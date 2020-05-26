Best inflatable hot tubs in 2020

There’s never been a better time to check out the best inflatable hot tubs on the market. With the current goings-on in the world, families are spending more time than ever at home, and having access to your own personal spa might just be what the proverbial doctor ordered. Sure, you enjoy the occasional Epsom salt bath, but when it comes to destressing, that’s not the same as having dozens of pulsating bubble jets to massage those aching limbs.

Enter the inflatable hot tub.

We’ve all heard the term “Netflix and chill” by now, but what about “Netflix and heat”? With patio and deck season coming into full swing, a portable spa is the perfect accoutrement to any home projector system--paired with your video-streaming service of choice, of course.

Hot-tubbing pairs well with music: check out these outdoor speakers

The best grills to for feeding your guests

Light up your home spa area with these solar lights

Chill out with the best coolers

The best (and most obvious) feature of all inflatable hot tubs is their pure portability; if you have the space, you can set them up virtually anywhere. The best inflatable hot tubs are also easy to pack up with you, adding a touch of class to your next RV trip. Expect to pay anywhere from $500 to $2,500 for the privilege, unless you spring for a dirt-cheap DIY option (see below).

Read on to find the best inflatable hot tub for your needs, lifestyle, and budget. Sorry, but none of these are time machines.

What are the best inflatable hot tubs?

We’ve looked high and low for the best inflatable hot tubs you can buy today, and a consistent favorite among reviewers and consumers alike is the Coleman SaluSpa. True, the Coleman brand is usually associated with activities that burn a few calories, but as it turns out, the company also makes a killer hot tub. It has 114 bubble jets to soothe what aches, and the cushioned floor is more than comfortable for you and a few friends. The multi-function pump keeps things simple, and we like how the Power Saving Timer lets you heat things up in advance. The PVC construction is darn durable, too.

For a little more space to stretch out (or “chill,” if you will), consider the Skroutz Outdoor Portable Massage Hot Tub. It comes in both 4- and 6-person sizes, and is super easy to set up, break down, stow, or store. The Fiber-Tech construction is built to last, and the built-in water softener is easy on your skin. 140 turbo-charged bubble jets will melt the stress away, and the entire package is easy to maintain over time.

Intex also offers a variety of inflatable hot tubs, and the PureSpa Plus comes in two different sizes. It features contoured headrests and up to 170 bubble jets for maximum massage power; the multi-colored LED lights are a cool bonus, too.

Read on to find the best inflatable hot tubs for your needs, lifestyle, and budget.

One thing to note: Because things are heating up, so to speak, many of the most popular models are temporarily unavailable at Amazon and Walmart, so if there’s one you like, you should check back frequently to see if it’s in stock.

The best inflatable hot tubs you can buy today

(Image credit: Coleman)

1. Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub

The best inflatable hot tub overall

Hot Tub Capacity: | : | : | | | : 4 to 6 people | Water Capacity (Gallons): 254 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 114 | Size: 77.0 x 77.0 x 28.0 inches | Weight: 88 pounds

Affordable

Comfortable design

Cushioned floor

Consistent best-seller

Only one color option

Not as roomy as advertised

After a long day of jogging, hiking, or rearranging furniture in your attic, there’s nothing quite like sinking into your own personal jacuzzi. Brought to you by a brand most may associate with camping equipment, the green-and-white Coleman SaluSpa is a great option for end-of-the-day, on-the-patio relaxation.

Setup is super simple: no tools required. Thanks to durable PVC materials and secure I-beam construction, this hot tub is built to last, and it won’t lose its shape over time. The water heats up all the way to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and 114 bubble jets are there to soothe your aching muscles. The multi-function pump doesn’t just heat the water, either; it also inflates the SaluSpa, and regulates the water filtration system. Thanks to the Power Saving Timer, you can even control the temperature up to 72 hours in advance, so that blissful soak will be ready when you are.

(Image credit: Skroutz)

2. Skroutz Outdoor Portable Massage Hot Tub (4 to 6 Person)

Comfort and simplicity in a portable package

Hot Tub Capacity: 4 to 6 people | Water Capacity (gallons): 210 to 290 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 120 to 140 | Size: 77.0 x 77.0 x 28.0 inches to 85.0 x 85.0 x 28.0 inches | Weight: 98 to 102 pounds

Multiple size options

Simple setup/breakdown

Easy to maintain

Expensive

Available from a variety of online retailers, Skroutz offers both 4- and 6- person hot tub options. Setup only takes about 20 minutes (though initial water heating may take up to 12 hours), and it’s just as easy to break down and store in the garage; the grab handles are a nice touch. With a temperature range of 68 to 104 degrees and capacity up to 6 people, it’s one of the best inflatable hot tubs around—if you have the money to spend.

Easy maintenance is important for this particular luxury, and Skroutz keeps that top-of-mind with its easy-to-replace filter cartridges and built-in hard water treatment system. The Fiber-Tech construction and puncture-resistant shell will protect your investment, and an insulated cover is included to minimize heat loss (plus a lock to keep rowdy neighbor kids out).

The larger model comes with more bubble jets (140 versus 120), but other than that, they’re mostly identical.

(Image credit: Intex)

3. Intex 77 PureSpa Bubble

The best value for one of the best inflatable hot tubs

Hot Tub Capacity: 4 people | Water Capacity (gallons): 210 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 140 to 170 | Size: 77.0 x 77.0 x 28.0 inches to 85.0 x 85.0 x 28.0 inches | Weight: 114.4 pounds

Excellent value

170 high-powered bubble jets

Large capacity for the price

Includes hard water treatment system

Filter is tricky to change, according to some reviews

If you have the space, this might be the best inflatable hot tub you can find at this price point. (And it shows. Intex offers a variety of other hot tub options, but as of this writing, most online retailers were sold out across the board.) Capable of holding up to four people, this popular model features two contoured headrests and up to 170 high-powered bubble jets, which should melt away any stressors of the day.

The built-in Fiber-Tech construction is built to last, and the puncture-resistant exterior is made of three-ply laminated material. Setup/breakdown is a breeze, and the insulated cover is there to minimize heat loss in between steam sessions. There’s even a neat multi-colored LED light for added ambiance.

If you can find one in stock somewhere, this is one of the best inflatable hot tubs on the market today.

(Image credit: Goplus)

4. Goplus 4-6 Person Outdoor Spa Inflatable Hot Tub

An inflatable hot tub that’s functional and mobile

Hot Tub Capacity: 4 to 6 people | Water Capacity (gallons): 210 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: N/A | Size: 71.0 x 71.0 x 26.0 inches | Weight: 50.0 pounds

Functional design

Durable construction

Convenient carrying handle

Fairly new product to market

Goplus isn’t exactly a household name, and its products haven’t been around long enough to prove themselves fully. But the company’s inflatable hot tubs aren’t a bad start. Thanks to heavy-duty PVC and polyester mesh (plus the reinforced I-beam construction), they should be able to withstand the elements—as long as you lay off the cannonballs. These tubs will sure add some luxury to your backyard, and they come in both 4- and 6-person options, as well as with a beige exterior, or one that has a wicker basket-like outer shell.

The 360-degree bubble jet design is meant for maximum relaxation for your neck, back, and legs, and the filter cartridges are easy to remove/replace. Like all the best inflatable hot tubs out there, Goplus includes a digital control panel. An insulated cover keeps heat in, and debris out.

All of the plumbing is integrated into the hot tub body itself, and the built-in water softener will extend pump life in the long run. (It also makes your tubbing experience smoother on the skin.) Setup and breakdown is super simple, and the handy carrying handle is a nice touch. In short, the Goplus Outdoor Spa is elegant, functional, and easy to maintain. Give it a gander.

(Image credit: Coleman)

5. Coleman SaluSpa Portable 4 Person Outdoor Inflatable Hot Tub

The best inflatable hot tub for the budget-conscious

Hot Tub Capacity: 4 people | Water Capacity (gallons): 192 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 60 | Size: 71.0 x 71.0 x 26.0 inches | Weight: 73.1 pounds

Less expensive than competing models

Attractive design

Excellent construction

Somewhat small for 4 people

As a slightly smaller, slightly cheaper jacuzzi option under the Coleman umbrella, the SaluSpa Portable 4-Person Outdoor Inflatable Hot Tub is another solid choice for relaxation on a budget. When compared to the more expensive SaluSpa above, though, it’s easy to see where the compromises lie: this model is noticeable smaller (71-inch diameter instead of 77 inches), has fewer bubble jets (60 instead of 114), and has a water capacity of only 192 gallons (as opposed to 254).

That being said, this is still one of the best inflatable hot tubs on a budget you can sink your fanny into. The digital controls are easy to navigate, the filter cartridges are a cinch to replace, and the whole package is compact enough to store in the garage.

(Image credit: Bestway)

6. Bestway Miami Hot Tub

This is a great buy for entry-level hot-tubbers

Hot Tub Capacity: 2 to 4 person | Water Capacity (gallons): 177 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 120 | Size: 71.0 x 71.0 x 26.0 inches | Weight: 53.9 pounds

Lower price than competitors

120 bubble jets

No extra features or accessories

The Bestway Miami is nearly identical to the Coleman SaluSpa, but that’s not a bad thing. Holding up to 177 gallons of water (and four fully grown humans), the Miami model is one of the best inflatable hot tubs you can get today. It has 120 bubble jets, plenty for a tub this size, allowing for just the right amount of water pressure. However, there is only one massage setting, and the jets shut off automatically after a half hour of continued use.

Like other SaluSpa models, the water heats up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and the temperature can be adjusted via the LED control panel. Reviewers consistently praise this glorified kiddy pool for its quality construction and overall durability; the puncture-resistant material and I-beam construction lets your friends, family, or lovers lean against the side comfortably.

(Image credit: MSpa)

7. MSpa Luxury Exotic Relaxation and Hydrotherapy Spa

Hot Tub Capacity: 4 people | Water Capacity (gallons): 184 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 104 degrees | Bubble Jets: 118 | Size: 71.0 x 71.0 x 28.0 inches | Weight: 75 pounds

Luxurious “crocodile skin” pattern

Rhino-Tech 6-layer reinforced PVC

Inflatable bladder for heat preservation/drainage

Expensive

If you’re looking for one of the best inflatable hot tubs that is also a fashion statement, turn your attention to the MSpa Luxury Exotic Relaxation and Hydrotherapy Spa. Let’s start with the eye-catching design: the outer shell is made from PVC leather with what the company calls a “prestige crocodile skin pattern.” This material isn’t just for looks, either; the Rhino-Tech 6-layer PVC reinforcements are made to take a beating. The LCD touchscreen controls are just as stylish, and the gold trim is pleasing to the eye.

Quick-heating technology gets you relaxing in no time; the inflatable bladder can be used for heat preservation and rain drainage. A variable-speed blower lets you control the bubble jet intensity, too. For a portable hot tub that will turn a few heads with your vegan neighbors, look no further.

(Image credit: CO-Z)

8. CO-Z Inflatable Portable Bath Tub

The best inflatable hot tub for do-it-your-selfer parents

Hot Tub Capacity: 1 person | Water Capacity (gallons): 25 | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): suitable for up to 122 degrees | Bubble Jets: N/A | Size: 63.0 x 32.3 x 25.2 inches | Weight: 8.2 pounds

Inexpensive

Built-in cupholder

Ergonomic design

Easy setup/breakdown

Not actually a hot tub, per se

No extra frills whatsoever

No bubbles or heater

Don’t have $500 or more to spend on a fancy new soak station? Don’t worry, we’ve still got you covered. For budget-conscious do-it-your-selfers who still appreciate the finer things, consider the CO-Z Inflatable Portable Bath Tub, which is exactly what it sounds like. The included air pump makes setup a cinch, and breaking down is just as simple.

Ergonomic design choices are the main selling points here: a built-in pillow, backrest, and armrest let you sink right into that piping-hot bath. (However, you’ll have to heat the water yourself; the tub can handle temperatures up to 122 degrees.) It even comes with an integrated cup holder—which is handy for keeping your phone nearby, too.

Bonus: when you’re done with your soak, this tub easily converts into a kiddie pool for the young’uns.

(Image credit: G Ganen)

9. G Ganen Unisex Portable Foldable 3 Layer PVC SPA Bathtub

The best inflatable tub for space-saving minimalists

Hot Tub Capacity: 1 person | Gallon Capacity: 150 (approximate) | Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): N/A | Bubble Jets: N/A | Size: 33.5 x 33.5 x 29.5 inches | Weight: 7.3 pounds

Dirt cheap

Easy to inflate

Easy to store

Not a true hot tub

Air pump not included

No bubbles or heater

All right, all right, this is a far cry from luxury spa territory. But for apartment-dwellers who don’t have the space (or budget) for a full-size inflatable hot tub, the G Ganen bathtub is a great way to take the edge off. Suitable for adults up to 6 feet tall (and/or up to roughly 220 pounds), this little inflatable is a convenient option for end-of-the-day Epsom soaks.

The top rim of the tub inflates for comfortable neck/arm support, and the detachable drainage tap makes cleanup easy. It’s constructed from three layers of material: 2 PVC, and one mesh cloth for durability and heat retention.

How to choose the best inflatable hot tub for you

Let’s start with the obvious: size. Make sure you have enough room on your deck, patio, etc. for this particular amenity, or you’ll end up making a mess. If the purpose of this purchase is to soothe your aching muscles every now and then, a smaller model will probably do (2- to 4-person). If you plan on using your hot tub for more social activities, a larger hot tub (4- to 6-person) might be what you need. Pick the best inflatable hot tub to suit your needs and lifestyle.

Pay attention to construction materials, particularly if you plan on using your hot tub outdoors for the majority of the time.) Since these things are designed for relative portability, good durability is essential; the best inflatable hot tubs are made of heavy-duty puncture-resistant materials, such as PVC and layered vinyl. (Look for names like Tri-Tech, DuraTech, or Rhino-Tech in the fine print.) Reinforced walls are also a plus.

For premium models, look for additional bells and whistles: adjustable bubble jet settings, cupholders, LED touch panels, removable headrests, and carrying handles can be found on some of our favorites.