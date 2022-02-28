Live
MWC 2022 live blog — all the big news as it happens
The latest news from the Barcelona mobile conference
By Richard Priday published
This week is Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona, one of the biggest events of the year when it comes to smartphone and other mobile device news. Whether you want to stay up to date with everything coming from the show, or just read about the highlights, this is the article you need to get all the juicy details.
We haven't had an in-person MWC like this since 2019, thanks to a certain pandemic ruining things. But it's back with a bang this year, with companies including Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi all expected to make big reveals.
Read on for our summary of the most noteworthy announcements so far, and scroll down for all the breaking MWC news as it happens.
MWC 2022: the biggest news so far
- Samsung's MWC 2022 event revealed the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, a pair of premium laptops that bring upgrades like new CPUs and better webcams.
- Samsung also revealed the Galaxy Book 2 and Galaxy Book 2 Business for entry-level and enterprise customers.
- Huawei has announced a host of new products as part of its "Smart Office" launch, including a new laptop, 2-in-1 and desktop PCs with deep integration options.
- TCL has introduced a new range of cheaper phones, the TCL 30 series. There are five handsets in the line-up, although it's unlikely all of them will launch in every region.
One more thing from Realme: 150W charging!
That's right, while iPhones and Samsung phones charge at a pedestrian 20W/45W, Realme's here announced a charging speed for the upcoming GT NEO 3 with over three times the wattage available for the Galaxy S22. That translates to 50% charge in just 5 minutes.
Chinese phone maker Realme's conference just ended, and for a fairly small company it had some exciting stuff to show off.
First, the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro flagship phones. While a lot cheaper than most other flagship phones at £599, the GT 2 Pro offers matching performance specs like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 12GB RAM and a 120Hz display, while also offering unique things like a 150-degree ultrawide camera mode, 360-degree NFC, 65W charging and and a unique biopolymer back case.
If you're more interested in Huawei's physical products, the company announced a new MateBook X Pro premium laptop (pictured), a MateBook E 2-in-1 laptop, the MateStation X all-in-one desktop, and the MatePad Paper e-reader, plus the SoundJoy portable speaker.
That's a surprisingly large variety of products, but unfortunately due to the company's poor relationship with the U.S. government currently, you'll be unlikely to ever find them to buy in the U.S. U.K. users should be able to purchase them, however Huawei's not given release dates yet.
While its smartphone business is still stymied by a lack of Android apps, Huawei's laptop and desktop computer business remains competitive. But with the reveal of its new Smart Office and Super Device products, there may be a reason for you to pick up a Huawei phone or tablet once again.
Assuming you own the right devices, you can open multiple phone windows on your PC, use your tablet and stylus as a drawing tool for your computer or connect your PC to a monitor or TV wirelessly. This is similar to how Continuity or Universal Control works on Apple devices, or how Link to PC does on Android phones, but Huawei's tech looks even more powerful while being just as easy to use.
If you own recent MateBooks or MatePad tablets, this feature will be available to use once you've updated the PC manager app.
Samsung decided to not compete for attention with other companies and actually held its announcement yesterday. That presentation brought us the Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops, with the highlight being the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 (pictured). It's a little more expensive than last year's model, but it's fixed basically all the complaints we had with the original, so we're excited to see how it performs in real life once it launches in April.
Good morning, this is Richard Priday (TG staff writer and smartphone expert) kicking off Tom's Guide's MWC live blog. We'll keep you up to date on all the latest out of Barcelona, as well as providing in-depth news and analysis on the biggest announcements. The conference lasts until the end of the week, so there's a lot to see!
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.