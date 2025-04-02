Sony TV lineup 2025: new OLED, Mini-LED, and LED TVs releasing this year

In 2025, Sony is mixing the old with the new. On one hand, Sony is adding three new TVs to its catalog for 2025. But it's also bringing the rest of its range from last year, too.

The brand new models include the Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV, Bravia 5 Mini-LED TV, and Bravia 2 II LED TV. (The "II," in this case, can be read as "mark two," to symbolize a sort of upgrade over their predecessors.)

At the forefront of its new range is the Bravia 8 II, which Sony says brings 50% better brightness over its predecessor. Several color and contrast improvements will also make its way onto the set. Meanwhile, the mid-range Bravia 5 could put a damper on Hisense and TCL offerings with competitive pricing and less blooming.

These new displays will fit nicely into Sony's already-existing lineup, which includes some of the best TVs last year. These include the Bravia 9 and Bravia 7 Mini-LED TVs, the Bravia 8 OLED TV, and the Bravia 3 LED TV. Sony hasn't announced pricing yet on its 2025 sets, but we'll update this page as more information is revealed.

Sony 2025 TVs: OLED lineup

(Image credit: Sony)

Bravia 8 II OLED

Meet Sony's brand-new OLED that's set to take on the likes of the LG G5 OLED and Samsung S95F OLED TVs. The Bravia 8 II (read as "mark two") takes up some major enhancements like 50% improved brightness in tandem with better contrast against the A95L and Bravia 8.

Sony says the Bravia 8 II will have larger color volume, too. We tested the Bravia 8 OLED at 99.95% of the Rec.709 Gamut, which is pretty incredible, and it even covered 99.11% of the UHDA-P3 Gamut, proving the Bravia 8 II will be spectacular for colorful shows and movies.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Bravia 8 II runs on the XR processor, which gives it access to best-in-class 4K upscaling, motion processing, and more. It will also have Acoustic Surface Audio Plus, which allows the sound to feel as if it's being exerted directly from the screen, adding to immersion and clarity.

While Sony isn't putting a major focus on AI in its 2025 TV lineup, the Bravia 8 II will come equipped with an AI scene-recognition system that aims to improve picture performance with realistic colors, brightness, and contrasts. Here's a full breakdown of sizes, which we'll update with prices and availability when they're announced by Sony.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Availability 55-inch Bravia 8 II TBA TBA 65-inch Bravia 8 II TBA TBA 77-inch Bravia 8 II TBA TBA

(Image credit: Sony)

Bravia 8

Sony is bringing the Bravia 8 back from last year, though, that's not too surprising given just how well-rated it is.

We gave the Bravia 8 a 4 out of 5, calling out its incredible picture quality, well-designed remote, and inclusion of an ATSC 3.0 tuner. Sony's one of the few manufacturers still including the 4K NextGen broadcast TV tuner and it's no different on its 2025 sets.

This year, Sony's adding three new sizes to the Bravia 8 range, which can be found listed below. Sony hasn't announced pricing on its new sets but we'll update this page when more information rolls out.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Availability 42-inch Bravia 8 TBA TBA 48-inch Bravia 8 TBA TBA 55-inch Bravia 8 $1,699 ($1,399 on sale) Now 65-inch Bravia 8 $2,799 ($1,699 on sale) Now 77-inch Bravia 8 $3,899 ($2,499 on sale) Now 83-inch Bravia 8 TBA TBA

Sony 2025 TVs: Mini-LED lineup

(Image credit: Sony)

Bravia 9 and Bravia 7

Both the Bravia 9 and Bravia 7 are being brought up into the 2025 range.

The Bravia 9 Mini-LED needs no introduction. It was crowned king of Mini-LED TVs last year and has a slew of features in line with exceptional picture performance to prove it.

We rated the Bravia 9 a near-perfect score, offering 2,713 nits of peak brightness in tandem with a Delta-E, which measures color accuracy, at 1.79 (the lower the better).

That's all to say the Bravia 9 is one excellent Mini-LED TV and will remain Sony's flagship model in 2025. Meanwhile, the Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV will also continue into this year. While it's not quite as good as the Bravia 9, the Bravia 7 still has a lot going for it, like ample SDR and HDR color handling.

The main things holding these two TVs back is a limited range in HDMI 2.1 ports, which sits at just two on both models, as well as high input latency. Like the rest of Sony's 2025 range, these two Mini-LED TVs likewise run on Google TV. Here's a full size and price breakdown:

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV Name Screen Size Price Bravis 9 - 65” - 75" - 85" - $3,299 ($2,699 on sale) - $3,999 ($2,999 on sale) - $5,499 9$4,199 on sale) Bravia 7 - 55" - 65" - 75" - 85" - $1,899 ($1,299 on sale) - $2,299 ($1,499 on sale) - $2,799 ($1,999 on sale) - $3,499 ($2,799 on sale)

(Image credit: Sony)

Bravia 5

Sony's adding a whole new Mini-LED TV to its lineup in the Bravia 5, which should round out Sits mid-range offerings. It too will run on the XR processor, featuring six times more dimming zones over the Sony X90L.

Sony claims this Mini-LED TV will have incredible color coverage thanks to its XR Triluminos Pro feature, made all the better with the XR Clear Image. You won't need any of the best soundbars, as the Bravia 5 has new magnetic tweeters with down-firing X-Balanced speakers that aim to improve dialogue and sound positioning.

Pricing will make all the difference on the Bravia 5, of course, but you can find all the sizes it will be available in later this year listed below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Availability 55-inch Bravia 5 TBA TBA 65-inch Bravia 5 TBA TBA 75-inch Bravia 5 TBA TBA 85-inch Bravia 5 TBA TBA 98-inch Bravia 5 TBA TBA

Sony 2025 TVs: LED lineup

(Image credit: Sony)

Bravia 3

The Bravia 3 returns this year as one of the best budget TVs in Sony's 2025 lineup. It keeps the same specs and features from last year and won't be coming in any new sizes, which is a shame for those who might be looking to get an XL Sony TV for less.

At least most of the range is marked down ahead of the new releases. Here's the full availability and pricing for the Bravia 3 LED TV.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Availability 43-inch Bravia 3 $599 ($499 on sale) Now 50-inch Bravia 3 $699 ($579 on sale) Now 55-inch Bravia 3 $849 ($599 on sale) Now 65-inch Bravia 3 $999 ($699 on sale) Now 75-inch Bravia 3 $1,299 ($899 on sale) Now 85-inch Bravia 3 $1,799 ($1,299 on sale) Now

(Image credit: Sony)

Bravia 2 II

At the tail-end of Sony's 2025 TV lineup is the Bravia 2 II, a budget TV built for those looking to get in on Sony's TV technology without the hefty price tag. Like the rest of Sony's range, it will leverage Google TV.

You won't see too many major enhancements on this LED TV, but it does come equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, which is ideal for surround sound enjoyers. The Bravia 2 II uses X1 4K processor that handles everything from motion processing to 4K upscaling.

We don't yet have any info on pricing or availability, but you can see the entire range of sizes below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Availability 43-inch Bravia 2 II TBA TBA 50-inch Bravia 2 II TBA TBA 55-inch Bravia 2 II TBA TBA 65-inch Bravia 2 II TBA TBA 75-inch Bravia 2 II TBA TBA

Samsung 2025 TVs: Outlook

You might be a little bummed that Sony is only launching three TVs this year, but there's promise in each one. Its most exciting draw, of course, is the Bravia 8 II OLED, and it's set to be one of the best OLED TVs we'll see in 2025.

Without pricing, it's hard to nail down where exactly these TVs might sit in the market, however. Sony is notorious for its higher sticker prices, but with a focus on mid-range models, this year's lineup could actually be its most affordable yet.

The Bravia 5 Mini-LED TV, for one, could mark a real selling point for those looking to get one of Sony's TVs without paying too much.

What sets it apart is Sony consistently emphasizing picture performance gains over software. Both Samsung and LG have touted major enhancements that largely rely on AI, while Sony just aims to use finely tuned hardware and software to drive the best picture in every household.

Will that be enough to help it claim the title as world's best TV maker in 2025? We'll just have to wait until we get these TVs in for testing to find out.