Lenovo reveals 3D laptop concept that comes with an AI ring for hands-free gesture controls

Lenovo always has interesting concepts down the pipeline, and sometimes we get to see these come alive, like the rollable ThinkBook Plus Gen 6. Now, it's looking into 3D displays, but with the added bonus of an AI ring.

At MWC 2025, Lenovo revealed its ThinkBook 3D Laptop Concept, which comes equipped with a 3.2K (3200 x 2000) display that can seamlessly switch between 2D and 3D visuals — no glasses needed. These are hardly anything new, as we've seen Acer announce a glasses-free 3D laptop last year, but the real kicker is the Lenovo AI Ring concept that comes with it.

Aimed at creative professionals, the ThinkBook 3D laptop delivers a hybrid display that allows users to see 3D objects in the display, and it also comes with a claimed 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage for clear color accuracy. As Lenovo notes, this makes it an "ideal tool for designers, engineers, and media professionals working with complex visual projects."

Since it's just a concept, there's no word of the laptop's specs. However, considering its design, it's sure to deliver the ThinkBook internals we'd expect for a next-gen laptop, including Intel Core Ultra 200 series or AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series CPUs. The camera up top appears to do a lot of the heavy 3D work for your eyes, and while the idea of a 3D display on a laptop sounds ideal, it would need to come at the right price.

But what sets this laptop concepot apart is the AI ring accessory that comes with it...

Bringing AI rings to laptops

More in line with a trackpad ring we've seen with the Halliday smart glasses rather than one of the best smart rings that tracks health and sleep, the Lenovo AI RIng proof of concept allows gesture-based controls on the laptop.

That's an ideal match for creative professionals working on 3D models, as it allows them to navigate, manipulate, adjust and control the design hands-free— all without touching the laptop.

As Lenovo notes, the AI Ring comes with high-precision sensors driven for AI-driven motion tracking, allowing users to "rotate objects, zoom and interact with 3D environments with simple hand movements."

It's Lenovo's push in the spatial computing space, and with AI image generators such as Midjourney using 3D creation models these days, having an AI ring to interact with it all could be an idea worth investing in.

There's still a lot to learn about Lenovo's 3D Laptop concept and its AI Ring, including whether it will come to market or not, but one thig is clear: Lenovo has plenty of ideas up its sleeve, and it's giving us a taste of what the future of laptops beyond 2025 could ook like.