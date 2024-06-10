Here are the devices that will support Apple Intelligence — no older iPhones allowed
You're going to need to upgrade
At WWDC 2024, Apple finally unveiled how it will incorporate AI into its products and services. Dubbed Apple Intelligence, it will work across platforms and devices to enable everything from smarter event planning to editing photos to a smarter Siri to searching through all of your files.
However, Apple Intelligence requires a certain amount of on-device processing capabilities, so it won't work on all Apple devices in use. Here's a list of the devices that are compatible with Apple Intelligence, when it's released later this year.
iPhones
- iPhone 15 Pro Max (A17 Pro)
- iPhone 15 Pro (A17 Pro)
iPads
MacBooks
- MacBook Air (M1 and later)
- MacBook Pro (M1 and later)
Mac desktops
- iMac (M1 and later)
- Mac mini (M1 and later)
- Mac Studio (M1 and later)
- Mac Pro (M2 Ultra)
iPhone owners have the fewest options, as Apple Intelligence will only work with the latest iPhones (and presumably the iPhone 16 when it arrives this fall). Those who own one of the best MacBooks have greater flexibility, as every version of Apple's silicon is supported.
It's a similar story with the iPad, as several generations of the Air and the Pro will be supported — only the mini is left out of the fun.
