You can now save your US passport in the Google Wallet app — here’s how

Traveling could soon be a little less stressful as the Google Wallet app can now store a digital version of US passports.

Google has slowly been improving the Google Wallet app by allowing it to store several different forms of ID for ease of use. The idea is to store everything you usually carry in your wallet on your phone. However, many were waiting to see when the confirmed rumor about the wallet being able to store passports would happen. According to a report from The Verge, it seems that Google is starting to roll out the feature.

According to the article, Google Wallet users can now add a digital version of their US passports to the app. This is accomplished by selecting the prompt to create an ID pass in the app, following the instructions to scan the security chip in the back of the passport, and taking a selfie to confirm your identity. However, Google stated in their September blog post that Google Wallet is not a replacement for a physical ID, so you should still carry a physical passport for now.

The digital ID feature will reportedly be available to all eligible users in the coming weeks, according to Jenny Chang, the VP and GM of Google Wallet. The TSA's website shows a map of all the airports that accept a digital ID. Cheng also revealed that Google Wallet can now save New Mexico driver's licenses and IDs, making it the sixth state to support the feature, according to 9to5 Google.

Google has slowly been improving the wallet feature over the last few months. For instance, the "Everything Else" feature showed off at Google's I/O event in May has started to roll out to users. This feature allows users to scan any pass, such as a concert ticket, insurance card, or library card, to create a digital version. Not only that, Google Wallet now allows kids to make contactless payments from their phones while using a Family Link-managed account.

Google is constantly looking to make its app more central to users' lives, and this is a great step in that direction. While there's no word on whether this will go global just yet, we can only hope it does.

