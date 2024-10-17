Google will soon let you add your passport to Google Wallet — here's how it works

Throughout this year, Google has been slowly adding the ability to add digital versions of ID cards to Google Wallet. The most recent was an expansion called "Everything else," which lets you add photos of IDs to the digital wallet.

Now, Google is testing adding a digital version of your U.S. Passport to Google Wallet with its beta program (via 9to5Google).

The beta test is available to people who have enrolled in the Google Play services beta, which requires Android 9 and above.

If you are a part of the program you can add your Passport by going to the "Add to Wallet" menu. Within the menu you should see the ID section which will now have a "U.S. Passport (beta)" option next to the "Driver's license or state ID."

It's a three-step process that begins with taking a photo of the info page on your passport, this is the page with your picture. After that you scan the security chip on the back cover of the passport.

Here's how to find the chip:

Place the passport on a flat surface like a table or countertop

Open the back cover

Slowly move your phone around inside of the cover to find the chip

This process does require you to send a video of your face to Google, who will review the video and compare it to the Passport image.

For now, the digital Passports can only be used domestically at some TSA checkpoints in states like California, Ohio, Arizona and Texas.

As with driver's licenses, you can remove an ID remotely if your phone is lost.