I have ChatGPT Plus — but here's 7 reasons why I use DeepSeek instead

Both DeepSeek and OpenAI's ChatGPT are powerful AI chatbots, yet they serve different purposes. DeepSeek is great for coding, math and logical tasks, while ChatGPT excels in conversation and creativity.

One of the biggest differences for me? DeepSeek is free (for now).



I actually pay for a subscription that allows me to use ChatGPT's most recent and biggest model, GPT-4.5 and yet, I still frequently use DeepSeek.

DeepSeek is built for efficiency, using a design that balances performance with low-cost computing and less enviornmental damage to some degree.

DeepSeek excels in technical domains, particularly in coding and mathematical reasoning. It achieved a 98% success rate in coding benchmarks and a perfect score on the A-Level Pure Mathematics exam, indicating strong logical processing abilities.

Why use DeepSeek?

While many chatbots are designed to help users answer complex questions, DeepSeek offers several advantages that might make it a better fit for casual users.



Here are seven reasons why I often choose DeepSeek over competitors like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Grok.

1. Affordability

(Image credit: Pexels / Flux / NPowell)

ChatGPT’s subscription models start at $20 a month. While ChatGPT-4.5 is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus over the next few weeks, it is currently $200. Yet even $20 per month adds up.

I’ve found that the cost-effectiveness of both DeepSeek R1 and V3 make it an ideal choice for spending less and getting more. Sure, the models are different, but for casual users or quick inquries, it's a nice option for a budget-friendly AI bot option without breaking the bank.

2. Open-source flexibility

(Image credit: Chris Clor / Getty Images)

DeepSeek is an open-source platform, meaning its design and code are publicly accessible. This openness allows users to customize and adapt the AI to their specific needs, fostering a community-driven approach to improvements and new features.

I enjoy customizing my tools, which makes DeepSeek R1 a great option for me. It's safer becaues I can tweak the settings and run it locally on my computer.

In a way, using DeepSeek is a lot like having a coding buddy. You can simply install Ollama, an AI model runner that facilitates the local execution of large language models like DeepSeek. For casual users, this means a more personalized experience and the potential for community-created enhancements.

3. Efficient performance

(Image credit: NurPhoto / Getty Images)

When time is of the essence, DeepSeek is often my answer because, well, it's the first one to deliver the answer. Built for speed, DeepSeek is designed to run efficiently whether on desktop or on mobile.

Whether asking queries or coding, DeepSeek is incredibly fast, making it accessible to a broader audience without the need for expensive equipment. The fact that it uses less power is a win for the enviornment, too.

4. Technical proficiency

Learning to code? DeepSeek acts like a free AI tutor, helping users debug errors and understand tricky concepts. DeepSeek excels in handling technical queries, especially those related to coding and complex problem-solving.



If you're learning to code or need assistance with technical subjects, DeepSeek provides detailed and accurate responses that can enhance your understanding and productivity once you get the hang of it.

5. It handles long conversations

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With its ability to process longer pieces of text, DeepSeek is well-suited for extended conversations or tasks that require understanding large amounts of information.

This feature ensures that the AI can maintain context over longer interactions or summarizing documents, providing coherent and relevant responses in seconds.

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Because DeepSeek is open source, it benefits from continuous contributions from a global community of developers. This collaborative environment leads to rapid updates, new features, and prompt bug fixes, ensuring the AI stays current and reliable.

For casual users, this means access to a constantly improving tool backed by a supportive community.

7. Big tech is already using it

(Image credit: VCG / Getty Images)

Several countries and companies have banned the use of DeepSeek over safety concerns. The open-source feature of DeepSeek is a double edge sword.



Unlike ChatGPT, which runs entirely on OpenAI’s servers, DeepSeek gives users the option to run it locally on their own machine. This means your data stays private and isn’t sent to external servers.



I'm like most AI users and take privacy very seriously. While I would never enter confidential or secure information directly into DeepSeek (you shouldn't either), there are ways to keep DeepSeek safer.

For example, even large companies like Perplexity and Grok have built on DeepSeek to keep user data from ever entering Chinese servers.

Final thoughts

While proficient in technical tasks, DeepSeek does have its issues. Besides safety concerns, it often sruggles with open-ended creative tasks and exhibits limitations in image recognition and graph generation.

Additionally, it has been observed to avoid politically sensitive topics, reflecting compliance with certain content guidelines. It is also known to hallucinate more than any other AI chatbot.

Yet, DeepSeek offers several advantages that cater to the needs of casual users. Its affordability, flexibility, efficient performance, technical proficiency, ability to handle longer conversations, rapid updates and enhanced privacy controls make it a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile and user-friendly AI assistant.

If you are a casual user of free chatbots such as ChatGPT or Gemini AI and are looking for an alternative chatbot to try, DeepSeek could be a good chatbot to add to your AI toolbox.