Cables really annoy me — save up to 50% with my favorite Prime Day wireless charger and power bank deals

Over the past two years I’ve tested all sorts of power banks and MagSafe chargers to help me on my quest of living cable-free, or as cable-free as I can get. You probably know the feeling of seeing pesky cables snaking around your desk or night stand, which is why you’ll want to check out some of the ones I recommend for Prime Day 2025.

That’s because many of my favorite power banks and MagSafe chargers are on sale by as much as 50% off during Amazon’s big shopping event. What’s even better is that many of them satisfy what I look for in a portable charger I can take along with me, and that's to minimize the clutter of wires in my life while also having a separate power pack for charging my gadgets.

Even though the vast majority I’ve recommended below are phone chargers, some of them have multiple charging options that allow you to charge your wireless earbuds and other gadgets. In fact, a couple of them have fast and powerful charging speeds that are enough to provide power delivery to some laptops.

Best Prime Day phone charger deals

InfinaCore P3 Pro: was $199 now $124 at Amazon Without a doubt, the InfinaCore P3 Pro is my absolute favorite power bank and MagSafe charger. Not only can I charge my iPhone wirelessly by placing it on the pad, but it also packs a massive 10,000 mAh that has the ability to charge larger electronics, like my laptop, thanks to its 65W output.

Lisen Magsafe Wireless Power Bank: was $49 now $29 at Amazon This one has a bit more utility than your average charger because it can attach to the back of your iPhone to provide uninterrupted power wirelessly. In addition to that, it features an Apple Watch charger so you don't have to remember bringing one with you. And yes, it has a sizable 10,000 mAh battery cell.

ESR MagSafe 5,000 mAh Power Bank Kickstand: was $43 now $26 at Amazon I've used several of ESR's chargers and power banks. One thing I really like about this one is that it's pretty compact and has a kickstand that lets me use StandBy Mode while my iPhone's charging in place. Plus, it's pretty slim for a charger with a 5,000 mAh battery,

Anker 713 (Nano II 65W): was $39 now $27 at Amazon Okay, this one doesn't technically pack a battery like the rest of the chargers here, but if there's one I like to bring with me, it has to be this one. That's because the Anker 713 (Nano II 65W) is obnoxiously compact, yet power thanks to its 65W power delivery through its USB-C port. I like carrying this one to charge my power banks in a timely fashion.