Early Amazon Prime Day sale slashes prices on coolers, towels and more beach gear — 9 summer deals I'd shop now

Summer is already in full swing — especially in the Northeast where heat waves are currently making an appearance. If you're planning a beach trip to beat the heat, now is the perfect time to stock up on essentials.

Amazon's early Prime Day sales are offering even hotter discounts on some must-haves for your upcoming beach days. If you're looking to get your hands on summer gear and gadgets, we're currently seeing great deals on everything from beach chairs and towels to tents and coolers. And the best part? The deals start at just $14.

So don't wait — gear up for your beach days by shopping Amazon's early Prime Day deals. For more ways to save, check out the best early 4th of July sales now.

Amazon Beach Deals

Antfuny Turkish Beach Towels: was $19 now $14 at Amazon Any towel will technically do for the beach, but this Turkish beach towel set is an option that will make your beach day better. It folds small, is sand-resistant, and dries faster than a normal terry beach towel. Plus, it comes in tons of different prints.

Coleman Utopia Breeze Lightweight Beach Chair: was $50 now $31 at Amazon This lightweight beach chair by Coleman folds up and comes with a bag for easy carrying. Plus, it features a seat back pocket and cup holder to hold your clothes, drinks and other beach gear. A relaxed back rest with full seat support makes this beach chair the one to buy — especially for just $31.

Yeti Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $36 at Amazon The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 20% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.

Gorich Beach Tent Sun Shelter: was $99 now $79 at Amazon This is the perfect sun shelter, especially if you're bringing the kiddos to the beach. It's easy to carry and sets up in just a few minutes. It can fit 3-4 people and has anti-UV properties to keep you and your family safe from the dangers of strong sunshine.

Best Choice Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $99 at Amazon Lounge in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can keep them at home or bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Best Choice Pop Up Canopy Tent: was $159 now $109 at Amazon Sure, you could bring an umbrella to the beach — but why not bring a full on tent for even more comfort and protection from the sun? The tent is easy to set up and will offer shade in just one minute. It also comes with a rolling storage case for easy transportation.

Beats Pill: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Our favorite Bluetooth speaker to bring to the beach is the Beats Pill, because it strikes the perfect balance between powerful sound and portability. 24 hours of battery life, a Find My feature, and reverse charging for your smartphone makes it the ultimate companion for a day trip.

Mac Sports All Terrain Utility Cart: was $139 now $121 at Amazon Getting all your gear to the beach is half the battle (probably more, if we’re being honest.) The Mac Sports All Terrain Utility Cart is the best beach cart for wheeling your cooler, chairs, towels and more across the sand. It holds up to 150 pounds and folds up for practical storage.