Score! The iPad Air 2022 just dropped to its all-time low price at Walmart

We're still digesting all the news from this week's WWDC 2024 keynote. And if you were following along with our WWDC 2024 live blog, you'll know that Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence (the AI-powered features coming to most Apple devices), along with changes to iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. And if all the news has you looking for a top-tier Apple deal amidst all the excitement, we've just spotted a great one.

Right now, Walmart is currently offering the 5th Gen iPad Air (64GB/WiFi) for just $399 — down from its list price of $569, constituting a savings of $170. Just days ago, we pointed to a similar deal on the iPad Air 2022 at Best Buy... but this Walmart discount is even better!

It's a larger saving — Walmart's knocked $170 off the price, whereas Best Buy only saves you 150 bucks — and means you can grab the same iPad Air at an even lower price. We called it one of the best tablets we'd tested in our iPad Air 2022 review, so it should come as no surprise that we think this is a great bargain.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $569 now $399 @ Walmart

This 2022 iPad Air model boasts a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (2360 x 1640) display and is powered by Apple's speedy M1 processor. It comes with impressive 12 MP cameras, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB-C charging and 'all-day' battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) and Magic Keyboard. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we claimed it was one of the best tablets of the year.

Apple may have already updated the iPad Air range with the iPad Air 2024 which comes with a larger display option as well as Apple's M2 chip, but there's still plenty to like here. More so when it's this cheap.

When our reviewer tested the iPad Air 2022, we called it 'a step above' its predecessor... and that's high praise considering we called the iPad Air 4 'the best tablet for most people' back in 2020. The 2022 model impressed in our performance tests.

It could run a graphically demanding game like Genshin Impact without a hitch and both the 12MP front and cameras delivered sharp images, and the ultrawide front-facing camera supports Center Stage, to keep track of you during video calls. And crucially, it can deliver quality performance without dying super-fast, as our battery tests found the 2022 iPad Air lasted just over 10 hours during normal use. And with access to (admittedly pricey) accessories like the Magic Keyboard or the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, you can upgrade your iPad experience.

Following WWDC 2024, there's a bonus here, too. Having Apple's M1 chip onboard means this particular model will get Apple's generative AI tools when Apple Intelligence comes to devices later this year (Here's our full list of devices that will support Apple Intelligence so you can check whether you need to upgrade or not).