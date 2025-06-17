I use this Anker power bank every day and it's now cheaper than ever — it can even charge my MacBook Air

If you've ever searched for the best power banks, you'll have come across Anker. It's one of the best in the business when it comes to charging your devices, and that's exactly why I happen to carry around the Anker MagGo.

Well, one of the very many Anker dishes out, at least. There's a whole lineup of MagGo charging stations and stands, and yes, you'll even find some that make for the best wireless chargers. But specifically, I'm all about the MagGo Power Bank with a 10,000mAh battery.

Wireless Qi2 charging with strong MagSafe support? Check. A smart display to show how long it takes for a device to charge? It's in the bag. A way to charge via a USB-C wired connection simultaneously? I think you know where I'm going with this — it's a damn good power bank.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh): was $89 now $71 at Amazon The Anker MagGo Power Bank is a travel essential for any trip I take, as it can charge my iPhone, Apple Watch and even give my MacBook Air a little juice. Its 10,000mAh battery will completely charge an iPhone nearly twice over, and it's Qi2-certified to offer 15W wireless charging with strong MagSafe support. Oh, and it comes in a pocketable size with a handy smart display.

Pocket rocket

Anyone who travels around with tech will know the pain of trying to find an outlet to charge their devices while they're jumping from an office to a café, from home to the airport (and possibly dropping by the pub for...one). That's why power banks can be incredibly handy; you can see why portable charging is very much in fashion.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

But this Anker MagGo Power Bank has saved my iPhone 16, Apple Watch and even my MacBook Air M3 (to a point) from turning into bricks more often than not, as its welcome 10,000mAh battery capacity in its lightweight, pocketable design has become a boon everywhere I go.

It's not the cheapest power bank around, but after using it on a daily basis for nearly a year, I can say one thing's for sure: it's reliable. And would you look at that? The Anker MagGo Power Bank is now on sale at Amazon for one of the cheapest prices I've seen.

I've been rocking a MagGo Power Bank in black, but it isn't immune to smudges. So, if you're hoping to add a splash of style to match the rest of the tech you have and have a cleaner appeal, the good news is it also comes in lime green, teal blue, pastel pink and a simple (but nice-looking) white.

Plenty of charge

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

So, the Anker MagGo Power Bank is rated to charge a MagSafe-supported iPhone (and a few Android phones that are at least Qi2 ready, like that Samsung Galaxy S25) with 15W Qi2 wireless charging, and even more devices with 27W power through wired charging. In fact, it claims to charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max from 0% to 100% twice over.

For the most part, that's been right on the money since I've been using it. But there's nothing said about, say, a full-on laptop. These generally require more power than a smartphone, but that doesn't stop the MagGo from charging my MacBook Air when it's in dire need of juice.

I've used the power bank to charge the MacBook Air on public transport and even on flights abroad, and it's given me a bump of just under 50% of battery in the space of a couple of hours while I work away on the laptop. That's saved my skin from losing hours of work a couple of times.

Now, it won't completely charge the MacBook Air, and it takes all of its 10,000mAh capacity to give it the boost it needs. But for a device that I can easily slip into my pocket — and even better, the sleeve of a laptop backpack — and weighs a measly 0.5 pounds, that's commendable effort.

A travel essential

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Power banks are simple devices: they're portable chargers that can power your tech on the go. But it's the little touches that set apart the good ones from great ones, and as you can tell, there are a few ways the Anker MagGo Power Bank falls into the latter.

But I'd also like to point out its simplistic design. Yes, its fancy smart display is handy for letting you know recharge times (sometimes it can be a tad off the mark), but what's even better? Its sturdy little pop-out stand.

Having a stand means being able to magnetically attach an iPhone to the power bank, turn it horizontally and catch up on the latest shows without having to awkwardly place a phone at a weird angle on a small table on a train or plane. Or worse, having to crank your head down as your phone lies flat on a surface. That also makes it great for StandBy mode.

Anyway, if you're sick of charging your devices at random, hard-to-find outlets while traveling and want to give your tech a second chance at (battery) life, the Anker MagGo Power Bank with a 10,000mAh battery is a great shout (especially with its nifty discount).