I can't believe this 85-inch TCL QLED is $700 off for Prime Day

If you're going to go big when upgrading your TV this Prime Day, you may as well go really big. Right now, the 85-inch TCL Q6 QLED TV is on sale for just $899 at Amazon, as part of the retailer's ongoing sales event. It's the best deal I've seen on a 4K TV of this size during Prime Day, and because it's been marked down specifically for the occasion, I don't expect this low price to last.

As more people spend time watching their favorite movies at home, models like the 85-inch Q6 get more popular. Typically, you'd have to spend over a thousand bucks for decent TV of this size. Case in point: The 85-inch Q6 was originally priced at $1,599.

TCL 85" Q6 QLED TV: was $1,599 now $899 @ Amazon

An 85-inch TV for under a thousand bucks is a great deal in and of itself, but the TCL Q6 will do you one better: It's also just a great TV, period. Of course, being an entry-level QLED, it won't blast your face with brightness like a pricey Mini-LED TV, but you are getting well-rounded performance, the Google TV smart platform, and super-low input lag for gaming. It's a great pick if you just want a decent, 85-inch 4K TV for a low price.



This TV is a great fit for folks who don't need to fuss over features they'll never use and who just need a decent TV in a giant size. That doesn't mean it's a barebones TV, though. Its quantum dot-enhanced display nets you a brighter, more colorful picture than most TVs in the low-end price range.

When we put this TV through its paces for our full TCL Q6 review, we were stoked to see it putting up pretty decent brightness measurements for a TV in its class. It's not as bright as a pricier Mini-LED TV, but it's bright enough to hold up in most living spaces, provided it's not sitting directly in the sun.

During dark-room viewing (movie night, anyone?) the Q6 sports a great picture for the price with fantastic out-of-the-box accuracy. If you're worried about picture quality due to the Q6's budget-friendly price tag, you needn't be. It's not as bright and bold as a higher-end TV, but it looks good enough to lose yourself in whatever you're watching. (And, at this size, you'll definitely be losing yourself.)

The Q6 comes with Google TV built right into the TV's software, so you can get back to streaming the moment you're done setting this thing up with, I assume, several other people. Google TV is easy to use thanks to a straightforward user interface, and its app support is incredibly robust, so all of the best streaming services are in play.

All of this adds up to a TV that puts value front and center but doesn't do so at the expense of a great experience. If you want the biggest TV on the block and you don't want to shell out too much for the privilege, the Q6 is the way to go this Prime Day.

