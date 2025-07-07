Amazon is selling the $599 iPad for $499 and shoppers say it’s 'the best iPad since forever'

Amazon Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, but you can say it unofficially kicks off now, thanks to all the incredible deals on offer. To that end, if you’re looking for the best iPad for most people, we’ve found a sale you can’t pass up.

Right now, Amazon is selling the iPad Air M3 11-inch for just $499. This tablet was already reasonably priced at $599, but this deal helps you save $100. The 11-inch iPad Air M3 is one of the best tablets, but the slate I use every day for reading novels and comics. Here’s why you should consider buying it.

Apple iPad Air (11-inch, M3): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The iPad Air M3 features stellar M3-powered performance, a vivid 13.6-inch display and useful Apple Intelligence features in the same thin and light design we’ve come to expect. While this tablet has pricey peripherals and isn’t a major update to its predecessor, the iPad Air M3 is easily one of the best tablets you can buy.

Like I said in my iPad Air M3 review, this device isn’t revolutionary, but it has new features that give it an edge over its iPad Air M2 predecessor. The main difference is, of course, its Apple M3 chip that gives it 10% more performance than the previous generation. Thanks to this processor, this iPad Air has many of the same Apple Intelligence features you’d find on the beefier iPad Pro M4.

The 11-inch iPad Air M3 has the same 2360 x 1640 Liquid Retina display as previous models. While it doesn’t have an OLED like the latest iPad Pro, the display is plenty bright and colorful. I appreciate the vibrant appearance of comic book illustrations on this device, and I enjoy how easily I can read text due to the panel’s sharp resolution.

The iPad Air’s sturdy aluminum body is as lovely as ever, and its thin profile makes it easy to hold for long periods. At 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches and 1.05 pounds, this tablet still lives up to its “Air” moniker. It can easily slip into your backpack, where you might forget you have it since it’s so thin and light. You can also comfortably read your favorite novels or digital comics for hours, thanks to the design.

At $499, this is the lowest price we’ve seen the entry-level 11-inch iPad Air on sale for. If you’re looking for the best overall iPad, this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

