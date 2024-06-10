Act fast! Best Buy slashes Apple iPad Air 2022 price just in time for WWDC 2024

Today is the big day: WWDC 2024 figures to be Apple's most significant developer conference in years, with news of Apple's plans for AI, iOS 18, and a revamped Siri, among other announcements. And if you're in the market for a new tablet, there are plenty of the best iPad deals to be found.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the 5th Gen iPad Air (64GB/WiFi) for just $599. That's a savings of $150, and while not the lowest price we've seen this tablet go for, it's still a huge discount. You'll need to act fast, though, as discounted Apple products historically don't last long. If you're looking for a great Apple deal, this is a tough one to beat.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $749 now $599 @ Best Buy

The iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

The iPad Air is a stellar member of the iPad range. Apple may have revamped its tablet line with the new iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2, but there's still plenty to love about the 2022 model — especially when it's on sale for a fraction of the price. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device, calling it one of the best tablets we'd ever tested at the time.

In our tests, it blazed through everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and multi-tasking with different apps. Even graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact were no match for this tablet's performance. This excellent device ticks practically every box between its beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 12 MP cameras, over 10 hours of battery life and very fast performance.

Granted, it can't beat the power and performance of iPad Pro, and its M1 chip is a few generations behind at this point. But it has more than enough power to handle whatever your average users can throw at it.

The iPad Air 2022 also makes a great replacement for a smaller laptop, albeit only with some pretty pricey accessories. If you're looking to upgrade with a Magic Keyboard, it'll set you back $299. If you want the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil to write on the iPad's screen, that's another $129.