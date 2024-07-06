Summer is just getting started, so what better time to get your hands on the best summer gear and gadgets of 2024? When it comes to making the most of the upcoming months, we've rounded up dozens of summer essentials for whatever plans you have in store.

From gadgets that will help you host an epic backyard party to all the gear you’ll need for a perfect day at the beach, our testing team has come up with the ultimate list of products that will make this summer your best one yet. We've also included our favorite items for camping and outdoor cooking, plus some fun things to help you pass the occasional rainy day.

See all the best summer gear and gadgets for this year below.

Backyard

Govee Outdoor String Lights 2: was $79 now $67 @ Amazon

One of the easiest and most affordable ways to spruce up your backyard this summer is with the Govee Outdoor String Lights 2. Ranging from 48 to 144 feet, these string lights are completely waterproof, shatter-proof, and have dozens of different lighting modes.

CYNC Dynamic Effects Smart LED Light Strip: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

If you want to take your backyard lighting to the next level, this 32-foot smart light strip is guaranteed to get the party started. It’s a great accent for your outdoor kitchen or patio walls, adding some much-needed ambient lighting with very little hassle.

Samsung Freestyle Projector: $799 @ Amazon

Where I’m from, summer means outdoor movie nights. Look no further than the Samsung Freestyle 2 Projector for a versatile watching experience with a smart TV platform built-in. As long as it’s paired to Wi-Fi, you can stream from any of the best streaming services up to 100-inches on a blank wall or projector screen.

Permasteel 80-Qt Patio Cooler: $199 @ Permasteel

Anyone who hosts in their backyard needs a permanent method for keeping drinks cold, which is why we recommend the retro-looking Permasteel 80-Qt Patio Cooler. This 36.5 x 33.5 x 18 colorful cooler sits on wheels, so no bending down to shuffle through drink options. It even has a bottle opened attached to the side for convenience.

Sony ULT Field 7: was $499 now $398 @ Amazon

The Sony ULT Field 7 is one of the best-sounding, big-sized Bluetooth speakers you’ll find right now. Since it’s pretty hefty to tote around, it’s the perfect speaker to take residence in your backyard. With up to 30 hours of battery life and fun integrated lights, it’s the crowd-pleasing party speaker to beat.

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern: was $32 now $29 @ Amazon

With summer comes pesky mosquitoes, but luckily something like Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern can help keep those buggers away. While this might just look like a nice tabletop lantern, it emits a family-, pet- and food-safe repellent totally scent-free. It’s one of those things that simply works.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0: $249 @ Amazon

Fire pits are a must for summer nights. As a smokeless fire pit, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 offers everything you’d want and more. It has a modern design, great airflow for a nice smokeless burn, and it’s surprisingly easy to clean after each use.

Shark FlexBreeze: $199 @ Shark

The brilliant Shark FlexBreeze is a misting fan that’ll transform any ‘ole backyard into an oasis. Its 24-hour run time is plenty for keeping you cool outside on a warm summer day, while the misting function can keep even the hottest of days enjoyable.

LG StanBy Me: $996 @ Amazon

When you want to watch TV outside, no matter the time of day, the LG StanBy Me rollable TV is the companion you didn’t know you needed. This battery-powered, touchscreen TV lets you watch whatever you want, even while you're stationed by the grill or hanging in the pool.

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub: $597 @ Amazon

Nothing takes your backyard up a notch like a hot tub, but installing a real one isn’t cheap. Instead, we love the Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub and its 114 bubble jets for end-of-day relaxation. It earns our stamp of approval for its water filtration system, cushioned seats and max temperature of 104-degrees.

Grilling

Weber Slate 36 Griddle: $699 @ Home Depot

Haven’t you heard? Cooking on a griddle is all the rage. From juicy smashburgers to buttery pancakes, there’s so no shortage of amazing meals you can make on a flat-top grill. The Weber Slate 36 is one our favorites because it comes pre-seasoned and has additional storage for all your griddle accessories.

Ooni Koda 2 Max: $999 @ Ooni

No summer is complete without a pizza party. If you haven’t hopped on the outdoor pizza oven trend yet, now is the time. Ooni recently released the Koda 2 Max gas-powered oven that fits two pizzas at once, so you can sling (and more, importantly, eat) delicious homemade pies quickly.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill: $399 @ Amazon

If you’re limited on space, or don’t want to power up your big grill just to make a small dinner, the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill. It optionally infuses a delectable smokey flavor, making everything from steak to vegetables taste gourmet. It also functions as an outdoor air fryer, keeping odors and emitted heat away from your air conditioned home.

Traeger Timberline Wood Pellet Grill: was $3,299 now $2,999 @ Home Depot

Traeger’s flagship grill is packed with features, including an induction cooktop to the side of the three-tier stainless steel grill grates. You can monitor cooks from your phone through integrated meat thermometers, so you’re not spending the entire BBQ looming over the food.

Kamado Joe Konnected Joe Charcoal Grill: was $1,699 now $1,499 @ Home Depot

Charcoal smokers are having a major moment, and one of our favorites right now is the Kamado Joe Konnected Joe Charcoal Grill. The automatic starter, control board, and app make charcoal cooking as hassle-free as possible, while letting you whip up delicious food quickly.

Meater 2 Plus: $129 @ Amazon

There’s a lot to like about a digital meat thermometer. You can keep tabs on your food while it’s cooking, and ensure you land at the perfect temperature every time. The Meater 2 Plus is our top pick because of its long-lasting battery and useful companion app that notifies you when your food is finished,

Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Vertical BBQ Smoker: was $279 now $258 @ Amazon

This affordable electric smoker is a great choice for beginners, letting you cook all sorts of proteins low and slow with a deep, smokey flavor. It fits 7 chickens, 2 turkeys, 4 pork butts or 4 racks of ribs at once, which should be plenty for the BBQ. You load up the wood chips, leave it alone for a few hours, and you’ll be rewarded with some of the best meat you’ve had in your life.

bev by BLACK+DECKER Cocktail Maker Machine: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Any good outdoor dinner party needs some stellar drinks. The bev by BLACK+DECKER Cocktail Maker Machine takes all the hassle out of serving up all kinds of specialty beverages with a simple pod-based system. It has fun light effects and can even be powered by a power drill battery for wireless convenience.

The Ove Glove (2 pack): $21 @ Amazon

If you’re doing any kind of outdoor cooking, it’d be smart to stock up on The Ove Glove. This heat- and flame-resistant glove is like an oven mitt on steroids, protecting your hands up to 540 degrees. The glove is lined with non-slip silicone grips to make sure your hot food doesn’t go flying anywhere.

Scrub Daddy Grill Brush: $24 @ Home Depot

Another must-have outdoor cooking accessory is the recently-launched Scrub Daddy Grill Brush. Like magic, this grill brush takes a ton of hassle out of getting your grill grates clean between cooks. But more importantly, it’s not made of those bristles that can get into your food.

Cutluxe Slicing Carving Knife: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

When your grilled meat is ready to serve, you don’t want to hold up the meal with your sub-par carving skills. The Cutluxe Slicing Carving Knife’s 12-inch blade makes easy work of brisket, steak or whatever else is on the BBQ menu. Just remember, always cut against the grain.

Pool

JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

No pool party is complete without a soundtrack, and the best poolside speaker is the JBL Charge 5. It has an impressive 20 hours of battery life, but more importantly, it’s completely waterproof. As a neat little party trick, the speaker can also work as a portable charger for a phone or other small device.

Fun Boy Clear Rainbow Chaise Lounger Pool Float: $78 @ Amazon

There is truly no shortage of Instagram-able pool floats available these days, though the brand Fun Boy has one of the most impressive collections to shop from. We personally adore the ombre effect on this chaise lounger, which can be placed either in the pool or out on the deck to relax.

Polaroid Underwater Camera 4K: $49 @ Amazon

Summer is only as good as the memories you make, and what better way to capture all the highlights than with a waterproof camera? The Polaroid Underwater Camera 4K with a 4K UHD 18mp can turn any dip in the pool into an exciting HD experience.

Shokz OpenSwim Pro: $179 @ Amazon

The Shokz OpenSwim Pro are the best swimming headphones you’ll find, making it possible to listen to your favorite tunes while in the water. They’re great for swimming laps and floating around alike, and even have internal storage so you can keep listening when your phone is out of Bluetooth range.

AIPER Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner: was $749 now $549 (w/ coupon) @ Amazon

Every pool owner will agree that keeping their pool clean can be a chore. The AIPER Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner helps with daily maintenance, scaling the floor and walls for debris. It can map your pool intelligently and filter up to 80 pounds of water per minute, saving you effort and time.

UNO Splash: $14 @ Amazon

UNO is the best card game (if you disagree, sorry, you’re wrong) so why not take it poolside? UNO Splash makes the fast-paced game portable and waterproof, featuring plastic cards that clip together for convenience. Suitable to play among families and friends, UNO Splash is guaranteed to be the hit of the party.

Pool Tennis Set: was $161 now $108 @ Amazon

For an in-pool game, this Pool Tennis Set from Poolmaster takes a ping-pong style game into the water for hours of fun with a floating table and balls. Personally, we’d set up a competitive tournament with our friends with ever-important bragging rights at stake.

NERF Super Soaker Torrent Water Blaster: was $5 now $4 @ Amazon

NERF Super Soakers are basically synonymous with summer pool parties, and our top choice in terms of age-inclusivity and value is the NERF Super Soaker Torrent Water Blaster. The tank holds up to 8 fluid ounces and is easy to fill with any basin of water for fun backyard battles.

LED Beach Ball: was $27 now $17 @ Amazon

If you’re hoping to continue your pool party into the later hours, you need these affordable LED Beach Balls for illumination. You can either use them as decoration, curating the 16 different light colors with the handy remote, or put them in action for a game of pool volleyball at night.

Guppy SeaScooter: $145 @ Nautica SeaScooter

We’d be shocked if you’re a pool owner who hasn’t heard of the Guppy SeaScooter yet. This handheld motor propels you around a pool or lake for up to 30 minutes at a time at speeds of up to 1.2mph. Designed for kids ages 5 and up, it’s not a question of whether your family will love it, but who will end up wanting to hog it.

Form Smart Swim Goggles: $249 @ Amazon

For those who take swimming a bit more seriously, the Form Smart Swim Goggles can track your laps with time, distance traveled, pace, stroke count, heart rate and more displayed in your field of view at all times. You can then use the companion app to get a detailed analysis of your swimming workout.

Crocs Classic Clog: from $37 @ Crocs

Whether you’re hanging out casually at the pool or heading to a swimming workout, the Crocs Classic Clog is the best shoe to wear. It’s waterproof and buoyant, plus extremely breathable and easy to clean. The Classic Clog comes in a wide variety of colors, with certain ones up to 25% off right now.

Beach

Beats Pill (2024): $149 @ Best Buy

Our favorite Bluetooth speaker to bring to the beach is the Beats Pill, because it strikes the perfect balance between powerful sound and portability. 24 hours of battery life, a Find My feature, and reverse charging for your smartphone makes it the ultimate companion for a day trip.

Ninja FrostVault Cooler 30qt: $199 @ Ninja

When you pack food for a beach day, you want it to stay cold without exposing it to moisture or heat. That’s why we love the Ninja FrostVault Cooler — it has a dedicated dry compartment that keeps food at a safe temperature. This 30qt capacity version can fit up to 48 cans and retain ice all day so your drinks stay cool.

Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair: from $59 @ Amazon

The Tommy Bahama Backpack Beach Chair is iconic for a reason. It folds up and has a set of straps for easy carrying, plus storage pockets hold your valuables, clothes, and other beach gear. Adjustable reclining, a head cushion, cup holder and towel bar are other conveniences that make this beach chair the one to buy.

Rio Beach MyCanopy: was $36 now $30 @ Amazon

Lugging an umbrella to the beach can be a pain if you’re just going by yourself for a few hours, and making it stay put is even harder. Instead, the Rio Beach MyCanopy added a small umbrella to your beach chair to keep your head and shoulders out of the sun. It fits most chair backrests and folds flat for easy carrying.

Sandcloud Beach Towel: from $48 @ Sandcloud

Any towel will technically do for the beach, but the Sandcloud Beach Towel is an option that will make your beach day better. It folds small, is sand-resistant, and dries 3x faster than a normal terry beach towel. It comes in dozens of different prints, as well the option to bundle and save for up to 40% off.

Original Bogg Bag: $90 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

The Original Bogg Bag is the best beach bag thanks to its sturdy design and customization. It won’t tip, is easy to wash, and the holes are compatible with accessories like zipper pouches, cup holders, and even cute charms. You can tailor it to your beach needs, but it’s also just an excellent do-all tote for any day.

Mac Sports All Terrain Utility Cart: $144 @ Amazon

Getting all your gear to the beach is half the battle (probably more, if we’re being honest.) The Mac Sports All Terrain Utility Cart is the best beach cart for wheeling your cooler, chairs, towels and more across the sand. It holds up to 150 pounds and folds up for practical storage.

O2COOL Deluxe Water Misting Fan: $11 @ Amazon

Staying cool is the key to a great beach day, and in between dips in the ocean the O2COOL Deluxe Handheld Battery Powered Water Misting Fan can take some of the bite off the blaring sun. It’s powered by AA batteries and even better when you add some ice cubes to the water basin.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: $299 @ Amazon

To capture your beach memories, listen to a podcast privately, or identify objects you see at the beach with AI, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are the ultimate gadget. These multipurpose smart glasses are a fun, fashionable and functional accessory we found to benefit more aspects of your daily life than you might expect.

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle: $27 @ Amazon

One of the best water bottles to bring to the beach is the Owala FreeSip. It comes in many sizes and colors, while the leak-proof seal means you can toss it in your beach bag without worry. It has a locking cap mechanism that protects the integrated straw from sand, and the Double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

Supergoop! PLAY SPF 50 (2 pack): $36 @ Amazon

If you’re going to hit the beach, you need to protect your skin with SPF. We love the Supergoop! PLAY SPF 50 non-aerosol mist for its easy application and up to 80 minutes of water-resistance. We hate to sound like a nagging mother, but don’t forget to reapply often!

Carhartt Sun Protection Clothing: from $12 @ Carhartt

Another smart way to protect yourself in the sun is with clothing that provides UPF protection. Carhartt’s Force Sun Defender Clothing collection for adults and kids includes a number of lightweight beach layers for added sun coverage. We recommend this Relax Fit Long-Sleeve and Hooded Long-Sleeve for the beach, specifically.

Camping

Coleman Silver Springs Self-Inflating Camping Pad: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon

Kiss sleeping on the cold hard ground goodbye. This lightweight, super-packable camping pad gives you just enough cushioning for a quality night’s sleep without weighing down your gear pack. Simply undo the pad’s two compression straps, roll it out, watch it self-inflate, and close the air valve. Nighty night.

REI Co-op Siesta Hooded Sleeping Bag: was $139 now $97 @ REI

A good-quality sleeping bag never goes out of style and REI’s Siesta Hooded option is one of the best bangs for the buck around. Insulated to keep you warm and comfortable in temperatures down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s perfect for spring, summer and even fall camping. Plus, it weighs just five pounds.

Therm-a-rest Compression Pillow: From $22 @ REI

Inflatable camping pillows are fine but for an even better night’s rest under the stars, consider a Therm-a-rest Compression Pillow. These little guys pack down super small but provide ample neck support when pulled from their stuff sack and given a good shake.

Coleman Pop-up Camping Tent: was $89 now $81 @ Amazon

If only there were a camping tent that could assemble itself at the push of a button. While that product eludes us, the Coleman Pop-up Camping Tent is the next best thing. Lightweight, roomy enough for two people, and super simple to set up and break down, it’s a solid non-fuss option that won’t break your spirit or the bank.

Helinox Chair One: $109 @ REI

Whether you’re headed to the campsite or a tailgate, this lightweight, high-tech camping chair is sure to get you some curious eyes and attention. Despite weighing just two pounds and taking up about as much space as a water bottle, the Chair One is super comfy, assembles in seconds and supports up to 320 pounds of weight.

Coleman Classic Recharge 800 Lumens LED Lantern: $75 @ REI

A modern take on a classic, this Coleman lantern uses a super-bright 800-lumen LED bulb to provide plenty of illumination. The onboard battery is rechargeable with a 45-hour run time; it also boasts built-in USB ports to charge all your favorite devices.

Black Diamond Spot 400-R Rechargeable Headlamp: $64 @ REI

Black Diamond makes some of the best headlamps around, including the rechargeable Spot 400-R which offers up to four hours of runtime on the highest setting and 225 hours on the lowest. With a beam visible up to 110 yards away, it’s got more than enough power to light even the darkest scenes. It’s also fully submersible and dustproof.

Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler: $275 @ REI

Nothing says outdoor adventure quite like a Yeti Cooler. These beastly ice chests are designed to keep your food and bevs ice cold for the long haul — we’re talking days not hours. This one has room for up to 20 cans of soda or beer, plus ice.

Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup 30 oz: $35 @ REI

Sipping a hot beverage beside a campfire is a right of passage and if you want to do it in style, look no further than the Yeti Rambler Stackable camping cup. This vacuum-insulated vessel comes in a variety of chic colors and features a magnetically closing lid to avoid spills.

Jetboil Flash Cooking System: $129 @ REI

Want some hot Cup Noodles or a steamy thermos of coffee while out on the trail? You may want to invest in a packable camping stove like the Jetboil Flash Cooking System. This little wonder gets water boiling in as little as two minutes at the push of a button, yet weighs less than a pound and takes up virtually no space in your pack.

Travel

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon

When you need some peace and quiet on the plane, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the wireless headphones you’ll want to have in your bag. Not only are they comfortable to wear on those long-haul trips, but they can detect when you’re speaking to your neighbor and flight attendant, automatically pausing playback.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

The best way to keep track of your things when traveling is the Apple AirTag. Put one in your suitcase, one in your backpack, one in your wallet — you get the point. You can always see if your items are with you by checking the Find My app, but optional notifications can alert you when you left something behind, too.

AirFly Pro: $54 at Amazon

The AirFly Pro is a must-have for anyone who goes on flights with their own wireless audio devices. Essentially, it’s a Bluetooth transmitter that lets you pair your earbuds and headphones to the seat back entertainment system, delivering a much better listening experience than you’ll get from the ones provided on the plane.

Away Bigger Carry-On: $295 @ Away

We tested all sorts of carry-on suitcases over the years, and the one that has held up the best durability-wise, over more than 100 trips is the Away Bigger Carry-On. If you’re a smart packer, it can fit a week’s worth of clothes — in fact, this is the bag that convinced us you can travel almost anywhere with just a carry-on.

Kindle Paperwhite: $149 @ Amazon

Our favorite e-reader for travel is the Kindle Paperwhite. It has a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light, and up to 10 weeks of battery life. Maybe more importantly, the 300 ppi glare-free display holds up even in bright sunlight, if heading to the beach or poolside is on your vacation itinerary.

Ostrich Go Neck Pillow: $69 @ Amazon

Everyone has their preferences for neck pillows, but the one we highly recommend is the Ostrich Go Neck Pillow. This pliable pillow features memory foam and multiple fit options to keep your neck secure throughout the flight. But the best part? The sleeve is removable and can be thrown in the wash.

Airplane Pocket: $29 @ Amazon

We won’t fly anywhere with the Airplane Pocket anymore. It’s basically a sleeve for your tray table, complete with a hanging pocket for storing your electronics and snacks conveniently during the flight. (Because who knows what kind of germs and crumbs exist in the plane’s seat back pockets?)

BAGSMART Electronics Organizer Travel Case: was $21 now $13 @ Amazon

Having tested dozens of electronics organizers, the most reliable option is the BAGSMART Electronics Organizer Travel Case. It fits charging cables, batteries, and even some small devices, with everything having a certain place it belongs. The last thing you want when you travel is a mess of wires in your backpack, after all.

BAGAIL Compression Packing Cubes: was $26 now $16 @ Amazon

Whether it’s for a suitcase or backpack, the BAGAIL Compression Packing Cubes are the best way to condense your clothing as much as possible. Available in a set of 4 or 6, these bags will keep your clothes compact and organized, so no worrying how you’re going to get your bag to zip shut.

Belkin BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger: $84 @ Amazon

The Belkin BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger is both a plug-in charger with USB-A and USB-C inputs, as well as a standalone portable battery. You can optionally get the kit with all the travel adapters you need, wherever your next trip might take you.

ESR 3 in 1 Charger: $54 @ Amazon

The ESR 3-in-1 Charger limits the number of charging cables you need to bring on your trip. With just one USB-C cable, it can charge your phone, smartwatch and earbuds simultaneously. We especially love how it folds flat and comes with a handy storage pouch about the size of a sunglasses case.

Sports

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 @ Amazon

Summer is the best time to get active, and the best smartwatch to keep up with your activities is the Apple Watch Ultra 2. From running, biking and hiking to tennis, golf and swimming, this titanium 49mm smartwatch is designed to keep up. It’s also compatible with a bunch of sporty Apple Watch bands.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: $99 @ Amazon

Every sports bag needs a Bluetooth speaker, and our pick is the UE Wonderboom 4. Not only does this speaker look like a literal sports ball, but it packs a big punch for its small size. It’s what we’d consider the perfect golf bag or hiking speaker, but it’s suited to join you on whatever activities you have planned.

Garmin Approach Z30 Rangefinder: $578 @ Amazon

Garmin recently launched the Approach Z30 Rangefinder, a new laser rangefinder that can serve up precise distance readings quickly up to 400 yards with 6x magnification. It has a much-needed find my device function, though the magnetic cart mount is a clever design feature, too.

Lululemon ShowZero Polo: $98 @ Lululemon

Although the Lululemon ShowZero Polo is designed with golfers in mind, this sweat-wicking shirt can be worn anytime during the summer. It virtually eliminates the appearance of sweat, so players can look sharp from the start of the round all the way to the Nineteenth Hole.

ROC Inflatable Paddle Boards: $269 @ Amazon

If you have access to a bay or lake, paddleboarding is both a fun hobby and form of activity. The Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is a top-rated board that can hold up to 350 pounds and comes with a whole kit of accessories to make the most of your days out on the water.