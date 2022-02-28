MWC 2022 live blog — all the big news as it happens

This week is Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona, one of the biggest events of the year when it comes to smartphone and other mobile device news. Whether you want to stay up to date with everything coming from the show, or just read about the highlights, this is the article you need to get all the juicy details.

We haven't had an in-person MWC like this since 2019, thanks to a certain pandemic ruining things. But it's back with a bang this year, with companies including Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi all expected to make big reveals.

Read on for our summary of the most noteworthy announcements so far, and scroll down for all the breaking MWC news as it happens.

MWC 2022: the biggest news so far