I review outdoor gear for a living — these are the 6 portable power banks I'd spend my money on

If you’re heading off on an outdoor adventure — be it wild camping, a multi-day hike, or just spending more time away from plug sockets — having a one of the best portable power banks is a bit of a must.

Smartphones, sports watches, bike lights, and even headlamps often rely on a quick juice, especially when you’re using power-hungry features like GPS. And the last thing you want is to be stuck in the middle of nowhere with a flat battery.

But not all power banks are made equal. Some are built for serious off-grid adventures, boasting huge capacity and extra features like built-in lights and SOS modes. Then others are more lightweight and portable, suited to weekend trips or chucking in your day pack “just in case”.

So, which power bank is best for what type of trip? I’ve rounded up a few of the best outdoor-ready portable chargers below — from massive capacity beasts to jack-of-all-trades with built-in solar charging or rugged, waterproof casings. So, whatever kind of adventure you’ve got planned, there should be one here to suit your needs.

Best all-rounder for day hikes

(Image credit: Elecom)

1. Elecom NESTOUT 10,000mAh Outdoor Power Bank Best all-rounder for day hikes Specifications Capacity: 10,000mAh Ports: USB-C in/out Weight: 160g Price: $54.99/£39.99 Today's Best Deals $54.99 at Amazon (Black) $54.99 at Amazon (Blue)

If you just want a small, rugged power bank for short walks or emergency top-ups, the NESTOUT Portable Charger by Elecom is a great option. It’s compact and lightweight but built tough enough to withstand water, dust, and drops on a hard surface up to 7 feet, so it’ll handle rough conditions without tapping out and leaving you powerless.

With 10,000mAh, you’ll get about two full phone charges out of it — ideal for day hikes or topping up your GPS watch during longer trail runs or walks. There’s a water-tight USB-C port for input and output, a handy loop for clipping to your bag, and it works with the company’s modular accessories, like attachable lights.

While this power bank isn’t cheap for the size, if you want something weatherproof and built for the outdoors, it ticks the right boxes.

Best for multi-day adventures

(Image credit: Anker)

If you’re planning a big trip away from civilization — like a multi-day hiking adventure or a weekend camping off-grid — then you’ll need something with a bit of stamina, something like the Anker 548 Power Bank. With 60,000mAh of capacity, it’s designed to keep all your gadgets going for days.

The built-in emergency light makes it ideal for use as a makeshift flashlight when you’re rummaging in the tent or need to find the bathroom in the dark. And while it might not be lightweight (you’re definitely not going to be chucking this in a trail running vest), that’s not the point. This is more the type of device you have at base camp, providing reliable power.

Priced at $149.99, it certainly isn’t cheap — but if you need a beast of a power bank that you can fully rely on when plug sockets are a distant memory, this is the one.

Best compact option with extras

(Image credit: NEBO)

3. NEBO Rambler 20K Best compact option with extras Specifications Capacity: 20,000mAh Ports: USB-C in/out, USB-A Weight: 480g Price: $69.99/£59.99 Today's Best Deals $66.14 at Amazon

If you want something smaller and a bit more versatile that’ll still keep your essentials topped up over a weekend away, the NEBO Rambler 20K is a top pick. With 20,000mAh to play with, you’re getting around 4-5 full phone charges in one compact brick. And because it’s TSA/FAA approved, you can chuck it in a backpack or take it traveling without getting stopped at security.

The really handy thing about this power bank is the built-in floodlight. It’s surprisingly powerful considering the device’s size. The digital display is a welcome touch, too, as it shows you exactly how much power you’ve got left — handy if you’re juggling devices. It also comes with two kickstands, which act as little cable tidies or let you prop it up or hang it with a carabiner.

For $59.99, it’s a great value, do-it-all power bank for anyone doing short outdoor trips or just wanting a solid backup they can rely on.

Best solar charging option

(Image credit: Mregb)

If you like the idea of juicing up your adventure gadgets using nature’s best gift — sunlight — then this budget-friendly solar power bank from Mregb is for you. With a sizable 42800mAh capacity, it’s more than enough to charge your phone or tablet several times — and the solar panel means you’ve always got a way to trickle charge in an emergency.

Let’s be clear — the solar aspect isn’t fast. You’re not going to recharge this from empty in a day unless you're sitting in blazing sunshine. But as a backup, it does the job. The power bank itself is also of a decent size and feels more rugged than you’d expect for something so cheap. It’s got a grippy casing, built-in torch, and multiple USB outputs, so you can charge more than one device at once.

At around $30, depending on where you buy it, it’s an absolute steal for the amount of capacity you get. I mean, don’t expect premium finishes or fancy features, but for the money, it’s a great addition to your adventure backpack.

Best for rugged reliability

(Image credit: Goal Zero)

5. Goal Zero Venture 35 Best for rugged reliability Specifications Capacity: 9,600mAh Ports: USB-C, USB-A Weight: 280g Price: $69.95 Today's Best Deals $52.89 at Amazon

For anyone who regularly finds themselves hiking in awful weather, scrambling across rough terrain, or even wading through lakes, the Goal Zero Venture 35 is worth a look. It’s built like a tank — waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant — and while it doesn’t have the biggest capacity on this list, it’s easily the most durable.

The 9,600mAh battery will give you around two full phone charges, which is decent for day hikes or as a backup power source if your main battery runs dry. There’s also a built-in torch, and the rubber casing offers a good grip even when your hands are wet or gloved up. It’s a bit of a premium buy for the capacity, but what you’re really paying for here is the toughness, and that’s exactly what makes it worth it if you’re often out and about in all conditions.

Best multi-use gadget

(Image credit: Vango)

6. Vango AirBeam Tempest Rechargeable Pump & Power Bank Best multi-use gadget Specifications Capacity: 2,000mAh Ports: USB-C in, USB-A out Price: $130 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Okay, I’ll admit — it’s a bit of a weird one, this. But if you’re heading off on a camping trip with an inflatable tent, airbed, or chair, and really need your electric pump to be a power bank as well, then the Vango AirBeam Tempest might just be your new bestie.

Designed as a powerful rechargeable pump, this multi-use gadget doubles up as a mini power bank, which is ideal if you're packing light but want gear that can multitask. The built-in 2,000mAh battery isn’t massive in terms of charging capacity — you’ll get a small top-up for your phone, but don’t expect multiple full charges. That said, it’s there when you need it. The real selling point here is the dual-motor pump, which can inflate gear up to 10PSI with auto cut-off, and it works with a wide range of inflatable kits thanks to the included adaptors and 130cm hose. There’s even a Bravo adaptor for compatible tents and a Cyclone valve for self-inflating mats.

Other handy touches include an LED display that shows pressure levels, a USB-C input for quick charging (just 2-3 hours), and a runtime of around 30 minutes on a full charge. It’s not cheap, but for campers who want to streamline their kit, it’s a must-have.