Samsung Neo QLED prices and release dates drop: here’s when you can buy them

Samsung is launching the first wave of its 2025 TVs, starting with the Neo QLED 4K and 8K models. They’re available today and prices for the screens start at $1,299 for the QN80F — though, if you’re feeling flush with cash, the flagship QN990F will only set you back $40,000.

Samsung has a ton of surprises with its new range: There's two 8K Neo QLED Mini-LED models this year, one of which takes inspiration from The Frame. You'll also be able to buy the QN90F and QN80F, the latter of which will be available in a 115-inch screen size, Samsung's largest yet.

If you're looking for price and availability on its upcoming OLEDs, like the Samsung S95F and S90F TVs, you'll just have to wait a bit longer as more information is unveiled.

Samsung Neo QLED 2025 TV Prices

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV Name Screen Size Price QN990F - 65” - 75" - 85" - 98" - $5,499 - $6,499 - $8,499 - $39,999 QN900F - 65" - 75" - 85" - $3,299 - $4,299 - $5,499 QN90F - 43" - 50" - 50" - 65" - 75" - 85" - 98" - $1,399 - $1,499 - $1,999 - $2, 699 - $3,299 - $4,499 - $14,999 QN80F - 55" - 65" - 75" - 85" - $1,299 - $1,799 - $2,299 - $3,499

Samsung 2025 TVs offer AI upscaling tech — but the biggest upgrade is Mini-LED

Two major wins for Samsung this year are its enhancements on design and AI. While it's still a bit too early to tell just how much Samsung 2025 TVs will change how you feel about AI in the living room, a huge game-changer is its shift to Mini-LED on its 8K models, the QN990F and QN900F.

While the QN900F mirrors its predecessor with models ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch, the flagship QN990F will feature a behemoth 98-inch screen — just so you get the full breadth of its higher resolution.

The QN900F will start at $3,299 for its 65-inch configuration and hit $5,499 at 85-inch, while its counterpart starts at that very same price ($5,499) and its 98-inch size will run you back a measly $39,999. At 240Hz in 4K, the QN990F will be a powerhouse for gamers running the best gaming PCs, and the QN900F mirrors the S95F (and LG G5 OLED) with its 165Hz refresh rate via Motion Xcelerator.

Retrofitted with a variety of AI upgrades, the duo will see some of the most advanced AI upscaling on the block thanks to the NQ8 Gen3 processor, Samsung's most powerful chip in the entire lineup. Unlike the QN990F, the QN900F will look a lot like The Frame with a metal frame bezel as Samsung breathes a more lifestyle chic into its entire lineup.

4K Mini-LED TVs for the win

And it's not just the 8K range that's seeing major improvements in terms of design. Mini-LED backlighting will also be coming to its 4K QLEDs in the Samsung QN70F and QN80F.

You'll get the most range in terms of sizing with these models. The QN90F starts at $1,399 for its 43-inch and goes all the way to a massive 115-inch, the largest TV Samsung has ever developed. Meanwhile, the QN80F will range between 55-inch and 100-inch, starting at just $1,299.

Pricing on the higher-end sizes is yet to be determined. These big-screen TVs will also come equipped with a Supersize Picture Enhancer, which aims to optimize 4K content for these larger screens.

Samsung's QN70F series alongside the 100-inch QN80F and 115-inch QN90F will arrive later this year, but every other size in both ranges are available for purchase today on Samsung's website.

For a full breakdown of the pricing, checkout our Samsung 2025 TV lineup guide as we update it with more info as it rolls out.