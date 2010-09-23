Killer Deal: Take $469 Off XPS 13 4K Laptop
Dell is taking $469 off its premium XPS 13 4K laptop
EyeLock has miniaturized its iris-scanning technology to fit notebooks, making logging in and entering passwords as easy as staring at your PC.
From maintenance utilities and image editing software to security tools and torrent clients, these are the very best free Windows apps.
We check out ECBC's super-sturdy, super-roomy Tomahawk Messenger bag that supports up to 17-inch laptops and more.
As much as Apple would like you to believe the MacBook Air is the only notebook of its kind, there’s a whole world of Ultrabook alternatives out there.
Get ready for a new breed of Best Buy store.
Traveling abroad this summer? Chances are you need some new portable gadgetry for your trip. Check out our recommendations, and enter to win a Toshiba Ultrabook!
The value-oriented HDTV maker is jumping straight into the computer market -- and it's not looking to compete just on price alone.
Microsoft is bringing back its student deal that offers a free Xbox 360 4 GB console with the purchase of a Windows 7 PC.
Acer and Lenovo have apparently scheduled the launch of their quad-core Tegra 3 tablets for the first quarter of next year.
Hands on with Windows 8! What does the new interface really mean for day-to-day use?
It's an Android-based smartphone with three additional peripherals that transforms it into a laptop, a tablet or a PSP-like gaming device.
HP's TouchPad is just the latest casualty in the tablet business. Here are four others that came before it.
RIM's BlackBerry PlayBook may have launched to tepid reviews from critics but the tablet has garnered a thumbs up from the federal government.
Five years after it was launched, the white MacBook has been cut from Apple's line up.
Is Dell's latest aluminum beauty potent enough to take down a MacBook Pro?
Heading out the door towards summer vacation destinations? Here are 15 ideas--from the practical to the indulgent--for devices you might want to take along.
Check out Motorola's latest smartphone, the ATRIX, which packs Tegra 2 and has two separate docking options.
Verizon is knocking $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab's pricetag.
Google built an operating system that lets you destroy your laptop, with no data loss. And its hardware has no Caps Lock key. What company can claim that?
A rumored 10-inch tablet from Samsung will sport Windows 7.
Microsoft is getting serious about motion sensing outside the gaming environment.
Hot laptops can lead to permanent skin discoloration from 'Toasted Skin Syndrome.'
Apple announced the iPad in January of this year and if the company's track record is anything to go by, we'll have a new iPad announcement a year later, in January 2011. But what can we expect from Apple's second generation tablet?
A button dedicated to Task Manager will be available on Tegatech's dual-coot tablet.
