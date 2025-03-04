7 ways Google Pixel 9a could blow away the iPhone 16e

The battle for best budget phone is heating up, and based on all the Google Pixel 9a leaks, Google has the potential to seriously embarrass the iPhone 16e that Apple just introduced.

I’m not being flip or over-exaggerating with that statement. In almost every way you can measure, the Pixel 9a could blow away Apple’s most affordable model.

Yes, the just-announced Galaxy A56 also has a lot going for it, including a triple camera setup, a big 6.7-inch display and 256GB of storage for $499, but right now we're focusing on the Pixel 9a.

When it comes to the race for the best cheap phones, the iPhone 16e isn’t even in the running, since Apple raised the price from the iPhone SE model that the 16e replaces. Based on the leaks and rumors so far, here’s why the Pixel 9a could be the one to beat.

A bigger and brighter display

Based on an extensive Pixel 9a specs leak, Google's phone is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, compared to the 6.1-inch panel on the iPhone 16e. So right off the bat the Pixel should have a size advantage over Apple's phone.

But the more important leaked spec is the 2,700 nits of rated screen brightness for the new Pixel. That's in a different league than the iPhone 16e's max brightness of 1,200 nits.

For those scoring at home, the Pixel 9 could be more than twice as bright as the iPhone 16e, which you'll really notice in direct sunlight.

An ultrawide camera

(Image credit: Alexis Garza)

While the iPhone 16e makes do with a single 48MP camera, the Pixel 9a will reportedly feature both a 48MP main shooter and a 13 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view. That's not necessarily a shock, as the current Pixel 8a has a two-camera setup as well.

Yes, the iPhone 16e can approximate a 2x telephoto zoom with its wide camera, but you'll simply have to back up if you want to get in more of the frame.

120Hz refresh rate

How long can Apple really claim that a 120Hz display is a pro feature? I'd argue that we're long past that point.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to feature a 120Hz refresh rate — again, just like the Pixel 8a does — which means you should enjoy smoother animations and gameplay. Even scrolling the web will look and feel better.

More compelling AI features

Gemini Live with Video - YouTube Watch On

We're not sure which AI features are coming to the Pixel 9a, but assuming it features the same Tensor G4 chip as the Pixel 9 lineup, it's reasonable to assume that most if not all of the AI goodies on those phones are coming along for the ride.

So I would expect Gemini Live to be made available, including live voice chat and possible Gemini Live with Video and Screenshare, which were both just demoed at MWC 2025.

Meanwhile, the most recent reporting from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg says that Apple may not have a fully functional Siri chatbot until 2027. That's not a typo.

We could also see Pixel 9 AI photo features make their way to the Pixel 9a, such as Add Me and Magic Editor.

A bigger battery

Just to be clear, a bigger battery inside a phone does not guarantee it will have the best phone battery life, but Google does seem to have an advantage over the iPhone 16e in terms of battery capacity.

The leaks point to the Pixel 9a having a 5,100 mAh battery, which is pretty freakin' big for a budget phone. By comparison, the iPhone 16e has a 3,961 mAh battery based on teardowns of the new phone.

In our own battery testing, the iPhone 16e averaged 12 hours and 41 minutes. The Pixel 8a reached 11:21 with its 4,492 mAh battery, so the Pixel 9a's additional capacity could help it surpass Apple.

More color options (and no camera bump?)

(Image credit: @Sudhanshu1414 on X)

There's nothing wrong with the iPhone 16e, but it kind of feels like a refresh of the iPhone 14 instead of something truly new.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a looks to be getting a fresh new design that shrinks down the camera bar to a smaller pill-shaped cutout on the left side of the device. In fact, the leaked Pixel 9a images make it look like there's barely a bump at all.

Even better, one leaker says that there will be four color options for the Pixel 9a: black, white, blue and purple. The iPhone 16e comes in only black and white.

Cheaper price

Here's the kicker. The Google PIxel 9a price is expected to remain at $499. So you would be getting all of the above advantages for $100 less than the $599 iPhone 16e.



Yes, the iPhone and iOS ecosystem still have a very strong gravitational pull. But for those on a budget, it will be very hard to ignore everything the Pixel 9a does better than Apple's device.