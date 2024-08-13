Google Wallet is getting the biggest upgrade in years — meet the ‘Everything else’ pass

After being announced at Google's I/O event in May, the new "Everything else" feature on Google Wallet is finally rolling out to Android users.

With the new feature, as spotted by 9to5 Google, Google Wallet is removing the "Photo" option for non-ID documents. "Everything else" now lets you scan any pass, such as a concert ticket, insurance card, or library card.

As Google announced in May, "Simply take a photo of everyday passes — like event tickets, library cards, auto insurance cards, gym membership cards and more — and create a digital version in your Google Wallet for quick access."

If you want to try Everything else, go into Google Wallet now and tap the "Add to Google Wallet" button. Scroll down to the Everything Else section.

When you first open up Everything else, there is an explainer page where the app details how AI features are used to "determine what kind of pass you're adding and suggest the content of the pass."

The page does note that the feature is experimental and may offer inaccurate suggestions.

It also adds that sensitive documents like health or government IDs can be logged as "private," so they won't get synced to other devices and will require authentication before being accessed. You don't have to agree to allow AI access when using Everything else.

From there, you can take a picture of the document, and Google will pull information from the image and let you edit some common fields and add your own. Then, you can change the pass type. Below is a list of the passes you can put into your Wallet.

Business card

Car insurance

Driver’s license

Events & tickets

Health insurance

ID card

Library card

Loyalty card

Passport

Residence permit

Student ID

Tax ID card

Vehicle registration

Voter ID card

Other

Once you've added the new pass, it will appear in your carousel of payment cards. The original photo you took is accessible when viewing the digital version if a location won't accept the virtual pass.

The new Everything else feature should be available now.

If you're not seeing Everything else and are still seeing "Photo" in the app, you'll need to go to Settings -> App info and Force stop Wallet.

A support page from Google outlines how to add many items to your Google Wallet beyond Everything else and the other payment options.

