I've been using this 3-in-1 wireless charger for 2 weeks — and it's a must-have for travel

No matter how great the battery life is on a smartphone, smartwatch or pair of earbuds, they'll all bite the dust and need some juice eventually — and I usually turn to wireless chargers to get the job done.

It's a convenient, cordless way to give your devices a battery boost, and if it means having a cleaner desk setup without a mess of cables scattered around a surface, I'm all for it.

Nope, it's not as fast as plugging in a wire and seeing battery percentage go from 0% to 100% in 30 minutes or less, even with upgraded 25W MagSafe and the Qi2 standard offering 15W speeds. But it sure it a stylish, clutter-free way to charge your devices on a desk or nightstand.

But what about when you're traveling? Of course, there are some very power-packed power banks out there that also include MagSafe (I have an Anker one myself), but there are only so many devices they can charge simultaneously, and there are only so many USB cables I want to see tangled in my bag.

A minor nuisance, to say the least, but I've found a solution: the Satechi OntheGo Charger. Coming in both a 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 design, these wireless chargers aren't just made for organized traveling for your tech, but they also make for suitable chargers at home or in an office. Why? Well, they're just so damn flexible and compact.

These aren't trailblazers in what they do; you'll find many of the best wireless chargers can power up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. But Satechi's OntheGo is far more travel-friendly, and because of that, it's the one charger I've been bringing everywhere over the past two weeks.

Satechi OntheGo 3-in-1 Charger: was $99 now $89 at Amazon Satechi's OntheGo 3-in-1 Charger lets you wirelessly refuel your phone, smartwatch and earbuds in a foldable, travel-friendly design. Supporting Qi2 charging, it offers 15W speeds for phones and a 5W charge for wearables and earbuds. Right now, there's a $10 discount!

Satechi OntheGo 2-in-1 Charger: was $79 now $71 at Amazon Don't need the extra charging pad? The Satechi OntheGo 2-in-1 Charger delivers an even more compact design to charge your phone and smartwatch, and it comes with the same scratch-resistant material with vegan leather accents. It's more affordable and, right now, also comes with a price cut.

If you enjoy a wireless setup even when you're traveling for work, to events or abroad on vacation, the Satechi OnetheGo wireless charger can be a great companion — and there are a few reasons why.

Flexible charging

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Many wireless or MagSafe chargers come with three pads to charge different devices, but one thing you'll notice is that they're all quite solid and sturdy. They're made to be this way as permanent fixtures on your desk or nightstand, so they aren't exactly portable.

Satechi takes that concept and loosens things up with its OntheGo chargers. Keeping the same 3-in-1 (or 2-in-1) simultaneous charging capabilities but allowing the pads to fold up like a tech sandwich, the wireless chargers become compact enough to easily slip into a laptop bag or even a pocket.

Coming in at 9.5 x 2.6 x 0.4 inches and weighing 5.1 ounces for the 3-in-1 charger, it's incredibly lightweight to carry around. Plus, it doesn't take up too much space when storing it away. I never had to worry about the vegan leather straps flopping about either, as the pads are magnetically attached when folded on top of one another.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

This kind of flexibility also leads to other use cases. Of course, I could completely lay it out to charge an iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods Pro 2, but it can also be used as a stand to watch shows on the phone while it charges, all while the Apple Watch puck juices up the smartwatch right behind it.

That especially comes in handy when I'm traveling on a train or plane with a fold-down table I can lay my devices on. It's similar to a MagSafe power bank with a stand, but I get to charge both of my devices wirelessly. Yes, there's still a cable attached to power the OntheGo wireless charger (included in the box, no less)

Speaking of, you can also plug it into a power bank to charge while you're set up somewhere without an outlet.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

This isn't to say there aren't other travel-friendly wireless chargers out there, as the Twelve South Butterfly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger is one of the smallest around, but the OntheGo also offers a splash of style. To me, it almost looks like a tech-savvy macaroon when all folded up, and the charger comes in various colorways: Black, an off-white Sand and pinkish Desert Rose.

Depending on your desk setup or style, these can really add to the color scheme you're keen on. I was able to get my hands on the 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 OntheGos in Black and Sand, and while the black option compliments my devices, I'm a big fan of how the lighter option looks.

Suited for desks, too

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

While it's aimed to be used for travel, Satechi's OnetheGo chargers also make for fitting tabletop accessories. Whether that be on your office desk, nightstand or anywhere you prefer to charge your devices.

I'm all about a clean desk setup while working (and relaxing) at home, one without cables coming out of every port on all the devices that are stuffed on my desk (a laptop, monitor, tablet stand, headphones holder, controllers — you get the gist). So, having a place to wirelessly charge three of my generally on-person devices aids in the bliss of an organized desk space.

Always having a place to put my phone, smartwatch and earbuds on charge just by placing them on the pads is a boon for my day to day, and being able to pick it up and slip it into my bag before heading out is an extra bonus.

Simplicity for travel

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Look, chargers are simple accessories. If they can give your devices the battery boost they need, then they're doing their job right. But if you're looking for the added convenience of a wireless charger in a lovely, compact design to easily take along with you on all your journeys, then it's hard to go wrong with the Satechi OntheGo Charger.

For me, the 3-in-1 OntheGo wireless charger has benefited my travels to work and events, and it also makes for a nice addition to my desk. At $99/£99, it's not exactly cheap, but it's still more affordable than other chargers on the market (even the Twelve South Butterfly 2-in-1 is $129 / £129).

If you don't need the extra pad and prefer to save a little, the OntheGo 2-in-1 for $79/£79 is also an excellent option.