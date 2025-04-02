At first glance, the Nintendo Switch 2 may not seem like a radical departure from its predecessor. However, there are some hardware and design upgrades. A larger screen and newly designed controllers are just part of the story.

If you plan to be among the first gamers to sign up for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, here are all the Switch 2 specs confirmed by Nintendo so far.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nintendo Switch 2 specs Row 0 - Cell 0 Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-orders April 9 Release date June 5 Price $449 (standalone);$499 (bundle) Chipset Custom Nvidia Storage 256GB Display 7.9-inch (1920x1080) LCD | VRR | 120Hz Max resolution 3840x2160 (docked mode) Max framerate 60 fps (docked mode) | 120 fps (1920x1080 or 2560x1440) Ports 2x USB-C Size 4.5 x 10.7 x 0.55 inches Weight 1.18 pounds (with Joy-Cons attached) Battery life Approx. 2 – 6.5 hours (rated)

Switch 2 design and display

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The original Switch packed a 6.2-inch LCD screen with a 1280 x 729 resolution. The Switch OLED increased the screen size to 7 inches and offered better colors and deeper blacks thanks in part to its OLED technology.

Fast forward to 2025 and the Switch 2 now sports a 7.9-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen LCD with support for HDR10, VRR, and up to 120Hz refresh rates. When docked, the Switch 2 can hit up to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at 60 frames per second. Otherwise, it maxes out at 1920 x 1080 when in tabletop or handheld mode.

Surprisingly, the Switch 2 does not have an OLED display. This could be Nintendo's way of trying to keep costs lower. It also paves the way for the eventual release of a Switch 2 OLED.

CPU/GPU

(Image credit: MHN1994 (Reddit))

The Switch OLED is powered by a custom Nvidia Tegra X1 chipset. The Switch 2 is also powered by a custom Nvidia chipset. However, Nintendo has kept the details quiet as of now.

The company simply states that the improved CPU and GPU will allow for faster processing speed and new visually advanced gameplay in the Switch 2., as well as 4K playback when docked.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Size and weight

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch 2 is noticeably bigger than its predecessor. The new Switch is 4.5-inches tall by 10.7 inches wide and 0.55 inches thick while weighing 0.88 lbs or 1.18 lbs with the Joy-Con 2 controllers attached. =

By comparison, the Switch OLED is 4 x 9.5 x 0.55 inches. Both consoles weigh roughly the same.

Battery

The Switch OLED's battery offers from 4.5 to 9 hours of gameplay. In our Switch OLED review, we were able to get up to 5 hours of battery life.

Nintendo says that the Switch 2 will house a 5220mAh battery. This should offer anywhere from 2.5 to 6.5 hours of battery life, depending on the games you're playing.

Storage

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo didn't confirm how much RAM is inside the Switch 2. However, we know it'll come with 256GB of onboard storage. You can also expand its storage via microSD Express cards.

The bad news is that those standard microSD cards from previous consoles won't work on the Switch 2.

Joy-Cons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The new Joy-Cons are larger than the original and they attach to the console via magnets. They can also be used as mice by placing their inner edges on a flat surface.

One of the games revealed at the Nintendo Direct event was Drag x Drive, which appears to be built entirely around mouse control mechanics. You can check out more details about the game and the new way to interact with the Joy-Cons in our Switch 2 mouse controls guide.

Ports/connectivity

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch 2 will sport two USB-C ports. It keeps the original console's bottom port and adds a new one on the top-side for Switch 2 accessories like the Switch 2 Camera ($49), which lets you appear on camera during GameChat. The Switch 2 also offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth support.

Pre-orders

(Image credit: Nintendo)

So when can you get your hands on the new console? Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will kick off on April 9. The console will then launch on June 5. The standalone console will cost $449, whereas the Mario Kart World bundle will sell for $499. Make sure to follow our Switch 2 Direct live blog for all of the latest updates ahead of the pre-orders.