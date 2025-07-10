Huge Hisense Prime Day sale — save big on Mini-LED TVs, QLEDs, and projectors

With Prime Day deals finally upon us, there's no better time to get yourself the display upgrade you've been dreaming of. Lucky for you there are still tons of TV Prime Day deals to sink your teeth into.

I've corralled all the best Hisense discounts I could find in one long post. We're seeing major discounts across Hisense's 2025 lineup, with big-screen displays seeing major slashings. But I've also included some cheaper QLEDs, like the Hisense QD6 QLED for $239 and projectors, like the Hisense C2 4K RGB laser projector for $1,494.

Even if you don't see anything you like, there are loads of TV discounts to nab across Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. Check out our huge Sony Prime Day sale to find some sick audio and TV deals if you need a new soundbar.

Otherwise, below you'll find all my favorite Hisense Prime Day TV discounts across Amazon.

Best Prime Day big screen TV deals

Hisense QD6 QLED TV: was $379 now $239 at Amazon As one of Hisense's cheapest QLED offerings, this will net you serious picture performance and is most ideal for sports. Built with soccer in mind, this is your go-to pick for the Premiere League, offering crisp views with motion rate 120 keeping picture stable even in the most action-packed scenarios.

Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $447 at Amazon This is the lowest price ever offered for the Hisense 55" Class U6 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. It's a newer TV (a 2025 model, in fact), which means you'll have all the most current technology and features. Between the Native 144Hz, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and Amazon's stellar Fire TV OS, you have everything you need for a great entertainment experience.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED TV: was $698 now $648 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.

Hisense 75" U7N Mini-LED TV: was $898 now $749 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is a mid-range Mini-LED TV that specializes in bright, colorful HDR performance and gaming features. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz.

Hisense 65” CanvasTV QLED TV: was $1,299 now $898 at Amazon The Hisense Canvas TV is designed to blend into a room in the same way a portrait would. To that end, it features a posh matte finish that gives the picture a softer presentation, as well as an elegant frame. If you want to prioritize picture quality above all else, I don't think I'd buy the Canvas TV. However, if your living space cries out for a different sort of TV vibe, the Canvas TV is a great candidate.

Hisense 65" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $2,199 now $997 at Amazon The Hisense U8QG is a fantastic Mini-LED TV that lives comfortably in the "Goldilocks Zone" between high performance and high value. It delivers a blisteringly bright picture, top-notch color volume and a host of handy features for gaming, streaming and more. This is the lowest price we've seen so far on this brand-new, 2025 TV — but it's probably not going to last.

Limited time deal! Hisense 75" U7QG Mini-LED TV: was $1,999 now $1,097 at Amazon This Mini-LED TV launched this year, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.