the elements.

When the time comes for us to move again, we’ll be breathing a sigh of relief. Our TV will be making the trip and it will be arriving in one piece.

Michael Desjardin

Michael Desjardin
Michael Desjardin
Senior Editor, TV

Michael Desjardin is a Senior Editor for TVs at Tom's Guide. He's been testing and tinkering with TVs professionally for over a decade, previously for Reviewed and USA Today. Michael graduated from Emerson College where he studied media production and screenwriting. He loves cooking, zoning out to ambient music, and getting way too invested in the Red Sox. He considers himself living proof that TV doesn't necessarily rot your brain.

