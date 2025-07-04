Apple now lets you share your AirTag location with major airlines — here’s how it works

One of the biggest fears when traveling is the possibility of losing your luggage. However, Apple has expanded upon an AirTag feature introduced with iOS 18.2 that could be a big help.

AirTags have a lot of different functions, but one of the most popular is to help users track their luggage, including the Share Item Location feature to pass on the location of their AirTag to someone else. While this was useful for getting friends to help track something down, it was of little help when an airline lost your luggage. However, Apple has expanded this feature thanks to a team-up with some of the biggest airlines in the world to offer AirTag-based luggage recovery with their customer support.

The partnership allows the airline to use your AirTag location URL as part of its customer service process. As such, it should mean that the airline will be able to quickly track your luggage in real-time, without relying on the more archaic system many currently utilize. Once your bag is recovered, the link will expire, meaning the airline can no longer track the luggage. At the time of writing, this feature is available with American Airlines, Delta, United and JetBlue, plus British Airways and others beyond the U.S.

How to share your items' location

If you want to know how to use the AirTag location sharing feature, be it because you need it now or for future reference, here are the steps to follow.

1. Go to the Find My app (Image: © Future) The first thing you need to do is open the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac and head to the Items tab.

2. Find your item (Image: © Future) Once there, find the lost items or AirTag and scroll down until you find the “share item location” option.

3. Create the URL (Image: © Future) Follow the prompts given, which will supply you with a URL that you can share with the Airline. Usually, the airline will include its method for how to share the link when you go through customer service.

Overall, this addition looks like it will help to mitigate some of the bigger concerns that come with traveling, and a partnership with the airlines is certainly a massive bonus. Considering Amazon’s Prime Day starts on June 8, now is a great time to grab the AirTags, such as in this current 4-for-3 offer at Amazon.

More from Tom's Guide