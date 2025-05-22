Desk charger by day, portable power by night — this 3-in-1 MagSafe charger does it all

I test a lot of the best MagSafe chargers, particularly 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 models because of the extra utility they offer beyond just charging my iPhone 15 Pro. There are also other MagSafe chargers my colleagues have tested, like the recent Satechi OntheGo 3-in-1 Charger, which is ultra compact. However, this new one I’ve been using for a week adds an extra layer of utility I don’t see often — and it costs under $45.

The Rorry 3-in-1 Portable Charger is a compact sized MagSafe charger that also doubles as a power bank, packing a hefty 10,000 mAh battery inside. This allows me to use it as a deskside charger during the day when I’m at work, then a charger by my bedside at nighttime. Why have two separate 3-in-1 chargers when this one can act as both a home and work charger?

Rorry 3-in-1 Portable 10,000 mAh Charger: $44 at Amazon Capable of working at both home or work, the Rorry 3-in-1 Portable charger features a 10,000 mAh battery that lets you charge on-the-go. Its foldable design even allows you to access StandBy Mode with an iPhone for even greater utility.

When I’m at work, I like the idea of charging my iPhone somewhere halfway through the day just to keep it at a decent level before heading home. But more importantly, its MagSafe charging pad can flex so that I can use StandBy Mode when I lay it in landscape. At the same time, its ability to hold my iPhone in place makes it perfect for video conference calls while I’m working on my computer.

There’s an Apple Watch charger that flips over the top side of the MagSafe charging pad when I need it, while another pad embedded into its base charges my AirPods Pro 2 or Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

While it’s geared for Apple’s products, I’ve used Rorry 3-in-1 Portable Charger to charge my Android phones like the Motorola Razr Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. And since it has a USB-C port on its one side, it can just about charge most gadgets — including my Panasonic Lumix mirrorless camera.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The best part about the Rorry 3-in-1 Portable Charger is that it doesn’t need any chargers at all to supply power to all of my gadgets. The only time I ever need to use one is to recharge its battery, or if I have to charge a gadget via USB-C — which is why it makes for an excellent travel charger for home, work, and vacation. Its compact size and foldable design doesn’t take up a lot of space in my backpack.

The only downside is that it has a maximum 15W wireless charging speed, which should suffice if you’re not in a rush. And while its 10,000 mAh battery capacity provides me with almost two full charges, it's not the kind of charger that can supply power to my laptop because it maxes out at 20W.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Otherwise, it's a near-perfect travel companion.