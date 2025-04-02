Nintendo Switch 2 specs — everything you need to know
Here's everything that's new in Nintendo's console
At first glance, the Nintendo Switch 2 may not seem like a radical departure from its predecessor. However, there are some hardware and design upgrades. A larger screen and newly designed controllers are just part of the story.
If you plan to be among the first gamers to sign up for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, here are all the Switch 2 specs confirmed by Nintendo so far.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Nintendo Switch 2
Pre-orders
April 9
Release date
June 5
Price
$449 (standalone);$499 (bundle)
Chipset
Custom Nvidia
Storage
256GB
Display
7.9-inch (1920x1080) LCD | VRR | 120Hz
Max resolution
3840x2160 (docked mode)
Max framerate
60 fps (docked mode) | 120 fps (1920x1080 or 2560x1440)
Ports
2x USB-C
Size
4.5 x 10.7 x 0.55 inches
Weight
1.18 pounds (with Joy-Cons attached)
Battery life
Approx. 2 – 6.5 hours (rated)
Switch 2 design and display
The original Switch packed a 6.2-inch LCD screen with a 1280 x 729 resolution. The Switch OLED increased the screen size to 7 inches and offered better colors and deeper blacks thanks in part to its OLED technology.
Fast forward to 2025 and the Switch 2 now sports a 7.9-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen LCD with support for HDR10, VRR, and up to 120Hz refresh rates. When docked, the Switch 2 can hit up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at 60 frames per second. Otherwise, it maxes out at 1920 x 1080 when in tabletop or handheld mode.
Surprisingly, the Switch 2 does not have an OLED display. This could be Nintendo's way of trying to keep costs lower. It also paves the way for the eventual release of a Switch 2 OLED.
CPU/GPU
The Switch OLED is powered by a custom Nvidia Tegra X1 chipset. The Switch 2 is also powered by a custom Nvidia chipset. However, Nintendo has kept the details quiet as of now.
The company simply states that the improved CPU and GPU will allow for faster processing speed and new visually advanced gameplay in the Switch 2., as well as 4K playback when docked.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Size and weight
The Switch 2 is noticeably bigger than its predecessor. The new Switch is 4.5-inches tall by 10.7 inches wide and 0.55 inches thick while weighing 0.88 lbs or 1.18 lbs with the Joy-Con 2 controllers attached. =
By comparison, the Switch OLED is 4 x 9.5 x 0.55 inches. Both consoles weigh roughly the same.
Battery
The Switch OLED's battery offers from 4.5 to 9 hours of gameplay. In our Switch OLED review, we were able to get up to 5 hours of battery life.
Nintendo says that the Switch 2 will house a 5220mAh battery. This should offer anywhere from 2.5 to 6.5 hours of battery life, depending on the games you're playing.
Storage
Nintendo didn't confirm how much RAM is inside the Switch 2. However, we know it'll come with 256GB of onboard storage. You can also expand its storage via microSD Express cards.
The bad news is that those standard microSD cards from previous consoles won't work on the Switch 2.
Joy-Cons
The new Joy-Cons are larger than the original and they attach to the console via magnets. They can also be used as mice by placing their inner edges on a flat surface.
One of the games revealed at the Nintendo Direct event was Drag x Drive, which appears to be built entirely around mouse control mechanics. You can check out more details about the game and the new way to interact with the Joy-Cons in our Switch 2 mouse controls guide.
Ports/connectivity
The Switch 2 will sport two USB-C ports. It keeps the original console's bottom port and adds a new one on the top-side for Switch 2 accessories like the Switch 2 Camera ($49), which lets you appear on camera during GameChat. The Switch 2 also offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth support.
Pre-orders
So when can you get your hands on the new console? Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will kick off on April 9. The console will then launch on June 5. The standalone console will cost $449, whereas the Mario Kart World bundle will sell for $499. Make sure to follow our Switch 2 Direct live blog for all of the latest updates ahead of the pre-orders.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessory prices confirmed — Joy-Con 2, Switch Camera and more
How to watch Nintendo Switch 2 Direct — start time and what to expect