I’m review TVs for a living — here's the 5 TVs I recommend for the Nintendo Switch 2

The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 is finally going on sale in June and the upgraded hardware could prove to be a win for on-the-go gamers (if you ignore the exorbitant game prices).

While its prowess for gaming anywhere might be a major draw for most, it’s the Switch 2’s functionality while docked that has me most excited. That’s because it’s set to support 4K resolution at 60fps via HDMI 2.0 — no HDMI 2.1 port needed!

And that’s not all, as the Nintendo Switch 2 specs lend credence to the potential of 120fps gaming in either 1080p or 1440p. While the latter leans more into the realm of the best gaming monitors , its 120fps rating at 1080p is a huge get for Switch players, even if you don’t have one of the best TVs for gaming .

These are some serious upgrades over the original Nintendo Switch . But one important facet must be considered: not every Switch 2 game will be capable of running at 4K/60fps let alone 1080p/120fps.

That’s why picking the right TV for this console is crucial; otherwise, you may wind up overpaying for features you won’t even need.

Things to know before buying a TV for the Switch 2

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Nintendo Switch 2, main among them being if it can leverage full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 support. VRR should ideally work in both handheld and docked mode, but it’s still unclear if you might get improved performance when connected to an HDMI 2.1 port.

Most games probably won’t run at a locked 4K/60 much less 4K/120, so it should be ample enough performance no matter the case. But, if you want the best possible framerates when playing Switch games in docked mode, I'd recommend setting the display resolution to 1080p as opposed to 4K.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Modern displays, especially those among the best TVs, will upscale lower-resolution content to its native resolution (either 4K or, in some cases, 8K). This means you can take advantage of the Switch's 120fps-rated performance in lower resolutions and still get 4K HDR visuals.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On that note, the Nintendo Switch 2 has HDR10 support, which almost every TV has access to nowadays. A major proponent of the HDR10 spec are some of the best Samsung TVs, which typically only come with HDR10 and HDR10+ (and no Dolby Vision), but you’d be hard-pressed to find a modern set without it.

The specification is ideal for HDR gaming, if that’s your jam — and it should be, as it will make Switch 2 games look crisper with improved colors and brightness. It should also make watching select movies and shows on the device slightly better, if they support it.

Lastly, the upgraded Switch 2 hardware has “spatial 3D sound” built into its onboard speaker, but also comes equipped with support for up to 5.1 output via linear PCM, according to its own tech specs page . This should give the Switch 2 surround sound functionality if you have one of the best AV receivers with enhanced audio or a soundbar with multi-channel audio support.

More high-end models, like those among the best OLED TVs , will have tons of features and specs to meet these requirements, like additional speaker channels or even Dolby Vision/Atmos, but you really don’t need all of this. That’s why I’ve collated the best options below to meet the standards specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 TVs

LG C4 OLED TV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We rave about the LG C4 OLED TV primarily for its incredible value despite tons of specs built on a sleek OLED design. It's a hard bargain to beat and comes in a wide swath of different sizes, ranging from 42-inch to 83-inch.

The C4 is particularly ideal for the Switch 2 as it has everything you'd need for an excellent gaming experience — and then some. It's actually slightly overkill with its 144Hz refresh rate and full range of HDMI 2.1 ports, but HDR10 support with a 40W 2.2-channel speaker system are the real standouts here.

You might want to see what LG C4 OLED settings to change ahead of the Switch 2 launch on June 5, but otherwise it's a hit right out of the box. Currently, you can scoop up a 65-inch C4 at Amazon for $1,396, which is $100 off its already discounted price.

Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

OLED TVs are definitely the big-ticket item, but there's promise in going the Mini-LED TV route to save some cash. That's especially true if you're buying primarily for the new Nintendo Switch, which doesn't have super high feature requirements like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

That's where the Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV comes in to steal the spotlight. It's well-suited to meet the Switch 2's specs as it has a 144Hz refresh rate (more than enough to for that 120fps in 1080p rating) and HDR10 support (plus Dolby Vision and HDR10+, if you're so inclined).

The U8N also has a well-rounded speaker systemm thanks to its 2.1.2-channels rated at a 60W output. An added bonus over the LG C4 is an ATSC 3.0 tuner, which gives you access to NextGen TV and 4K broadcasts (though that's entirely unrelated to the Switch).

What's great about the Hisense U8N (and the rest of its range) is they're pretty cheap even at higher sizes. If you're looking to cash in on the big screen TV craze, this is the one to get as a 75-inch Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV is going for $1,297 at Amazon (about $100 less than the 65-inch LG C4).

Samsung S85D OLED TV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You wouldn't often think of Samsung when considering budget OLED TVs, but its S85D is a true standout — most especially for the Switch 2. In our review of the Samsung S85D OLED TV, we rated it just under a perfect score, highlighting its low input latency, four HDMI 2.1 ports and great color handling.

As you'll see across this list, the most important features on offer here are HDR10 support and a 120Hz refresh rate. These will make all the difference for the Switch 2, but it is important to note the S85D has lackluster audio. It's best you pair it up with one of the best soundbars.

Even better is the price. The 55-inch Samsung S85D OLED TV is going for just $897 at Amazon. Interestingly, you could even get either the 77-inch or 83-inch models, which are both going for the same price of $1,997 at Amazon — if you're willing to spend a bit more for a larger screen.

TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV

(Image credit: Future)

Enter the first 2025 TV of the list, the TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV. This stunning new entry into the QLED market is something of a unicorn, offering loads of features for a bargain price.

The QM6K was first announced (and surprise dropped) at CES 2025. Since then, it's already dipped in price from an already exceptionally low MSRP, now going for just under $1,000 in its 75-inch configuration.

It's also slightly overkill for the Nintendo Switch 2 with its 144Hz refresh rate, but it does round out all of the major features you'd need for the device. This includes an HDMI 2.0 port (there's two with an extra two HDMI 2.1 for good measure), HDR10 support, and a dedicated Game Bar.

The QM6K is also rated at 288Hz in 1080p, which might not be too helpful for the Switch 2, but will come in handy if you end up using one of the best gaming PCs in the wait for Nintendo's new system to release.

Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can never go wrong with a Sony OLED TV and the Bravia 8 is the pinnacle of its design ethos (for now). The 2025 Bravia 8 II OLED TV was just announced, but you'll have to wait for a release date and pricing if you're aim is to get the most premium model on the block.

As it stands, though, the Bravia 8 OLED TV is a solid pick for the Nintendo Switch 2 as it offers a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.0 ports and two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has HDR10 compatibility and a 50W 2.1-channel speaker system that also has Acoustic Surface Audio+, which makes it feel like the sound is coming directly from the screen itself.

Given its rather premium status, the Bravia 8 isn't for those looking to get a budget TV. A 55-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV costs $1,398 at Amazon, and the 65-inch model is $300 more. It does offer best-in-class color and luminance for OLED TVs, making this a worthy investment even for the Switch 2 hardware.

Sony 55-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $1,598 now $1,398 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 8 is a stellar OLED TV that slots perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch.