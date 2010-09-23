Trending

Dell XPS Series Laptop

Killer Deal: Take $469 Off XPS 13 4K Laptop

By Hilda Scott

Dell is taking $469 off its premium XPS 13 4K laptop

Watch This: EyeLock's Iris Scanning Comes to Laptops

By Mike Prospero

EyeLock has miniaturized its iris-scanning technology to fit notebooks, making logging in and entering passwords as easy as staring at your PC.

40 Free and Useful Windows Applications

By John Corpuz

From maintenance utilities and image editing software to security tools and torrent clients, these are the very best free Windows apps.

Microsoft Patch to Address 57 Security Bugs

By Zak Islam

12 security fixes to remove large number of bugs.

Hands-on: the Tomahawk Messenger Bag for Laptops

By Kevin Parrish

We check out ECBC's super-sturdy, super-roomy Tomahawk Messenger bag that supports up to 17-inch laptops and more.

MacBook Air Alternatives

By Paul Escallier

As much as Apple would like you to believe the MacBook Air is the only notebook of its kind, there’s a whole world of Ultrabook alternatives out there.

Best Buy to Redesign Stores to Look More Like Apple Stores

By Jane McEntegart

Get ready for a new breed of Best Buy store.

Tech Prep for Your Summer Vacation

By Catherine Cai

Traveling abroad this summer? Chances are you need some new portable gadgetry for your trip. Check out our recommendations, and enter to win a Toshiba Ultrabook!

Vizio Launches Bloatware-free Laptops & All-in-One PCs

By Marcus Yam

The value-oriented HDTV maker is jumping straight into the computer market -- and it's not looking to compete just on price alone.

Microsoft Bringing Back PC/Xbox Student Deal

By Kevin Parrish

Microsoft is bringing back its student deal that offers a free Xbox 360 4 GB console with the purchase of a Windows 7 PC.

Acer, Lenovo Quad-Core Tablets Coming in Q1

By Douglas Perry

Acer and Lenovo have apparently scheduled the launch of their quad-core Tegra 3 tablets for the first quarter of next year.

Using Windows 8 and the Metro Interface

By Mary Branscombe

Hands on with Windows 8! What does the new interface really mean for day-to-day use?

Spider Combines Laptop, Tablet, Phone, Handheld

By Kevin Parrish

It's an Android-based smartphone with three additional peripherals that transforms it into a laptop, a tablet or a PSP-like gaming device.

The 4 Biggest Tablet Blunders Besides HP Touchpad

By Wolfgang Gruener

HP's TouchPad is just the latest casualty in the tablet business. Here are four others that came before it.

PlayBook Approved for Government Use by Feds

By Jane McEntegart

RIM's BlackBerry PlayBook may have launched to tepid reviews from critics but the tablet has garnered a thumbs up from the federal government.

Apple Discontinues the $999 White MacBook

By Jane McEntegart

Five years after it was launched, the white MacBook has been cut from Apple's line up.

9 Reasons the XPS 15z Trumps the MacBook Pro

By Tom's Guide Staff

Is Dell's latest aluminum beauty potent enough to take down a MacBook Pro?

15 Vacation Gear Ideas: Don't Leave These Behind

By Tom's Guide Staff

Heading out the door towards summer vacation destinations? Here are 15 ideas--from the practical to the indulgent--for devices you might want to take along.

Motorola's Laptop/Smartphone combo, the ATRIX

By Jane McEntegart

Check out Motorola's latest smartphone, the ATRIX, which packs Tegra 2 and has two separate docking options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Now $500 @ Verizon

By Kevin Parrish

Verizon is knocking $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab's pricetag.

Review: Google's Chrome OS Notebook

By Marcus Yam

Google built an operating system that lets you destroy your laptop, with no data loss. And its hardware has no Caps Lock key. What company can claim that?

VIDEO: BlackBerry PlayBook Does Multitasking

By Kevin Parrish

RIM's BlackBerry PlayBook offers true multitasking.

Samsung Shows Tablet with Slide-Out Keyboard

By Kevin Parrish

A rumored 10-inch tablet from Samsung will sport Windows 7.

Honeycomb Demoed on Tablet; Coming 2011

By Kevin Parrish

Google continues to refine Android.

Now Proven: Laptops Hurt Testicles

By Rico Mossesgeld

Hard scientific data proves Captain Obvious right.

Microsoft Buys Motion-Sensing Firm Canesta

By Kevin Parrish

Microsoft is getting serious about motion sensing outside the gaming environment.

What Burning Hot Laptops Can Do to Your Legs

By Jane McEntegart

Hot laptops can lead to permanent skin discoloration from 'Toasted Skin Syndrome.'

Analysts Point at Slimmer iPad with Camera in Q2

By Jane McEntegart

Apple announced the iPad in January of this year and if the company's track record is anything to go by, we'll have a new iPad announcement a year later, in January 2011. But what can we expect from Apple's second generation tablet?

Tega v2 Tablet Will Have Dedicated Ctrl+Alt+Del

By Kevin Parrish

A button dedicated to Task Manager will be available on Tegatech's dual-coot tablet.

Dell Developing 7-Inch Android Tablet

By Kevin Parrish

Dell's new 7-inch tablet may hit the market in November.